Onsen in the heart of the city: a new experience at the shopping mall

In a recent report, market research firm Cushman & Wakefield said shopping malls continue to account for a major share of the market, contributing around 85 per cent of total new retail supply, in line with newly developed residential areas, offices, and infrastructure. The firm forecasts that between now and 2028, Hanoi market could add another 314,000 square metres of retail space, mostly in areas outside the city centre.

The retail market is entering a race over the quality of experience. Mai Vo, director of Retail Services at CBRE Vietnam, said, “Today's shopping malls are no longer simply about creating retail space or setting rents. What matters is the developer's ability to create experiences for customers and the community, so that people share those experiences and come back. This can come from the project's positioning from the outset, the right tenant mix, community events, flexible spaces, and services, or a natural connection with the surrounding residential and office areas.”

As a result, many shopping malls are expanding their role from shopping destinations into spaces for dining, entertainment, socialising, and self-care. Wellness is gradually becoming part of this trend. According to the Global Wellness Institute, the global wellness economy reached around $6.3 trillion in 2023 and is forecast to hit $9 trillion by 2028.

One of the drivers behind this trend is the need for physical recovery and mental balance amid an increasingly hectic urban lifestyle. City dwellers are willing to pay for solutions that help them recover physically and stay mentally balanced, fuelling demand for onsen experiences and therapeutic spas right in the city.

As demand continues to grow, investment in health and wellbeing experiences is opening up a new approach for shopping malls to extend customers' dwell time and give them more reasons to return.

Bringing onsen into premium retail space

Toshin Development, a member of Japan's Takashimaya Group, and Mikazuki have announced a partnership to bring the Japanese onsen concept to Takashimaya Group's first shopping mall in Hanoi – Hanoi Takashimaya S.C. The mall is part of Westlake Square Hanoi, a mixed-use development by Toshin Development in the Tay Ho Tay area, and is scheduled to open in autumn 2027.

Mikazuki Onsen & Spa is coming to Hanoi Takashimaya S.C. Photo: Toshin Development

Mikazuki is a Japanese resort group. In Vietnam, the brand has already found success with Danang Mikazuki Japanese Resorts & Spa in Danang. As it expands into the north, and into the Hanoi market in particular, the brand will introduce the Mikazuki Onsen & Spa concept. The aim is to bring an experience usually associated with resorts far from the city closer to urban life.

Speaking about the partnership, a Mikazuki representative said, “Takashimaya embodies the spirit of 'omotenashi’, the Japanese art of hospitality, with its focus on premium service and refined customer experience. These are also the values Mikazuki aims to deliver as it sets out to pioneer an urban wellness concept in its northward expansion.”

Mikazuki Onsen & Spa has been meticulously designed, drawing strong inspiration from Japan's traditional onsen culture, and combines it with services such as massage and body care treatments. The experience is complemented by Japanese cuisine, with a menu focused on nutritional balance, creating a complete wellness journey.

Mikazuki partners with Toshin Development to create an urban wellness concept in Hanoi. Photo: Mikazuki

"As part of our expansion strategy in the northern market, Mikazuki wants to bring the Japanese onsen experience closer to the pace of urban life in Hanoi. We are aiming for a holistic experience where guests can relax, recharge, and regain their balance in the middle of everyday life, while also ensuring convenience and easy access," a Mikazuki representative said.

For Toshin Development, partnering with Mikazuki on the project reflects the developer's strategy of bringing new and distinctive retail experiences to the capital. Rather than being a standalone service, Mikazuki Onsen & Spa is expected to help complete the retail ecosystem of Westlake Square Hanoi's shopping mall. It will be a place where customers can combine Japanese-style self-care with everyday activities or unwinding after work.

Mikazuki's presence marks a new step in Toshin Development's broader vision to extend the shopping mall experience beyond its traditional retail function. "By combining shopping, dining, wellness, and entertainment with Japanese-inspired experiences interwoven with local culture, customers will have more reasons to visit Hanoi Takashimaya S.C. in particular and Westlake Square Hanoi as a whole, and to explore and spend time there on every visit," a Toshin Development representative said.

A space strongly inspired by Japan's traditional onsen culture at Hanoi Takashimaya S.C. Photo: Mikazuki

Beyond Mikazuki, a Toshin Development representative said Hanoi Takashimaya S.C. is attracting interest from both domestic and international retail brands. In particular, the developer is working to secure partnerships with brands making their market debut, promising to diversify the shopping mall experience for Hanoi residents.

"As the first Takashimaya-branded shopping mall in Hanoi, we hope to offer distinctive experiences and services, giving customers more reasons to come and spend time here," the representative said.

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