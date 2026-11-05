Gamuda Land partners with Hankyu Hanshin for Ho Chi Minh City project

Representatives from Gamuda Land and Hankyu Hanshin Properties Corporation signed the strategic partnership agreement. Photo: Gamuda Land

The property development arm of Malaysia's Gamuda Berhad signed a strategic joint venture agreement with the Japanese firm, the property development arm of Hankyu Hanshin Holdings, on October 31 to jointly develop Norton Park, a 7.9-hectare residential development in Ho Chi Minh City.

The deal marks a milestone in Gamuda Land's expansion in Vietnam, pairing two developers with complementary strengths in urban planning, property development, and sustainable community building.

Gamuda Land will spearhead strategic planning, project management and implementation, leveraging its experience in Vietnam’s property market and proven capabilities in developing large-scale integrated townships.

Meanwhile, Hankyu Hanshin Holdings, the parent company of Hankyu Hanshin Properties Corporation (HHP), brings extensive experience in railway development and integrated urban development in Japan.

The partnership brings together Gamuda Land’s proven project development capabilities and in-depth understanding of the Vietnamese market with HHP’s Japanese expertise in transit-oriented urban development and residential quality management.

This combination provides a strong foundation for Norton Park, where infrastructure connectivity, sustainable design and quality living environments will be central to the project’s development vision.

Speaking about the partnership, Liew Bing Fooi, chairman of Gamuda Land Vietnam, said that the strategic partnership with HHP marks an important step forward in Gamuda Land’s long-term growth journey in Vietnam.

“By combining our strengths in master planning, project development and local market knowledge with HHP’s expertise in Transit-Oriented Development and Japanese quality standards, we aim to create a distinctive residential community that responds to the increasingly diverse needs of modern urban living,” Liew Bing Fooi said.

He added that Beyond Norton Park, this partnership also lays a solid foundation for both companies to continue exploring and pursuing new investment and development opportunities in Vietnam.

Ichiro Yamamoto, executive officer and deputy general manager of International Business at HHP shared that the company believes Norton Park is one of the best locations in Binh Duong, with strong opportunities for future growth.

“Gamuda Land has built high-quality homes and strong communities across Vietnam. We deeply respect your achievements and the values behind your success. Through this project, HHP looks forward to working together with Gamuda Land to create homes and communities that local residents will enjoy and appreciate for many years to come,” he said.

The combination of Gamuda’s engineering and property delivery capabilities with the HHP’s expertise in transit-oriented urban development provides complementary strengths to support the creation of well-planned urban communities with seamless connectivity and long-term sustainable value.

Building on Gamuda Berhad’s 50-year legacy in engineering, construction and property development, Gamuda Land brings strong capabilities in master planning, sustainable integrated township development and the management and delivery of large-scale projects.

Meanwhile, HHP contributes more than a century of experience rooted in Japan’s railway and urban development ecosystem.

Its expertise spans the creation of communities integrated with public transportation networks, residential property development and construction quality management. The group operates a railway network spanning approximately 192.5 kilometres, comprising 139 stations and serving more than 840 million passenger journeys annually.

Artist’s impression of Norton Park. Photo: Gamuda Land

Norton Park marks Gamuda Land’s seventh project acquisition under its Quick Turnaround Project (QTP), launched in 2021 to accelerate portfolio diversification and expand the company’s presence across Vietnam’s key economic corridors.

Building on the success of its two landmark large-scale townships, Gamuda City in Hanoi and Celadon City in Ho Chi Minh City, Gamuda Land has progressively expanded its development portfolio through mergers and acquisitions, diversified product offerings and partnerships with reputable international property developers.

The company’s existing QTP portfolio comprises six projects: Eaton Park, Elysian, The Meadow, Springville, Artisan Park and Ambience. These developments demonstrate Gamuda Land’s ability to identify investment opportunities, adapt to market demand and maintain its long-term growth strategy in Vietnam.

The addition of Norton Park further reinforces Gamuda Land’s commitment to sustainable investment while reflecting the flexibility of its growth strategy through expansion into different product segments and development models.

Located along the National Highway No.13 within Ho Chi Minh City’s northern development corridor, Norton Park occupies a 7.9-ha site in an area supported by an established economic base and increasingly developed urban infrastructure.

The development is strategically located near key industrial, commercial, and lifestyle destinations, including Vietnam-Singapore Industrial Park I, AEON Mall Binh Duong Canary, and Song Be Golf Resort.

Its prime location provides convenient access to major transport corridors connecting the northern gateway with central Ho Chi Minh City and surrounding economic hubs. Connectivity is further enhanced by the planned Ho Chi Minh City Metro Line 2, with Station C8 expected to be located at the doorstep of Norton Park, offering seamless multimodal accessibility.

As transport infrastructure upgrades and public transportation network developments continue to be planned across the region, Norton Park is expected to benefit from improving regional connectivity, contributing to the area's transformation into a more integrated and modern urban environment.

With a site coverage ratio of just 20 per cent, the development allocates approximately 2.5ha to landscaped parks, water features and diverse green spaces, creating a living environment closely connected to nature.

Norton Park is expected to offer a total of 1,286 units, comprising 1,256 apartments and 30 ground-floor commercial units. The development is designed to cater to professionals, young families and residents seeking modern living spaces with convenient connectivity.

With handover scheduled for the third quarter of 2029, Norton Park is expected to contribute to the supply of well-planned residential developments along Ho Chi Minh City’s northern urban corridor.

Gamuda Land commit long-term investment On the sidelines of the Vietnam Mergers and Acquisitions (M&A) Forum 2025 held in Ho Chi Minh City on December 9, VIR’s Bich Ngoc spoke with Khanh Nguyen, general director of Gamuda Land Vietnam, about the company’s outlook for the Vietnamese market.

Gamuda Land and MTR cooperate on integrated station development At the 11th Belt and Road Summit held on September 9-10 in Hong Kong, Gamuda Land Vietnam participated in the signing of an MoU with MTR Corporation to explore opportunities for Transit-Oriented Development in Vietnam, with a focus on integrated station development.