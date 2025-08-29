Corporate

CEO Talk

Biz Link

PR Newswire

Media OutReach Newswire

Investing

M&A

Outbound Investment

Investing in Haiphong

Your Consultant

KPMG

PwC

Indochine Counsel

Vilasia

Green Growth

Energy Efficiency

Rethinking Plastics

BASF

Property

Green Buildings

Industrial Properties

Money

Insurance

Smart Payment Trends

Stock Monitor

Infographics

Timeout

Travel

Hotels & Restaurants

The Insider

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Photos

Society

CSR

Swing for the Kids

World News

ePaper

VIR

Timeout

Special Publications

Coverage

Top News

Highlight

Special Edition

Search

Advertisement

About us

Contact us

Videos

Themes

Tags

Author

Registration

Subscription Form

Not Found

Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

New Zealand House speaker experiences Vietnamese cuisine in Hanoi

August 29, 2025 | 17:15
(0) user say
As part of his recent official visit to Vietnam, speaker of the New Zealand House of Representatives Gerry Brownlee visited KOTO, the Hanoi-based social enterprise training disadvantaged youth, where he tried his hand at preparing traditional Vietnamese cuisine.
New Zealand House speaker experiences Vietnamese cuisine in Hanoi

New Zealand House speaker Gerry Brownlee taking instructions on how to make 'thit bo cuon la lot' from a KOTO chef

As part of his official visit from August 24-31, Brownlee joined a cooking session at the restaurant, learning to make thit bo cuon la lot (grilled beef wrapped in betel leaves). He showed enthusiasm as he followed the chef’s instructions and engaged with the trainees.

"The combination of New Zealand beef, Vietnamese fish sauce, and betel leaves shaped like hearts is a symbolic representation of the close and enduring ties between the two countries," the KOTO chef remarked.

After the demonstration, Brownlee personally seasoned and rolled the beef parcels. With his evident cooking skills, he carried out the steps with confidence and ease.

He and the accompanying New Zealand parliamentary delegation later tasted the dish prepared by the restaurant. Members of the delegation praised its distinctive and flavourful taste, highlighting how it reflected the essence of Vietnamese cuisine while also resonating with the premium agricultural products of New Zealand.

New Zealand House speaker experiences Vietnamese cuisine in Hanoi
Speaker Brownlee also met with representatives from several social enterprises at KOTO in Hanoi

Brownlee and the delegation expressed delight at being able to experience such an authentic Vietnamese dish in Hanoi.

On this occasion, the Speaker also met with representatives of KOTO, HopeBox, Tòhe, and KymViet, four Vietnamese social enterprises dedicated to supporting disadvantaged groups and people with disabilities.

Soothing non-tariff barriers to improve regional trade Soothing non-tariff barriers to improve regional trade
Vietnam at the heart of Fonterra’s ASEAN expansion Vietnam at the heart of Fonterra’s ASEAN expansion
BeauEver gains NZ Prime Minister’s backing at China summit BeauEver gains NZ Prime Minister’s backing at China summit
Young ASEAN business leaders to meet New Zealand counterparts Young ASEAN business leaders to meet New Zealand counterparts
New Zealand art exhibition to strengthen Vietnam cultural links New Zealand art exhibition to strengthen Vietnam cultural links

By Thai An

What the stars mean:

★ Poor ★ ★ Promising ★★★ Good ★★★★ Very good ★★★★★ Exceptional

TagTag:
New Zealand Vietnamese cuisine Hanoi

Related Contents

Hanoi outlines measures to attract high-value investment

Hanoi outlines measures to attract high-value investment

AstraZeneca Vietnam office in Hanoi receives LEED Gold certification

AstraZeneca Vietnam office in Hanoi receives LEED Gold certification

Hanoi flush with amenities as National Day nears

Hanoi flush with amenities as National Day nears

New Zealand art exhibition to strengthen Vietnam cultural links

New Zealand art exhibition to strengthen Vietnam cultural links

Hanoi launches pilot project for rabies prevention and support for dog and cat meat trade transition

Hanoi launches pilot project for rabies prevention and support for dog and cat meat trade transition

Toshin Development eyes Hanoi's high-end retail boom with strategic expansion

Toshin Development eyes Hanoi's high-end retail boom with strategic expansion

Latest News ⁄ Society ⁄ CSR

Hundreds of students benefit from Japfa Vietnam scholarships

Hundreds of students benefit from Japfa Vietnam scholarships

More News

[Read More]

Latest News

Hung Yen expands economic development by tapping seaport potential

Hung Yen expands economic development by tapping seaport potential

Investors pour $6.3 billion into Hung Yen in first eight months of 2025

Investors pour $6.3 billion into Hung Yen in first eight months of 2025

Gen Z is reshaping money management in Vietnam

Gen Z is reshaping money management in Vietnam

MoIT confident in hitting trade growth targets for 2025

MoIT confident in hitting trade growth targets for 2025

Vietnam Investment Review under the Ministry of Finance

Editor-in-Chief: Pham Van Hoanh

Deputy Editors-in-Chief: Le Trong Minh, Dinh Hung, Bui Duc Hai, Nguyen Van Hong

Managing Editor: Nguyen Chi Mai

Advertisement  | Contact us

Based on MasterCMS Ultimate Edition 2025 v2.9
Corporate CEO Talk Biz Link PR Newswire Media OutReach Newswire
Investing M&A Outbound Investment Investing in Haiphong
Your Consultant KPMG PwC Indochine Counsel Vilasia
Green Growth Energy Efficiency Rethinking Plastics BASF
Property Green Buildings Industrial Properties
Money Insurance Smart Payment Trends Stock Monitor
Infographics
Timeout Travel Hotels & Restaurants The Insider Entertainment Lifestyle
Sports
Photos
Society CSR Swing for the Kids
World News
virs-publications-vir
timeout-vn
ptbv2020