New Zealand House speaker experiences Vietnamese cuisine in Hanoi

New Zealand House speaker Gerry Brownlee taking instructions on how to make 'thit bo cuon la lot' from a KOTO chef

As part of his official visit from August 24-31, Brownlee joined a cooking session at the restaurant, learning to make thit bo cuon la lot (grilled beef wrapped in betel leaves). He showed enthusiasm as he followed the chef’s instructions and engaged with the trainees.

"The combination of New Zealand beef, Vietnamese fish sauce, and betel leaves shaped like hearts is a symbolic representation of the close and enduring ties between the two countries," the KOTO chef remarked.

After the demonstration, Brownlee personally seasoned and rolled the beef parcels. With his evident cooking skills, he carried out the steps with confidence and ease.

He and the accompanying New Zealand parliamentary delegation later tasted the dish prepared by the restaurant. Members of the delegation praised its distinctive and flavourful taste, highlighting how it reflected the essence of Vietnamese cuisine while also resonating with the premium agricultural products of New Zealand.

Speaker Brownlee also met with representatives from several social enterprises at KOTO in Hanoi

Brownlee and the delegation expressed delight at being able to experience such an authentic Vietnamese dish in Hanoi.

On this occasion, the Speaker also met with representatives of KOTO, HopeBox, Tòhe, and KymViet, four Vietnamese social enterprises dedicated to supporting disadvantaged groups and people with disabilities.