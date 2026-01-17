14th National Party Congress expected to shape Vietnam’s path to 2045

Taking place in Hanoi from January 19–25, the congress is widely seen as a pivotal event that will outline key orientations and long-term priorities, with many National Assembly deputies expressing confidence that it will help translate Vietnam’s ambition of becoming a developed, high-income country by 2045 into concrete action.

The theme of the 14th Congress specifies "Under the Party’s glorious banner, uniting in strength and solidarity to successfully achieve the national development goals to 2030; fostering self-reliance and confidence to advance resolutely in the era of the nation’s rise, for peace, independence, democracy, prosperity, affluence, civility and happiness, and steadfastly moving forward towards socialism."

The National Convention Centre in Hanoi is decorated to welcome the 14th National Party Congress. Photo: Pham Thang

Bui Hoai Son, a National Assembly deputy serving on the Committee on Culture and Social Affairs, told daibieunhandan.vn that the theme of the 14th Party Congress carried profound significance, conveying a comprehensive political message that reflected both Vietnam’s traditions and contemporary realities.

“The theme can be seen as a call to action, an operational mandate, and a pledge to the people,” Son said. “It brings together three critical layers of meaning – defining development goals, strengthening the nation’s strategic resolve, and affirming the values and development path of the country.”

Son said the 14th Party Congress would be the country’s most important political event in 2026 and a milestone marking the start of a new development journey, in which the Party’s vision, aspirations, and policy decisions would help guide the nation through a period of rapid, profound, and unpredictable global and regional change.

According to Son, a highlight of the Congress’s theme lies in positioning ‘strategic autonomy’ as a cross-cutting requirement, reflecting modern thinking and demonstrating a vision of how small and medium-sized countries can progress in a volatile geopolitical environment.

After the experiences of 2025 – a year marked by sweeping reforms in institutions, organisation and national governance – Vietnam has accumulated a sufficiently solid foundation to move onto a higher development trajectory.

“The 14th Party Congress will generate a qualitative leap in strategic thinking, not only identifying the right goals but also designing a scientific and feasible pathway to achieve them,” Son said.

The congress is being held at a time of profound historical significance, as major decisions by the Party and the state have already begun to take effect and continue to shape realities on the ground.

Affirming this view, Tran Thi Nhi Ha, a National Assembly deputy from Hanoi, said the 14th Party Congress was taking place amid significant global shifts, while Vietnam faced a complex mix of challenges, opportunities, and emerging advantages. “This context requires the congress to set higher goals and clear strategic orientations to address challenges in a more flexible and effective manner,” she said.

Meanwhile, Duong Khac Mai, a deputy from Lam Dong province in the Central Highlands region, noted that in every stage of national development, each Party Congress must set higher objectives, requirements and tasks than the previous term. This, in turn, places greater pressure on national governance to help the country overcome the challenges of the era and move forward.

“Reality has shown that in each term, our country has achieved and surpassed many of the goals set by the congress,” Mai said. “Although new demands arising in practice create challenges, that does not mean there are only challenges – these are also opportunities.”

Hoang Thi Thanh Thuy, a National Assembly deputy from the southern province of Tay Ninh, described the 14th Party Congress as a historic turning point opening a new phase of national development.

“Against the current context, the draft documents submitted to the congress, with many important and substantive innovations, are expected to provide new theoretical foundations, fresh perspectives, and updated thinking for the Party in comprehensively leading the implementation of national development tasks across all fields,” she said.

Thuy also noted that the draft documents reaffirmed the policy of continuing to build and refine institutions in a comprehensive and coordinated manner to support rapid and sustainable national development.

With these substantive innovations, National Assembly deputies have expressed strong confidence that the 14th Party congress will serve as a convergence of collective intellect and national resolve, representing more than 5.6 million Party members nationwide.

The congress is expected to deliberate on and define major guidelines, orientations, and strategic solutions, laying a solid foundation for socioeconomic advancement, strengthening the Party, and reinforcing public confidence in its comprehensive leadership.

First Government Party Congress for 2025-2030 term to begin The Government Party Committee held a press conference in Hanoi on October 9 to announce plans for the first Government Party Congress, 2025-2030 term.

Hanoi to display firework to celebrate the 14th National Party Congress Hanoi will stage a major firework display to mark the 14th National Party Congress, with the event set to take place at My Dinh National Stadium.