14th National Party Congress wraps up with success

January 25, 2026 | 09:49
(0) user say
Addressing the congress on behalf of the 14th Party Central Committee, General Secretary To Lam expressed profound gratitude for the trust and confidence placed in him, describing it as a great honour and a heavy responsibility before the Party, the people and the nation.
General Secretary of the 14th Party Central Committee To Lam addresses the closing session of the 14th National Party Congress on January 23 afternoon. (Photo: VNA)
General Secretary of the 14th Party Central Committee To Lam addresses the closing session of the 14th National Party Congress on January 23 afternoon. (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi – The 14th National Congress of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) concluded with success in Hanoi on the afternoon of January 23 after five days of serious, democratic and disciplined working.

The closing session was attended by members of the congress’ Presidium; former leaders of the Party, State and Vietnam Fatherland Front; former members of the Party Central Committee from the 4th to the 8th terms; Heroic Vietnamese Mothers, distinguished intellectuals, artists, religious dignitaries, and outstanding youth representatives; along with ambassadors and heads of diplomatic missions and international organisations accredited to Vietnam.

On behalf of the Presidium, Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh and National Assembly Chairman Tran Thanh Man co-chaired the session.

Reporting on the outcomes of leadership elections, NA Chairman Man reported on the election results for the Political Bureau, the Party General Secretary, the Party Central Committee's Secretariat, the Inspection Commission, and its Chairperson for the 14th term.

The 14th Party Central Committee convened its first plenary meeting and elected a 19-member Politburo. The Party Central Committee unanimously elected To Lam, General Secretary of the 13th Party Central Committee, to continue serving as General Secretary of the 14th Party Central Committee, with 180 out of 180 votes, or 100% approval.

The 14th Party Central Committee also approved the composition of the 14th Party Central Committee’s Secretariat, comprising 13 members. With support from all the 200 official and alternate members of the 14th Party Central Committee, the 14th Political Bureau appointed Tran Cam Tu, Politburo member, Permanent Member of the 13th Party Central Committee’s Secretariat and Secretary of the Party Committee of Central Agencies, was elected to the Permanent Member position in the new term.

In addition, 23 were elected to the 14th Party Central Committee’s Inspection Commission. Tran Sy Thanh was re-elected as Chairman of the commission with overwhelming support.

Addressing the congress on behalf of the 14th Party Central Committee, General Secretary To Lam expressed profound gratitude for the trust and confidence placed in him, describing it as a great honour and a heavy responsibility before the Party, the people and the nation. He pledged to make every effort, wholeheartedly and with all his might, to serve the noble cause of the Party, the revolution, and the people.

He reaffirmed the Party Central Committee’s absolute loyalty to the Party’s goals and ideals, its commitment to placing national and people’s interests above all else, and its determination to safeguard national independence, self-reliance, the Fatherland and the people.

The General Secretary stressed that the new Party Central Committee will lead by example, act as it says, strengthen discipline and unity within the Party, intensify the fight against corruption, wastefulness and negative phenomena, perfect mechanisms for controlling the exercise of power, and enhance personnel work by assigning the right people to the right jobs and evaluating officials based on performance and public trust.

He also expressed deep appreciation for the contributions by outgoing members of the 13th Party Central Committee and called on them to continue sharing experience and supporting the country’s development.

The Party chief highlighted the 14th Party Central Committee’s determination to foster solidarity and successfully implement the Resolution of the 14th National Party Congress, striving to build a strong and prosperous Vietnam in the new era.

The General Secretary expressed his gratitude to the delegates for their dedication, intellect and strong sense of responsibility, and thanked people and soldiers nationwide, overseas Vietnamese, and international friends for their continued attention to the congress and for the support they have extended to the Party.

To date, the congress has received 898 congratulatory messages and letters from 167 political parties, 17 international organisations, 78 individuals, 242 foreign political organisations, friendship organisations, people's organisations, and local organisations, and 394 Vietnamese associations abroad.

By VNA

TagTag:
14th National Party Congress To Lam Vietnam

