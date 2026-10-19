Keppel clinches five awards at PropertyGuru Vietnam Property Awards

Keppel was honoured with the Best Luxury Developer award. Photo: Keppel

The other four accolades were awarded to Keppel’s joint venture developments in Vietnam, namely Gladia Heights, Celesta Gold and Estiva Charm.

Joseph Low, chief representative, Vietnam, and president, Vietnam Real Estate, Keppel, said that the company was pleased to receive these recognitions, which affirm its commitment to creating developments that enrich people and communities.

“We are grateful to our local partners for their trust and collaboration, and will continue to raise the bar for quality, innovation and sustainability in Vietnam’s real estate market,” Low said.

Gladia Heights, jointly developed by Keppel and Khang Dien Group in Ho Chi Minh City, was named Best Next-Gen Living Condo Development and Best Condo Landscape Design.

Located within a 60-hectare integrated township, Gladia Heights is built around a Future-First philosophy and designed to support the evolving lifestyle needs of residents, supported by more than 60 lifestyle amenities.

Its landscape-led master plan integrates architecture, greenery and water together through five thematic parks, riverside spaces and a 2km running and cycling network, guided by climate-responsive and biophilic principles. The project is expected to be handed over in Q4/2027.

Gladia Heights, jointly developed by Keppel and Khang Dien, was named Best Next-Gen Living Condo Development and Best Condo Landscape Design. Photo: Keppel

The awards also recognised developments that emphasise wellbeing and flexible living. Celesta Gold, a luxury wellness-focused development in Nha Be, Ho Chi Minh City, won Best Wellbeing Condo Development.

Jointly developed by Keppel, Phu Long and Nomura Real Estate Vietnam, the project offers an ionised saltwater swimming pool, yoga spaces and a jogging track, complemented by resident programmes such as yoga classes, swimming lessons, and health and wellness consultations.

Adjacent to a two-hectare park and designed to meet the Building and Construction Authority of Singapore’s Green Mark Gold standard, Celesta Gold also features cross ventilation, abundant natural light and energy-efficient building systems. Together, these features distinguish Celesta Gold as a development where wellbeing is seamlessly integrated into everyday living. The project is expected to welcome its first residents in Q4 2027.

Jointly developed by Keppel, Phu Long and Nomura Real Estate Vietnam, Celesta Gold won Best Wellbeing Condo Development. Photo: Keppel

Additionally, Keppel’s first residential project in Hanoi was recognised at the award ceremony. Estiva Charm, jointly developed by Keppel and Phu Long, won Best Townhouse Development. Set across 2.86 hectares within the Mailand Hanoi City urban complex in Western Hanoi, the development comprises 109 dual-frontage townhouses that balance commercial potential with family living.

Generous setbacks and flexible layouts define the homes, while terrace units feature 6.6m double-height spaces. More than 20 amenities, including a landscaped linear park and a private clubhouse, support a vibrant and connected community. The project broke ground in July and is expected to be completed in Q4/2027.

Keppel entered Vietnam around four decades ago and has grown to become one of the country’s largest foreign real estate investors, with 30 projects and a total registered capital of over S$5 billion (around $3.9 billion). Through the years, Keppel has contributed to Vietnam’s urbanisation journey through high-quality and sustainable real estate solutions that enrich people and communities.

Now in its 12th edition, the PropertyGuru Vietnam Property Awards 2026, organised by the PropertyGuru Group, is part of the 2026 PropertyGuru Asia Property Awards series. The winners will be eligible to compete for the 'Best in Asia' titles on December 11 in Bangkok, Thailand.

Keppel expands Bytes for Future programme to Hanoi Keppel, a global asset manager and operator, in collaboration with Tien Phong newspaper, with support from ADG National Investment and Technology Development Corporation, on September 11 expanded its 'Bytes for Future' initiative to Hanoi, equipping more than 2,300 students at Son Dong Primary School and Van Canh Primary and Secondary School with enhanced access to digital learning resources.