Brookland expands Vietnam investment with $9.5 million facility for Phuc Thinh

Representatives of Brookland Group and Phuc Thinh Corporation at the signing ceremony. Photo: Brookland

The agreement provides a framework for phased capital deployment, subject to agreed commercial conditions, definitive transaction documentation, and applicable regulatory requirements. The partnership is intended to support Phuc Thinh's next phase of growth, including its ambitions to adopt innovative construction solutions, strengthen project delivery capabilities, and participate in developments of greater scale.

Phuc Thinh, an established Vietnamese construction company, expects to participate as a construction contractor in two major residential developments in South Ho Chi Minh City, with a combined planned investment value of approximately $725 million.

The developments envisage more than 6,000 residential units, which include Green Oasis Residential and Nha Be Green Oasis. Accordingly, Green Oasis Residential is an integrated green urban oasis and commercial centre with a stated investment value of approximately $291 million.

It is planned to comprise six 38-storey residential towers across a 4.8-hectare site. Meanwhile, Nha Be Green Oasis is a modern transit-oriented urban complex with a stated investment value of approximately $435 million. It is planned to comprise four 36-storey towers and a shopping centre on a 9.8-hectare site near the proposed Metro Line 4.

The combined project values represent the planned investment scale of the developments, not the value of Phuc Thinh's construction contracts or Brookland's capital commitment.

“We welcome Brookland as an international investment partner and see this agreement as an important step in strengthening Phuc Thinh's access to international capital markets,” said Tran Minh Truc, permanent deputy general director of Phuc Thinh Design Construction Trading Corporation.

“As we enter our next phase of growth, we are focused on advancing innovative construction solutions, expanding our project delivery capabilities, and participating in developments of greater scale. Partnerships with experienced international investors can provide greater financial flexibility to pursue these ambitions while maintaining our commitment to quality and sustainable development. We look forward to building a productive and long-term relationship with Brookland.”

The agreement reflects Brookland’s continued commitment to Vietnam, building long-term investment relationships and providing tailored capital solutions to support the growth of Vietnamese businesses.

Brookland structures its investments according to the specific capital requirements, market liquidity, available securities and risk characteristics of each transaction. Facility sizes are tailored to individual circumstances rather than determined by market capitalisation alone, with capital deployed in phases subject to agreed conditions. This approach enables Brookland to provide flexible investment solutions while maintaining disciplined execution and risk management.

“Vietnam's continued integration with international capital markets creates significant opportunities for long-term institutional investors,” said Daniel Giancola, vice president of Brookland Group. “Our partnership with Phuc Thinh reflects our commitment to supporting established Vietnamese businesses as they enter their next phase of growth, including opportunities in innovative construction and larger-scale projects. Our investment facilities are tailored to the circumstances of each transaction, with a disciplined approach to capital deployment and risk management.”

Brookland's expansion comes as Vietnam strengthens its position in international capital markets. FTSE Russell's reclassification of Vietnam from Frontier to Secondary Emerging Market status took effect on September 21, following eight years on the index provider's watch list.

Vietnam recorded $50.36 billion in registered foreign direct investment in the first nine months of 2026, up 76.4 per cent from the same period in 2025, according to the Foreign Investment Agency.

Vietnam's investment requirements for 2026–2030 have been estimated at $1.49 trillion, with a substantial proportion expected to come from private and foreign capital, according to Can Van Luc, a member of the National Financial and Monetary Policy Advisory Council.

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