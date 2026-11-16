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Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

Hanoi solo travel accommodation searches rise 22% in late 2026

November 16, 2026 | 15:12
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Digital travel platform Agoda reported that Hanoi recorded the fastest growth in solo traveller accommodation searches in 2026, with searches increasing 22% during the second half of the year.

SINGAPORE, Nov. 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Hanoi recorded the fastest growth in accommodation searches among solo travelers in 2026, with searches rising 22% in the second half of the year, according to digital travel platform Agoda.

The finding arrives as 11.11 Singles Day celebrates the joy of doing things independently, from treating yourself to a trip to setting your own itinerary. Agoda's accommodation search data shows that Tokyo, Bangkok and Seoul were the most popular destinations for solo travelers according to searches made between July and October 2026, followed by Osaka and Kuala Lumpur rounding out the top five.

Beyond these perennial solo travel favorites, Hanoi emerges as a new gem offering plenty for travelers who like to explore at their own pace. Solo visitors can wander the Old Quarter's narrow streets, pause for Vietnamese coffee at a sidewalk café, sample local favorites at street stalls or take a breather beside Hoan Kiem Lake. With historic sights, food discoveries and everyday city life close at hand, the city offers an easy mix of planned stops and spontaneous detours.

Lam Vu, Country Director, Vietnam at Agoda, shared, "One of the best parts of traveling solo is having no one to negotiate with when a tiny coffee shop or tempting street-food stall catches your eye. Hanoi makes those little detours part of the fun, and Agoda helps travelers find a place to stay that feels right for their own kind of adventure."

Travelers can browse stays in Hanoi and beyond on Agoda.com and bring more of the trip together in one place. Agoda offers over 6 million holiday properties, more than 130,000 flight routes and over 300,000 activities, all of which can be combined in the same booking. The best deals can be found on the Agoda mobile app.

By PR Newswire

Agoda

What the stars mean:

★ Poor ★ ★ Promising ★★★ Good ★★★★ Very good ★★★★★ Exceptional

TagTag:
Hanoi Hanoi solo travel Agoda

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