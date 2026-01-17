Corporate

CEO Talk

Biz Link

PR Newswire

Media OutReach Newswire

Investing

M&A

Outbound Investment

Investing in Haiphong

Your Consultant

KPMG

PwC

Indochine Counsel

Vilasia

Green Growth

Energy Efficiency

Rethinking Plastics

BASF

Property

Green Buildings

Industrial Properties

Money

Insurance

Smart Payment Trends

Stock Monitor

Infographics

Timeout

Travel

Hotels & Restaurants

The Insider

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Photos

Society

Swing for the Kids

CSR

World News

ePaper

VIR

Timeout

Special Publications

Coverage

Top News

Highlight

Special Edition

Search

Advertisement

About us

Contact us

Videos

Themes

Tags

Author

Registration

Subscription Form

Not Found

Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

14th National Party Congress expected to shape Vietnam’s path to 2045

January 17, 2026 | 16:00
(0) user say
The 14th National Party Congress is expected to set the strategic direction for Vietnam’s next phase of development as the country works towards high-income status by 2045.

Taking place in Hanoi from January 19–25, the congress is widely seen as a pivotal event that will outline key orientations and long-term priorities, with many National Assembly deputies expressing confidence that it will help translate Vietnam’s ambition of becoming a developed, high-income country by 2045 into concrete action.

The theme of the 14th Congress specifies "Under the Party’s glorious banner, uniting in strength and solidarity to successfully achieve the national development goals to 2030; fostering self-reliance and confidence to advance resolutely in the era of the nation’s rise, for peace, independence, democracy, prosperity, affluence, civility and happiness, and steadfastly moving forward towards socialism."

14th National Party Congress expected to shape Vietnam’s path to 2045
The National Convention Centre in Hanoi is decorated to welcome the 14th National Party Congress. Photo: Pham Thang

Bui Hoai Son, a National Assembly deputy serving on the Committee on Culture and Social Affairs, told daibieunhandan.vn that the theme of the 14th Party Congress carried profound significance, conveying a comprehensive political message that reflected both Vietnam’s traditions and contemporary realities.

“The theme can be seen as a call to action, an operational mandate, and a pledge to the people,” Son said. “It brings together three critical layers of meaning – defining development goals, strengthening the nation’s strategic resolve, and affirming the values and development path of the country.”

Son said the 14th Party Congress would be the country’s most important political event in 2026 and a milestone marking the start of a new development journey, in which the Party’s vision, aspirations, and policy decisions would help guide the nation through a period of rapid, profound, and unpredictable global and regional change.

According to Son, a highlight of the Congress’s theme lies in positioning ‘strategic autonomy’ as a cross-cutting requirement, reflecting modern thinking and demonstrating a vision of how small and medium-sized countries can progress in a volatile geopolitical environment.

After the experiences of 2025 – a year marked by sweeping reforms in institutions, organisation and national governance – Vietnam has accumulated a sufficiently solid foundation to move onto a higher development trajectory.

“The 14th Party Congress will generate a qualitative leap in strategic thinking, not only identifying the right goals but also designing a scientific and feasible pathway to achieve them,” Son said.

The congress is being held at a time of profound historical significance, as major decisions by the Party and the state have already begun to take effect and continue to shape realities on the ground.

Affirming this view, Tran Thi Nhi Ha, a National Assembly deputy from Hanoi, said the 14th Party Congress was taking place amid significant global shifts, while Vietnam faced a complex mix of challenges, opportunities, and emerging advantages. “This context requires the congress to set higher goals and clear strategic orientations to address challenges in a more flexible and effective manner,” she said.

Meanwhile, Duong Khac Mai, a deputy from Lam Dong province in the Central Highlands region, noted that in every stage of national development, each Party Congress must set higher objectives, requirements and tasks than the previous term. This, in turn, places greater pressure on national governance to help the country overcome the challenges of the era and move forward.

“Reality has shown that in each term, our country has achieved and surpassed many of the goals set by the congress,” Mai said. “Although new demands arising in practice create challenges, that does not mean there are only challenges – these are also opportunities.”

Hoang Thi Thanh Thuy, a National Assembly deputy from the southern province of Tay Ninh, described the 14th Party Congress as a historic turning point opening a new phase of national development.

