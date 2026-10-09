Huong Viet Properties breaks ground on Palm City riverside park

Groundbreaking ceremony for the riverside park and jogging track. Photo: Huong Viet Properties

The groundbreaking ceremony took place on October 8. The project includes a running-track system, outdoor fitness areas, green spaces, rest areas, scenic viewpoints, and outdoor community spaces.

According to the design, the running-track system comprises an approximately 3.5-km riverside route, a 2-km sunset route, and a 1.5-km oxygen forest route.

The routes connect with the landscape and open spaces throughout the urban area, taking advantage of the waterfront, natural breezes, and expansive views. The sunset route focuses on scenic experiences at the end of the day, while the oxygen forest route guides runners and walkers through a multi-layered green environment.

The running-track system is designed to accommodate various needs, from running and physical exercise to leisurely walks and enjoying the surrounding landscape. Rest areas, scenic viewpoints, and outdoor community spaces are arranged along the routes, creating additional opportunities for residents to meet, connect, and spend time with their families as part of everyday life.

The riverside park landscape at Palm City is being developed around the concept of recharging daily. It is designed to connect people with nature. Under this vision, greenery, water features, and open spaces are interwoven, allowing residents to access nature within the urban environment.

The vegetation is arranged in multiple layers, combined with natural water elements and open areas, with the aim of providing shade, reducing surface heat accumulation, and supporting natural ventilation. These solutions are expected to contribute to improving the microclimate within the park and surrounding areas of Palm City.

The landscape design embodies the concept of an urban resort within the city, where outdoor spaces become an integral part of the daily living experience. A sense of refinement is expressed through quality and experience, reflected in spatial proportions, material selection, and the transitions between different areas.

The perspective view of the riverside park and jogging track. Photo: Huong Viet Properties

The riverfront park and public space will create an additional landscape corridor connecting different sections of Palm City. Residents will be able to access the running tracks, fitness areas, green spaces, and river-oriented outdoor areas from various parts of the urban development.

Among these areas, Palm River is the latest riverside apartment precinct at Palm City, developed in a resort-style concept in the heart of the city. Located along the Giong Ong To River, Palm River has direct connections to the landscape and shared amenities of the urban development, particularly the riverside park and running tracks.

Nguyen Si Toan, managing director of the High-rise Real Estate Business Division at Huong Viet Properties, said, “We do not view the riverside park simply as an additional amenity for the urban development. At Palm City, nature, particularly waterfront, is a component of the urban spatial structure. By developing nearly 3 km of public riverside space, we aim to bring the inherent value of the landscape into residents’ daily lives, allowing them to exercise, relax, connect with nature, and enjoy a quality living environment.”

"A truly liveable urban area is created through buildings, and also through how nature is preserved and harmoniously integrated into everyday life. At Huong Viet Properties, we pursue sustainable development by creating spaces with long-lasting value for the community," Toan added.

The perspective view of the riverside park and jogging track. Photo: Huong Viet Properties

Phase I is expected to be completed in the first quarter of 2027. Upon completion, the park will serve the Palm City community while connecting with the landscape and amenities across the entire urban development.

The landscape design consultant is a Brazil-based firm with a proven track record of more than 300 projects across three continents.

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