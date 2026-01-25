Congratulations from VFF Central Committee's int’l partners to 14th National Party Congress

The Presidium presides over the 14th National Congress of the Communist Party of Vietnam (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) - International partners of the Vietnam Fatherland Front (VFF) Central Committee have sent letters of congratulations to the 14th National Congress of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV), expressing friendship and cooperation and keen interest in this important political event. The letters also showed strong confidence that the Congress would be a great success.

In a congratulatory letter to Bui Thi Minh Hoai, Politburo member, Secretary of the Party Central Committee, and President of the VFF Central Committee, Wang Huning, member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and Chairman of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC) National Committee, extended his warm congratulations to the VFF Central Committee on the occasion of the 76th founding anniversary of diplomatic relations between the two countries.

"Over the past year, China–Vietnam relations have maintained a positive momentum. Chinese Party General Secretary and President Xi Jinping paid a state visit to Vietnam, providing strategic orientation for advancing the building of a China–Vietnam community with a shared future, which holds strategic significance. Exchanges and cooperation between the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC) National Committee and the VFF Central Committee have become increasingly close,” the letter wrote.

Wang affirmed that under the strategic guidance of the top leaders of the two Parties and countries, he stands ready to work with Hoai to further deepen the traditional friendship, strengthen unity and cooperation, and contribute to advancing the building of the China-Vietnam community with a shared future in a more substantive and in-depth manner.

He wished the 14th National Party Congress success, and hoped that the building of the China-Vietnam community with a shared future will continue to achieve new accomplishments.

In a congratulatory letter to Hoai, President of the Central Committee of the Lao Front for National Construction (LFNC) Sinlavong Khoutphaythoune extended his warmest greetings to the 14th Party Central Committee, Party members, and officials and civil servants of the VFF, together with close-knit fraternal solidarity and friendship, on the occasion of the CPV’s 14th National Congress.

“On behalf of the LFNC Central Committee, we are deeply pleased and proud to note that over the past 80 years, under the wise leadership of the CPV founded by President Ho Chi Minh, and with strong patriotism, resilience, and courage, the heroic Vietnamese people have overcome immense difficulties and challenges and steadfastly pursued the path of socialism. Especially over the past 39 years of Doi moi (Renewal) process, Vietnam has maintained political stability, built a disciplined and orderly society, achieved rapid and sustainable economic growth, continuously improved the material and spiritual well-being of its people, expanded international cooperation, and steadily enhanced the position and role of the CPV and the Vietnamese State in the region and the world,” the letter wrote.

Khoutphaythoune extended his best wishes for the success of the 14th National Congress of the CPV and wished the Party, the State, and the people of Vietnam, under the sound leadership of the CPV, continued achievements and even greater victories in realising the goal of building the Socialist Republic of Vietnam into a modern-oriented industrial and prosperous nation, a prosperous, strong, modern, democratic, just and civilised Vietnam.

He expressed his hope that the great friendship, special solidarity, and comprehensive cooperation between the two Parties, the two States, and the peoples of Laos and Vietnam will remain strong, sincere, and enduring.

In a letter of the Committees for the Defence of the Revolution of Cuba (CDR) sent to Hoai, Cuban national hero Gerardo Hernández Nordelo said: “On the occasion of the 14th National Congress of the CPV, we would like to extend our warmest congratulations and revolutionary support. This Congress serves as an important forum to consolidate the principles and achievements of the people, which you rightfully represent.”

Gerardo Hernández Nordelo reaffirmed the commitment to preserving the historic ties and close friendship between the two countries, while jointly pursuing goals of social justice, sovereignty, and the development for the people. He expressed his belief that the two countries will continue to build a worthy and prosperous future for their people.

Meanwhile, Jimmy Toh, Chief Executive Director of the People's Association (PA) of Singapore, sent a letter of congratulations to Ha Thi Nga, Member of the Central Committee of the CPV, Vice President and General Secretary of the VFF Central Committee, extending his warmest congratulations to the CPV Central Committee on the occasion of the 14th National Congress.

The letter stated that the PA values its sustainable partnership with the VFF, which was nurtured under the guidance of the CPV. Over the years, the two organisations have built a cross-border relationship and friendship, contributing to strengthening mutual understanding between the two countries’ peoples. Exchanges activities have enriched the experience of both organisations and strengthened the foundation of Singapore–Vietnam friendship.

“On the occasion of this important Congress, I would like to wish the CPV success in its discussions and decision-making processes. I hope that the outcomes of the 14th National Party Congress will bring lasting prosperity, progress, and happiness to the people of Vietnam,” the letter wrote.

Jimmy Toh said he hopes the bilateral relations will continue to grow and prosper, with opportunities for broader cooperation in the coming years under the long-term guidance of the CPV and through the strong and enduring relationship between the PA and the VFF.