“Against the current context, the draft documents submitted to the congress, with many important and substantive innovations, are expected to provide new theoretical foundations, fresh perspectives, and updated thinking for the Party in comprehensively leading the implementation of national development tasks across all fields,” she said.

Thuy also noted that the draft documents reaffirmed the policy of continuing to build and refine institutions in a comprehensive and coordinated manner to support rapid and sustainable national development.

With these substantive innovations, National Assembly deputies have expressed strong confidence that the 14th Party congress will serve as a convergence of collective intellect and national resolve, representing more than 5.6 million Party members nationwide.

The congress is expected to deliberate on and define major guidelines, orientations, and strategic solutions, laying a solid foundation for socioeconomic advancement, strengthening the Party, and reinforcing public confidence in its comprehensive leadership.

First Government Party Congress for 2025-2030 term to begin First Government Party Congress for 2025-2030 term to begin

The Government Party Committee held a press conference in Hanoi on October 9 to announce plans for the first Government Party Congress, 2025-2030 term.
Hanoi to display firework to celebrate the 14th National Party Congress Hanoi to display firework to celebrate the 14th National Party Congress

Hanoi will stage a major firework display to mark the 14th National Party Congress, with the event set to take place at My Dinh National Stadium.
Tablets to replace paper at 14th Party Congress Tablets to replace paper at 14th Party Congress

The 14th National Party Congress is set to go paperless, with delegates using tablets instead of printed documents in a move aimed at cutting costs and modernising the organisation of major political events

By Anh Duc

What the stars mean:

★ Poor ★ ★ Promising ★★★ Good ★★★★ Very good ★★★★★ Exceptional

TagTag:
Breakthrough solutions Strategic orientations New development phase Highincome status National Party Congress NA deputies

Related Contents

First Government Party Congress for 2025-2030 term to begin

First Government Party Congress for 2025-2030 term to begin

Thai Nguyen opens first Party Congress since Bac Kan merger

Thai Nguyen opens first Party Congress since Bac Kan merger

PM chairs meeting of 14th National Party Congress’s sub-committee for socio-economic affairs

PM chairs meeting of 14th National Party Congress’s sub-committee for socio-economic affairs

Hardships overcome with diplomacy

Hardships overcome with diplomacy

Determination and action to propel socioeconomic march

Determination and action to propel socioeconomic march

Singaporean, Australian media highlight economic opportunities for Vietnam

Singaporean, Australian media highlight economic opportunities for Vietnam

CVFA chief highlights role of 14th National Party Congress

CVFA chief highlights role of 14th National Party Congress

Tablets to replace paper at 14th Party Congress

Tablets to replace paper at 14th Party Congress

12th Party Congress: Strengthening building of pure, strong Party (Infographics)

12th Party Congress: Strengthening building of pure, strong Party (Infographics)

Latest News ⁄ Society

More News

[Read More]

Latest News

14th National Party Congress expected to shape Vietnam’s path to 2045

14th National Party Congress expected to shape Vietnam’s path to 2045

ACV begins cargo terminal construction at Danang Airport

ACV begins cargo terminal construction at Danang Airport

EVN secures financing for Quang Trach II LNG power plant

EVN secures financing for Quang Trach II LNG power plant

Livzon subsidiary seeks control of Imexpharm

Livzon subsidiary seeks control of Imexpharm

Vietnam Investment Review under the Ministry of Finance

Editor-in-Chief: Pham Van Hoanh

Deputy Editors-in-Chief: Le Trong Minh, Dinh Hung, Ngo Chi Tung, Nguyen Van Hong

Managing Editor: Nguyen Chi Mai

Advertisement  | Contact us

Based on MasterCMS Ultimate Edition 2026 v2.9
Corporate CEO Talk Biz Link PR Newswire Media OutReach Newswire
Investing M&A Outbound Investment Investing in Haiphong
Your Consultant KPMG PwC Indochine Counsel Vilasia
Green Growth Energy Efficiency Rethinking Plastics BASF
Property Green Buildings Industrial Properties
Money Insurance Smart Payment Trends Stock Monitor
Infographics
Timeout Travel Hotels & Restaurants The Insider Entertainment Lifestyle
Sports
Photos
Society Swing for the Kids CSR
World News
virs-publications-vir
timeout-vn
ptbv2020