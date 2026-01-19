National Convention Centre ready for 14th Party Congress

Photo:vietnam.net

The first working day of the Congress began on January 19 at the National Convention Centre, marking the fourth consecutive time the facility has been selected to host this special event.

Located at 57 Pham Hung street, the National Convention Centre spans more than 43 hectares and is among the largest and most modern architectural complexes in Vietnam. The facility includes a central conference building, landscaped grounds, a water plaza, outdoor and underground parking areas, a helipad, and a range of supporting infrastructure designed to accommodate large-scale national and international events.

To ensure the congress proceeds smoothly and successfully, Standing Committee member Tran Cam Tu has directly chaired preliminary and final rehearsals in recent days, while conducting multiple inspections of organisational and service arrangements and issuing key directives.

According to the Congress Organising Committee, the decorations at the National Convention Centre incorporate several new elements. In the main courtyard, a range of symbolic installations has been arranged, most prominently the hammer and sickle emblem, a star, and the inscription 'Communist Party of Vietnam – 14th National Congress', all positioned in highly visible locations.

Photo:vietnam.net

The hall also displays books, newspapers, and photographs. Outstanding achievements in the fields of national defence, security, foreign affairs, Party building, and the political system are systematically summarised, providing delegates with core knowledge from previous terms.

In particular, in the main hall where the congress took place, a statue of President Ho Chi Minh was placed prominently in the centre.

These days, the streets surrounding the National Convention Centre are brightly decorated with flags, banners, and signs welcoming this momentous event for the country.

Before and during the congress, the Ministry of Public Security deployed forces, vehicles, and equipment to create multiple layers of strict security at the congress venue and the delegates' accommodation locations.

Numerous police officers were stationed and guarding the entrances and surrounding areas of the main building. Many specialised police vehicles were deployed in the National Convention Centre area.

The congress is expected to be held over 6.5 days, from January 19 to 25.

