Petrolimex fuels Vietjet’s first sustainable flights in Vietnam

Vietjet and Petrolimex Aviation signed a strategic cooperation agreement on August 15 on the supply and usage of sustainable aviation fuel (SAF). Petrolimex Aviation has blended and delivered the first 1,200 cubic metres of SAF for Vietjet flights, making this the first time sustainable fuel has been produced and used in Vietnam.

The fuel comes with a Proof of Sustainability under the ISCC EU standard, verifying compliance with strict international requirements for sustainability and carbon-emission reduction.

"The launch of SAF is not just commercially significant but also strategically vital," said Uong Viet Dung, director general of the Vietnam Civil Aviation Authority. "This deal lays the groundwork for a sustainable domestic supply chain, aligning with international market requirements, and fostering cooperation among airlines, fuel suppliers, regulators, and financial institutions to scale up SAF use in Vietnam."

Pham Van Thanh, chairman of Vietnam National Petroleum Group (Petrolimex), said, "Petrolimex has invested in research and mastered the technology to blend SAF at the Nha Be Oil Depot. We are also the first company in Vietnam to import SBC – hydrocarbons synthesised from biologically renewable materials for SAF production. This success demonstrates the group’s strong commitment to the green transition, supporting the government, airlines, and society at large in driving sustainable development."

"The agreement between Vietjet and Petrolimex Aviation underscores our commitment to green and sustainable development goals," said Vietjet standing vice president To Viet Thang. "With 576 modern aircraft on order, Vietjet’s green fleet using SAF will contribute significantly to reducing emissions, protecting the environment, pioneering the use of clean fuel, and advancing our nation’s aspirations for growth in the global integration era."

Vietjet partnered with Petrolimex Aviation last October to operate Vietnam’s first two flights powered by SAF. Derived from renewable sources such as used cooking oil, agricultural by-products, wood biomass, and urban waste, SAF can cut carbon emissions by up to 80 per cent compared to conventional jet fuel. It fully meets stringent international aviation standards and is certified safe for commercial operations.

Vietjet was the first airline in Vietnam to publish a sustainability report under environmental, social, and governance guidelines and has committed to advancing the use of SAF. The airline aims to contribute to the goals of the National Green Growth Strategy, including net-zero emissions by 2050, while supporting Vietnam’s broader sustainable development agenda.

