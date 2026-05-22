Corporate

CEO Talk

Biz Link

PR Newswire

Media OutReach Newswire

Investing

M&A

Outbound Investment

Investing in Haiphong

Your Consultant

KPMG

PwC

Indochine Counsel

Vilasia

Green Growth

Energy Efficiency

Rethinking Plastics

BASF

Property

Green Buildings

Industrial Properties

Money

Insurance

Smart Payment Trends

Stock Monitor

Infographics

Timeout

Travel

Hotels & Restaurants

The Insider

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Photos

Society

Swing for the Kids

CSR

World News

ePaper

VIR

Timeout

Special Publications

Coverage

Top News

Highlight

Special Edition

Search

Advertisement

About us

Contact us

Videos

Themes

Tags

Author

Registration

Subscription Form

Not Found

Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

Construction begins on $600 million electronics component plant

May 22, 2026 | 17:43
(0) user say
On May 22, AVC Vietnam Science and Technology Co., Ltd., a subsidiary of AVC Group - a leading Taiwanese corporation, held a groundbreaking ceremony for the construction of an electronic component manufacturing plant with a total investment of up to $600 million.
Construction begins on $600 million electronics component plant
Construction begins on a $600 million electronics component manufacturing plant

Spanning an area of 461,000 square metres at Kim Bang 1 Industrial Park, Ninh Binh province, the AVC factory has a production capacity of more than 84 million products per year, equivalent to over 3.1 million tonnes of products.

The factory will focus on producing server cooling components such as cooling fans, heatsinks, cooling pads, water cooling systems, and other components like server cases, hinges, guide rails, surface mounts, and quick connectors.

The factory is expected to begin operations before January 2027. Once operating stably, it is expected to generate jobs for approximately 20,000 workers, contributing to increasing income for residents and boosting labour restructuring in the area.

Previously, in 2020, AVC invested in the AVC 1 factory in Ninh Binh's Dong Van 3 IP, with a total area of ​​over 200,000 sq.m and a total investment of $400 million.

After many years of stable operation, the AVC 1 plant achieved positive results, with revenue reaching $1.1 billion in 2025 and creating stable jobs for more than 12,000 workers.

Upon completion of the project, the company's total investment in Vietnam is expected to reach approximately $1 billion, making a significant contribution to the development of human resources and the regional economy, while aiming to become one of the world's largest manufacturers of heat dissipation equipment.

Speaking at the groundbreaking ceremony, Nguyen Mai Thuan, deputy head of Ninh Binh Economic Zones Management Authority, requested the investor to focus resources, mobilise reputable partners, accelerate progress, ensure quality, and adhere to the approved planning and design.

During the implementation and operation phases, investors must strictly comply with regulations and standards regarding environmental protection, investment and construction, labour, and fire safety.

Victory Giant Technology to develop $400 million electronics components factory in Bac Ninh Victory Giant Technology to develop $400 million electronics components factory in Bac Ninh

Victory Giant Technology (HuiZhou) Co.,Ltd, a China-based company, has decided to build a $400 million electronic component factory in VSIP Bac Ninh II in the northern province of Bac Ninh.
Electronics drive Vietnam’s trade growth as exports hit record in 2025 Electronics drive Vietnam’s trade growth as exports hit record in 2025

Vietnam's electronics exports boomed in 2025, bringing in nearly $165 billion, with computers, electronics, and components surpassing the $100 billion mark for the first time to become the main driver of trade growth.
Yeebo fully withdraws from Suzhou QingYue board Yeebo fully withdraws from Suzhou QingYue board

The company has exited all financial and operational involvement with Suzhou QingYue, ending its participation in the board.
Lite-On Technology to inject additional $149 million into Vietnam Lite-On Technology to inject additional $149 million into Vietnam

Taiwanese electronics maker Lite-On Technology plans to inject an additional $149 million into its wholly owned subsidiaries in Vietnam to expand production capacity and strengthen its manufacturing footprint.
Arrow Electronics addresses rising autonomous mobile robot demand in southeast Asia Arrow Electronics addresses rising autonomous mobile robot demand in southeast Asia

Arrow Electronics will host technical seminars in Singapore and Bangkok to address rising demand for autonomous mobile robots in Southeast Asia with system-level solutions.
Electronics and machinery drive Vietnam’s export growth in Q1 Electronics and machinery drive Vietnam’s export growth in Q1

Vietnam’s exports surged 19.1 per cent on-year in the first quarter, driven by machinery, equipment and electronic products.

By Nguyen Kim

What the stars mean:

★ Poor ★ ★ Promising ★★★ Good ★★★★ Very good ★★★★★ Exceptional

TagTag:
AVC AVC Vietnam Science and Technology ninh binh conponents electric component

Related Contents

Capella Land starts construction of industrial park in Ninh Binh

Capella Land starts construction of industrial park in Ninh Binh

Trang An Classic 2025 to tee off in Ninh Binh in April

Trang An Classic 2025 to tee off in Ninh Binh in April

Trang An Landscape Complex tagged with economic value of $213 billion

Trang An Landscape Complex tagged with economic value of $213 billion

First Heritage Golf Tournament attracts 144 players

First Heritage Golf Tournament attracts 144 players

FDI continues to flow into Ba Ria-Vung Tau

FDI continues to flow into Ba Ria-Vung Tau

First Heritage Golf Tournament - Ninh Binh 2024 to be held

First Heritage Golf Tournament - Ninh Binh 2024 to be held

Latest News ⁄ Investing

More News

[Read More]

Latest News

Construction begins on $600 million electronics component plant

Construction begins on $600 million electronics component plant

Ministry of Finance seeks World Bank budget lending support

Ministry of Finance seeks World Bank budget lending support

Ministry of Finance moves to speed up South Korean ODA pledges

Ministry of Finance moves to speed up South Korean ODA pledges

Petrovietnam signs MoU with Vitol Asia to boost energy cooperation

Petrovietnam signs MoU with Vitol Asia to boost energy cooperation

Vietnam Investment Review under the Ministry of Finance

Editor-in-Chief: Pham Van Hoanh

Deputy Editors-in-Chief: Le Trong Minh, Ngo Chi Tung, Nguyen Van Hong

Managing Editor: Nguyen Chi Mai

Advertisement  | Contact us

Based on MasterCMS Ultimate Edition 2026 v2.9
Corporate CEO Talk Biz Link PR Newswire Media OutReach Newswire
Investing M&A Outbound Investment Investing in Haiphong
Your Consultant KPMG PwC Indochine Counsel Vilasia
Green Growth Energy Efficiency Rethinking Plastics BASF
Property Green Buildings Industrial Properties
Money Insurance Smart Payment Trends Stock Monitor
Infographics
Timeout Travel Hotels & Restaurants The Insider Entertainment Lifestyle
Sports
Photos
Society Swing for the Kids CSR
World News
virs-publications-vir
timeout-vn
ptbv2020