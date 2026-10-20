Phu My Hung Triton Crown draws over 400 buyers at first launch

Phu My Hung Triton Crown’s sales launch attracted numerous interested customers. Photo: Phu My Hung

More than 400 prospective buyers gathered in Ho Chi Minh City on October 18 to participate in a ballot draw for Tower A at Phu My Hung Triton Crown. Organised by Phu My Hung Development Corporation, the event marked the initial sales launch for the most prominent luxury apartment project in the core of The Crescent. The development features a rare site with four street fronts, bounded by Tran Van Tra, Nguyen Khac Vien, Luther King, and Pham Thieu streets.

All attending participants had previously conducted thorough project research and submitted formal purchase request letters to the developer. To ensure absolute fairness and transparency, purchasing order sequence was determined via a direct, live ballot drawing. The developer operated an open draw system without demanding advance booking deposits from buyers.

According to statistics from Phu My Hung Development Corporation, over 80 per cent of participating customers purchased apartments for owner-occupation or commercial operation. The customer profile displayed remarkable professional diversity, spanning commerce, financial services, real estate, construction, healthcare, and tourism. While the majority of buyers reside in Ho Chi Minh City, the event also drew significant interest from buyers across surrounding southern provinces.

Customers viewing the scale model of Tower A. Photo: Phu My Hung

Phu My Hung Triton Crown is situated on a 1.2-hectare site in the core Central Business District (CBD) of the Phu My Hung urban area. Under the master plan designed by US firm Skidmore, Owings & Merrill, the CBD comprises three functional areas: The Crescent, the International Financial and Commercial District, and the Sports and Healthcare Zone. Among these, The Crescent serves as the cultural, commercial, and entertainment heart of the city. Because urban planning allocates most land in this zone to public, commercial, and cultural amenities, residential land reserves at The Crescent remain under 10 per cent.

The project was designed by international firm Handel Architects, also from the US, taking architectural inspiration from luxury yachts and the winding river ways of Southern Vietnam. The design incorporates fluid curves, sky gardens, and open spaces orientated directly towards The Crescent lake and surrounding water bodies.

The development comprises 329 luxury apartments and shops, maintaining a low land-use coefficient of 4.68. The developer has dedicated approximately 1,200 square metres of floor space exclusively to resident amenities, including gym, yoga, Pilates, dance, sauna, swimming pool, and private dining rooms.

Commenting on the location value of central real estate, Neil MacGregor, CEO of Savills Vietnam, noted, “The project unveils that properties in such scarce, established central locations consistently attract strong demand and preserve value even during challenging market conditions.”

Photo: Phu My Hung

Buyers at the launch highlighted several decisive factors for choosing Phu My Hung Triton Crown, including unrivalled location, reputable legal standing, and distinctive architectural concept.

The project benefits from complete integration into Phu My Hung’s fully formed urban ecosystem, offering immediate access to international schools, healthcare facilities, shopping centres, and waterfront parks. Furthermore, buyers expressed strong confidence in the developer's decades-long track record of legal transparency and on-time project delivery.

The unique boat-shaped design and privacy-focused layout also resonated strongly with purchasers seeking a tranquil yet connected living space. High-quality handover materials, including natural stone and premium flooring, combined with flexible customisable spaces for individual style and feng shui, further enhanced the project's appeal.

Nguyen Kim Yen (aged 66, Ca Mau), said, "I have cherished the dream of becoming a resident of Phu My Hung for 15 years. The Crescent location offers the peace and quiet suitable for my age. Growing up in the river ways of Ca Mau, the boat-inspired architecture reminded me of my childhood memories. It feels like a vessel carrying me to the peak of my life's aspirations." Nguyen Thuy Linh (aged 43, Ho Chi Minh City), said, "The architecture is truly distinct from standard apartment towers. We targeted the single four-bedroom garden unit in the development, and we were fortunate enough to win the draw today. I appreciate the unblocked views towards low-rise areas and the river, as well as the high level of privacy in resident amenities." Tran Thi Hien (Ho Chi Minh City), a buyer of an apartment at Triton Crown, said, "Prime locations inevitably enhance long-term property value. In addition to top-tier product quality and perfect legal standing, the project offers a complete suite of public and private amenities – from swimming pools and walking paths to gyms – which directly elevates daily living standards for residents." Pham Tan Loi (Ho Chi Minh City), a prospective buyer, said, "The greenery, modern design, and comprehensive security provide an ideal balance between urban connection and personal privacy. The sales and draw procedure was exceptionally professional, attentive, and transparent."

Phu My Hung receives two prestigious real estate awards Phu My Hung Urban Area has been named among the Top 10 Most Liveable Urban Areas in Vietnam at the second Vietnam National Real Estate Awards 2026.

Phu My Hung launches Triton Crown luxury apartments at Crescent Lake Phu My Hung has launched Phu My Hung Triton Crown, a luxury apartment project located in the heart of The Crescent Lake in Ho Chi Minh City.