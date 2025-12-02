Fly to Con Dao from 0 VND with Vietjet mega promotion

The offer is available from now until December 4 on www.vietjetair.com and the Vietjet mobile app, applicable to travel dates from December 4 to March 28, 2026 (*).

Accordingly, Vietjet will operate one return flight per day on each route. Specifically, the flights will depart from Ho Chi Minh City at 11:00 and arrive in Con Dao at 11.40. In the opposite direction, the flights depart from Con Dao at 09.20 and arrive in Ho Chi Minh City at 10:05. For the Hanoi –⁠ Con Dao route, the flights depart from Hanoi at 06:45 and arrive in Con Dao at 08:55. In the opposite direction, the flights depart from Con Dao at 12:05 and arrive in Hanoi at 14:20.

From December 15, the frequency on both routes will increase to two return flights daily, offering even more convenient travel options for residents and visitors.

Con Dao is an ideal destination for those seeking tranquillity and untouched natural beauty. Beyond its crystal-clear waters, lush forests, and slow-paced lifestyle, the island preserves many significant historical landmarks, allowing travellers to better understand an important chapter of the nation’s past.

To ensure a seamless journey to this exceptional destination, Vietjet operates a modern fleet, provides quality service, and offers competitive fares –⁠ delivering a comfortable and enjoyable flying experience to Con Dao, a land rich in history and breathtaking landscapes.

(*) The promotion does not apply during peak travel periods.

