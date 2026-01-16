Hanoi to display firework to celebrate the 14th National Party Congress

My Dinh National Stadium

According to a plan issued by Hanoi People’s Committee, the city will host a 30-minute firework display on January 23 at the My Dinh National Stadium complex, beginning at 8:10pm, as the central highlight of activities celebrating the 14th National Party Congress, scheduled to take place in Hanoi from January 19 to 25.

The display will include 4,600 high-altitude fireworks, 950 fountain fireworks of various types, and 4,400 pyrotechnic tubes.

The Capital Command of Hanoi is coordinating with relevant units under the Ministry of National Defence to verify technical standards, product specifications, origins, production years, and expiry dates of the fireworks, as well as the qualifications of foreign experts and technical staff involved.

Hanoi Department of Public Security will be responsible for ensuring security, public order, and traffic safety, including traffic diversions around the fireworks area and support for vehicles transporting fireworks and technical equipment.

Other municipal departments will handle public viewing arrangements, environmental sanitation, and logistical support, while Sun Group will take overall responsibility for preparation, safety, and technical execution.

The celebration marking the National Party Congress and the 96th anniversary of the Communist Party of Vietnam will be broadcast live on VTV3 and across digital platforms, and is expected to draw around 30,000 spectators in person.

The event is directed by the Party Central Committee and organised by Hanoi Party Committee in coordination with the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism and other relevant agencies.

