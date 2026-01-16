Corporate

Hanoi to display firework to celebrate the 14th National Party Congress

January 16, 2026 | 21:21
(0) user say
Hanoi will stage a major firework display to mark the 14th National Party Congress, with the event set to take place at My Dinh National Stadium.
Hanoi to display firework to celebrate the 14th National Party Congress
My Dinh National Stadium

According to a plan issued by Hanoi People’s Committee, the city will host a 30-minute firework display on January 23 at the My Dinh National Stadium complex, beginning at 8:10pm, as the central highlight of activities celebrating the 14th National Party Congress, scheduled to take place in Hanoi from January 19 to 25.

The display will include 4,600 high-altitude fireworks, 950 fountain fireworks of various types, and 4,400 pyrotechnic tubes.

The Capital Command of Hanoi is coordinating with relevant units under the Ministry of National Defence to verify technical standards, product specifications, origins, production years, and expiry dates of the fireworks, as well as the qualifications of foreign experts and technical staff involved.

Hanoi Department of Public Security will be responsible for ensuring security, public order, and traffic safety, including traffic diversions around the fireworks area and support for vehicles transporting fireworks and technical equipment.

Other municipal departments will handle public viewing arrangements, environmental sanitation, and logistical support, while Sun Group will take overall responsibility for preparation, safety, and technical execution.

The celebration marking the National Party Congress and the 96th anniversary of the Communist Party of Vietnam will be broadcast live on VTV3 and across digital platforms, and is expected to draw around 30,000 spectators in person.

The event is directed by the Party Central Committee and organised by Hanoi Party Committee in coordination with the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism and other relevant agencies.

Hardships overcome with diplomacy Hardships overcome with diplomacy

With the contributions of the diplomatic sector, the Vietnamese economy has reaped a raft of achievements in expanding trade networks and foreign capital sources. In the coming time, foreign affairs under the direction of the 13th National Party Congress will help further enhance the country’s international prestige.
PM chairs meeting of 14th National Party Congress’s sub-committee for socio-economic affairs PM chairs meeting of 14th National Party Congress’s sub-committee for socio-economic affairs

He requested that the draft report must adopt innovative, breakthrough thinking, methodologies, approaches, and practices, in alignment with the global and regional situations as well as the country's development requirements; and that the content must be more up-to-date, proposing new breakthroughs and drivers for development.

By Nguyen Kim

TagTag:
14th National Party Congress Firework art programme My Dinh National Stadium

