Pullman Ninh Binh prepares for opening

Pullman Hotels & Resorts appointed David Stanley de Brito as general manager of Pullman Ninh Binh on April 1, marking a key step as the property prepares to welcome its first guests on May 1.

De Brito brings more than 30 years of experience in international hotel and service management, with a career spanning Asia, Europe, and the Middle East. A long-standing member of the Accor network, he has led large-scale projects and pre-opening phases, with particular expertise in positioning hotels in emerging destinations.

Ninh Binh is widely recognised as one of Vietnam’s most promising UNESCO heritage destinations, drawing increasing interest from travellers seeking nature-led and cultural experiences.

Prior to this role, de Brito served as cluster general manager in Japan for Accor, overseeing a portfolio that included Grand Mercure Ise Shima. He has also held general manager positions across several Accor properties, notably Pullman Vung Tau, where he contributed to strengthening market positioning and delivering solid business performance.

Over the course of his career, he has supervised more than 15 hotel openings, reinforcing his experience in bringing new destinations to market.

David Stanley de Brito, general manager of Pullman Ninh Binh. Photo: Pullman Hotels & Resorts

With 283 rooms, Pullman Ninh Binh is positioned as a new landmark in the city centre, introducing a contemporary hospitality offering to the province.

In his new role, de Brito will lead overall operations and strategic direction, with a focus on shaping the hotel into a leading destination in northern Vietnam for both business and leisure travellers. His remit also includes building a capable team and delivering the Pullman brand’s approach to dynamic, experience-led stays that encourage connection and contemporary lifestyles.

He holds a Master’s degree in International Business from Singapore Business School, along with professional certifications from Cornell University. With extensive international experience and a strong understanding of the Vietnamese market, he brings a global perspective to the development of Pullman Ninh Binh.

Pullman Ninh Binh is set to welcome its first guests on May 1. Photo: Pullman Hotels & Resorts

Commenting on his appointment, de Brito said he was honoured to join Pullman Ninh Binh at a pivotal moment for the destination.

“Ninh Binh is a destination with significant potential, and I look forward to working with the team to establish the hotel as a vibrant meeting point for both travellers and the local community, while delivering meaningful and inspiring guest experiences,” he said.

According to de Brito, the hotel will offer a range of accommodation options, including spacious rooms and suites designed with contemporary interiors and views overlooking the surrounding landscape.

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