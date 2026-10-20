UOA wins Sustainable Commercial Developer at PropertyGuru Vietnam Awards 2026

According to UOA, apart from the Sustainable Commercial Developer it also brought home three other accolades for its newly unveiled Grade A office, UOA Parc Tower and premium workspace solution, Komune.

The recognition comes as UOA in Vietnam approaches its 10-year milestone in 2027, underscoring its enduring commitment to creating distinctive and sustainable developments for businesses, occupiers and the wider community.

Dickson Kong, executive director of UOA, said that with nearly 40 years of experience across regional markets, UOA has consistently built excellence, integrating sustainability into how it plans, designs and operates its developments.

"As we approach a decade in Vietnam, we remain committed to building on this foundation while responding to evolving market needs to deliver lasting value for our customers," Kong said.

Wyeren Yap (Left), CEO of UOA Vietnam, receives the Sustainable Commercial Developer title at the VPA 2026. Photo: UOA

Among this year’s distinctions, UOA clinched the inaugural Sustainable Commercial Developer title that recognises the company’s dedication to advancing environmental responsibility, operational efficiency and occupant wellbeing across commercial developments.

Building on its position as one of the largest office landlords in Kuala Lumpur through UOA Development Bhd in Malaysia, UOA brings proven regional expertise to elevate office development standards in Vietnam.

Upon completion of UOA Parc Tower and Millennial Tower, UOA in Vietnam is poised to become one of the largest foreign developers by office ownership in Ho Chi Minh City, reinforcing its influence in shaping high-quality developments while consistently integrating sustainability beyond compliance.

Kong further shared that the development of UOA Parc Tower and Millennial Tower represents an important milestone in strengthening UOA’s presence in Vietnam, bringing our total office portfolio to nearly 120,000 sq.m by 2028.

“We are also actively exploring investment opportunities across diverse sectors to further contribute to the growth of Vietnam’s real estate market,” he said.

In the development category, UOA’s latest Grade A office in Ho Chi Minh City, UOA Parc Tower was conferred Best Office Development, the highest honour in the office segment, together with Best Office Interior Design for its considered balance of elegance and functionality.

Komune at UOA Parc Tower also received Best Flexible Workspace, recognising its premium, user-centric approach to meeting the evolving workplace requirements of modern enterprises.

UOA Parc Tower earned the distinction of Best Office Development. Photo: UOA

Located in Tan Dinh ward, adjacent to Le Van Tam Park, UOA Parc Tower presents a timeless architectural expression that complements the city skyline while establishing a distinctive identity. The interior design draws inspiration from French romanticism, reinterpreting poetic sensibilities through a contemporary minimalist lens, articulating a design language defined by purity, balance, and quiet confidence.

Designed to meet LEED Gold and WELL Gold standards, UOA Parc Tower pioneers the integration of AI-powered building management technology to enhance energy efficiency, support water conservation and optimise operational performance.

Sustainability is also integrated throughout the project’s design and development, encompassing responsible material selection, green mobility, tenants’ health and wellbeing, and effective waste management.

The title of Best Office Interior Design was awarded to UOA Parc Tower. Photo: UOA

The inclusion of Komune Co-working and Komune Business Center within UOA Parc Tower enables the development to accommodate a broad spectrum of business requirements, from flexible offices to long-term workspaces, while balancing privacy and opportunities for collaboration.

UOA Parc Tower will provide approximately 14,300 square metres of net leasable area, supported by efficient floor plates and sustainability-focused specifications. Targeted for completion in Q2/2028, the development is positioned to meet growing demand for high-quality office space in one of Southeast Asia’s most dynamic business markets.

Founded in 1987, United Overseas Australia Ltd, together with its subsidiaries and associates (UOA Group), is one of the leading real estate groups in Asia with a proven track record in delivering integrated, end-to-end expertise across the real estate value chain, from development and investment to construction and asset management.

Through its listed entities (United Overseas Australia Ltd, dual-listed in Australia and Singapore, and UOA Real Estate Investment Trust and UOA Development Bhd in Malaysia), as well as its subsidiary in Vietnam (UOA Vietnam Pte Ltd.), UOA Group drives long-term value creation by seamlessly aligning investment strategies with disciplined execution across Asia’s dynamic property markets.

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