Corporate

CEO Talk

Biz Link

PR Newswire

Media OutReach Newswire

Investing

M&A

Outbound Investment

Investing in Haiphong

Your Consultant

KPMG

PwC

Indochine Counsel

Vilasia

Ansarada

Green Growth

Energy Efficiency

Rethinking Plastics

BASF

Property

Green Buildings

Industrial Properties

Money

Insurance

Smart Payment Trends

Stock Monitor

Infographics

Timeout

Travel

Hotels & Restaurants

The Insider

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Photos

Society

CSR

Swing for the Kids

World News

ePaper

VIR

Timeout

Special Publications

Coverage

Top News

Highlight

Special Edition

Search

Advertisement

About us

Contact us

Videos

Themes

Tags

Author

Registration

Subscription Form

Not Found

Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

Vietnam urban areas in new development era

November 06, 2026 | 21:42
(0) user say
Contributing approximately 70 per cent of the country's GDP, Vietnamese cities still face many limitations in planning, infrastructure, and governance, requiring them to innovate development models in the coming period.

The Ministry of Construction (MoC), in collaboration with the Central Policy and Strategy Committee, organised the Vietnam Urban Sustainability Summit 2026 on November 6, attracting the participation of policymakers, experts and the business community.

The event, held on the occasion of the Vietnam Urban Day (November 8), focused on discussing the role of cities in economic growth, the limitations of the urbanisation process, and the need for innovation in urban development models, planning, resource mobilisation, and governance in the new era.

Vietnam urban areas in new development era
The Vietnam Urban Sustainability Summit 2026. Photo: MoC

In his opening remarks, Nguyen Ngoc Tuan, deputy head of the Central Policy and Strategy Committee, stated that Vietnam was entering a new phase of development, aiming for an average economic growth rate of 10 per cent or higher during 2026-2030 and beyond.

“To achieve this goal, urbanisation and urban development play a crucial role, not only as places for population concentration and production and business activities, but also as a space for resource convergence, market connectivity, application of science and technology, and improvement of labour productivity,” he added.

According to the data presented by Tuan at the forum, the country has 910 urban areas. The average floor area of ​​housing in urban areas is over 30 square metre per person.

Along with the development of urban systems, many strategic transportation projects, ring roads, and urban railways have been invested in, contributing to increased connectivity and expanded development space.

However, the quality and effectiveness of urbanisation have not been commensurate with its potential. Some localities still rely heavily on expanding construction space, land exploitation, and real estate investment, without being closely linked to high-productivity and innovative economic sectors.

Furthermore, the quality of planning and its implementation remains limited; infrastructure is not synchronised; traffic congestion, flooding, environmental pollution, and a lack of green space still occur in many urban areas. There are also shortcomings in the mobilisation and allocation of resources and urban governance capacity.

From this reality, Nguyen Ngoc Tuan believed that it is necessary to innovate the urban development model in the direction of improving productivity and efficiency in using land, infrastructure and resources, instead of mainly relying on expanding construction space.

According to the MoC, Vietnam's urbanisation rate is estimated to reach 53.3 per cent by August 2026. Urban areas currently contribute approximately 70 per cent of the country's GDP and serve as centres of economy, culture, sci-tech, and innovation.

On November 5, government Decision No.2116/QD-TTg was issued, approving the national smart city development for 2026-2030, with a vision to 2035.

Deputy Minister of Construction Nguyen Tuong Van said that the plan aims for all cities to develop and implement smart city development projects by 2030, build a shared urban database, and gradually form an integrated, unified, and interconnected urban governance platform.

Vietnam urban areas in new development era
Deputy Minister of Construction Nguyen Tuong Van. Photo: MoC

"Developing smart cities is not just about investing in technology or building control centres, but also requires innovating management methods and applying data to improve the ability to analyse, predict, and solve urban problems," he said.

At the event, the other discussions focused on improving institutions, innovate mechanisms for mobilising resources, boost public-private partnerships, and research appropriate urban finance tools.

Anacláudia Rossbach, executive director of the United Nations Human Settlements Programme said that Vietnam had set an ambitious direction for the years ahead, to accelerate growth and transformation, advance modernisation and build a high-income economy by 2045. With the country also pursuing ambitious growth targets, the quality of urban development will be more important than ever.

“For Vietnam, this means that the next stage of urbanisation must go beyond expanding urban areas and building infrastructure. It means creating cities that are more productive, connected, liveable and resilient, making better use of land and infrastructure, mobilising investment effectively and ensuring that urban growth creates opportunities for people across generations and across the country,” she said.

By Bich Thuy

What the stars mean:

★ Poor ★ ★ Promising ★★★ Good ★★★★ Very good ★★★★★ Exceptional

TagTag:
Vietnam urban areas Vietnam Urban Sustainability Summit 2026

Related Contents

Construction starts on $2.27 billion International University Urban Area in Ho Chi Minh City

Construction starts on $2.27 billion International University Urban Area in Ho Chi Minh City

Ministry of Construction drafts criteria to assess urban climate resilience

Ministry of Construction drafts criteria to assess urban climate resilience

Sun Group led consortium selected as investor for new urban area

Sun Group led consortium selected as investor for new urban area

Vingroup launches 11 major projects across Vietnam

Vingroup launches 11 major projects across Vietnam

Hanoi’s landmark Red River boulevard gets government green light

Hanoi’s landmark Red River boulevard gets government green light

Dassault Systèmes advances industrial AI at 3DEXPERIENCE FORUM Vietnam 2026

Dassault Systèmes advances industrial AI at 3DEXPERIENCE FORUM Vietnam 2026

Translating scientific evidence into practice for dengue control

Translating scientific evidence into practice for dengue control

First Vietnam–South Korea AI and Semiconductor conference set to open

First Vietnam–South Korea AI and Semiconductor conference set to open

EU-ABC delegation visits Vietnam to deepen trade and investment ties

EU-ABC delegation visits Vietnam to deepen trade and investment ties

Building Vietnam’s digital future: Trustworthy agentic AI in 2026

Building Vietnam’s digital future: Trustworthy agentic AI in 2026

Vietnam welcomes 19.5 million international visitors in 10 months

Vietnam welcomes 19.5 million international visitors in 10 months

Latest News ⁄ Property

More News

[Read More]

Latest News

GC Food rectifies Financial Statement Information

GC Food rectifies Financial Statement Information

Vietnam urban areas in new development era

Vietnam urban areas in new development era

65 nationalities at UNIS Hanoi answer the call for "dialogue over division"

65 nationalities at UNIS Hanoi answer the call for "dialogue over division"

EU-backed project to boost Vietnam’s sustainable coffee exports

EU-backed project to boost Vietnam’s sustainable coffee exports

Vietnam Investment Review under the Ministry of Finance

Editor-in-Chief: Pham Van Hoanh

Deputy Editors-in-Chief: Le Trong Minh, Ngo Chi Tung, Nguyen Van Hong

Managing Editor: Nguyen Chi Mai

Advertisement  | Contact us

Based on MasterCMS Ultimate Edition 2026 v2.9
Corporate CEO Talk Biz Link PR Newswire Media OutReach Newswire
Investing M&A Outbound Investment Investing in Haiphong
Your Consultant KPMG PwC Indochine Counsel Vilasia Ansarada
Green Growth Energy Efficiency Rethinking Plastics BASF
Property Green Buildings Industrial Properties
Money Insurance Smart Payment Trends Stock Monitor
Infographics
Timeout Travel Hotels & Restaurants The Insider Entertainment Lifestyle
Sports
Photos
Society CSR Swing for the Kids
World News
virs-publications-vir
timeout-vn
ptbv2020