Construction begins on $600 million electronics component plant

Construction begins on a $600 million electronics component manufacturing plant

Spanning an area of 461,000 square metres at Kim Bang 1 Industrial Park, Ninh Binh province, the AVC factory has a production capacity of more than 84 million products per year, equivalent to over 3.1 million tonnes of products.

The factory will focus on producing server cooling components such as cooling fans, heatsinks, cooling pads, water cooling systems, and other components like server cases, hinges, guide rails, surface mounts, and quick connectors.

The factory is expected to begin operations before January 2027. Once operating stably, it is expected to generate jobs for approximately 20,000 workers, contributing to increasing income for residents and boosting labour restructuring in the area.

Previously, in 2020, AVC invested in the AVC 1 factory in Ninh Binh's Dong Van 3 IP, with a total area of ​​over 200,000 sq.m and a total investment of $400 million.

After many years of stable operation, the AVC 1 plant achieved positive results, with revenue reaching $1.1 billion in 2025 and creating stable jobs for more than 12,000 workers.

Upon completion of the project, the company's total investment in Vietnam is expected to reach approximately $1 billion, making a significant contribution to the development of human resources and the regional economy, while aiming to become one of the world's largest manufacturers of heat dissipation equipment.

Speaking at the groundbreaking ceremony, Nguyen Mai Thuan, deputy head of Ninh Binh Economic Zones Management Authority, requested the investor to focus resources, mobilise reputable partners, accelerate progress, ensure quality, and adhere to the approved planning and design.

During the implementation and operation phases, investors must strictly comply with regulations and standards regarding environmental protection, investment and construction, labour, and fire safety.

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