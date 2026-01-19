Corporate

National Convention Centre ready for 14th Party Congress

January 19, 2026 | 12:05
(0) user say
The 14th National Party Congress opened its first working day at the National Convention Centre in Hanoi, continuing the venue’s longstanding role as the host of major national political events.
National Convention Centre ready for 14th Party Congress
Photo:vietnam.net

The first working day of the Congress began on January 19 at the National Convention Centre, marking the fourth consecutive time the facility has been selected to host this special event.

Located at 57 Pham Hung street, the National Convention Centre spans more than 43 hectares and is among the largest and most modern architectural complexes in Vietnam. The facility includes a central conference building, landscaped grounds, a water plaza, outdoor and underground parking areas, a helipad, and a range of supporting infrastructure designed to accommodate large-scale national and international events.

To ensure the congress proceeds smoothly and successfully, Standing Committee member Tran Cam Tu has directly chaired preliminary and final rehearsals in recent days, while conducting multiple inspections of organisational and service arrangements and issuing key directives.

According to the Congress Organising Committee, the decorations at the National Convention Centre incorporate several new elements. In the main courtyard, a range of symbolic installations has been arranged, most prominently the hammer and sickle emblem, a star, and the inscription 'Communist Party of Vietnam – 14th National Congress', all positioned in highly visible locations.

National Convention Centre ready for 14th Party Congress
Photo:vietnam.net

The hall also displays books, newspapers, and photographs. Outstanding achievements in the fields of national defence, security, foreign affairs, Party building, and the political system are systematically summarised, providing delegates with core knowledge from previous terms.

In particular, in the main hall where the congress took place, a statue of President Ho Chi Minh was placed prominently in the centre.

These days, the streets surrounding the National Convention Centre are brightly decorated with flags, banners, and signs welcoming this momentous event for the country.

Before and during the congress, the Ministry of Public Security deployed forces, vehicles, and equipment to create multiple layers of strict security at the congress venue and the delegates' accommodation locations.

Numerous police officers were stationed and guarding the entrances and surrounding areas of the main building. Many specialised police vehicles were deployed in the National Convention Centre area.

The congress is expected to be held over 6.5 days, from January 19 to 25.

Hanoi to display firework to celebrate the 14th National Party Congress Hanoi to display firework to celebrate the 14th National Party Congress

Hanoi will stage a major firework display to mark the 14th National Party Congress, with the event set to take place at My Dinh National Stadium.
Tablets to replace paper at 14th Party Congress Tablets to replace paper at 14th Party Congress

The 14th National Party Congress is set to go paperless, with delegates using tablets instead of printed documents in a move aimed at cutting costs and modernising the organisation of major political events
CVFA chief highlights role of 14th National Party Congress CVFA chief highlights role of 14th National Party Congress

The 14th National Party Congress is expected to play a decisive role in shaping Vietnam’s development path over the coming decade, according to international observers.
14th National Party Congress expected to shape Vietnam’s path to 2045 14th National Party Congress expected to shape Vietnam’s path to 2045

The 14th National Party Congress is expected to set the strategic direction for Vietnam’s next phase of development as the country works towards high-income status by 2045.
14th National Party Congress – significant moment for Vietnamese people, international friends 14th National Party Congress – significant moment for Vietnamese people, international friends

Chairman of the Israel-Vietnam Friendship Association and former Deputy Ambassador of Israel to Vietnam Eyal Buvilski said that the 14th National Congress of the Communist Party of Vietnam represents both a reflection on past achievements, and a clear forward-looking vision defining national goals and priorities for the years ahead.
Key highlights of 14th National Party Congress Key highlights of 14th National Party Congress

With the theme “Under the glorious flag of the Party, joining hands and uniting wills to successfully realise the country’s development goals to 2030; ensuring strategic autonomy, fostering self-reliance and confidence, advancing firmly in the era of national rise for peace, independence, democracy, prosperity, civilisation and happiness, and steadfastly progressing towards socialism”, the 14th National Party Congress affirms its pivotal role as a landmark event of historic significance for Vietnam’s development.

By Nguyen Kim

Tag:
14th National Party Congress Party Congress National Convention Centre decoration

