Corporate

CEO Talk

Biz Link

PR Newswire

Media OutReach Newswire

Investing

M&A

Outbound Investment

Investing in Haiphong

Your Consultant

KPMG

PwC

Indochine Counsel

Vilasia

Green Growth

Energy Efficiency

Rethinking Plastics

BASF

Property

Green Buildings

Industrial Properties

Money

Insurance

Smart Payment Trends

Stock Monitor

Infographics

Timeout

Travel

Hotels & Restaurants

The Insider

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Photos

Society

Swing for the Kids

CSR

World News

ePaper

VIR

Timeout

Special Publications

Coverage

Top News

Highlight

Special Edition

Search

Advertisement

About us

Contact us

Videos

Themes

Tags

Author

Registration

Subscription Form

Not Found

Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

CVFA chief highlights role of 14th National Party Congress

January 17, 2026 | 15:54
(0) user say
The 14th National Party Congress is expected to play a decisive role in shaping Vietnam’s development path over the coming decade, according to international observers.

In an interview with a Vietnam News correspondent in the Czech Republic, Milos Kosy, president of the Czech–Vietnamese Friendship Association (CVFA), said the 14th National Party Congress would reaffirm existing policy directions while setting development orientations that will influence Vietnam’s trajectory in the years ahead, ahead of the event taking place in Hanoi from January 19 to 25.

CVFA chief highlights role of 14th National Party Congress

Kosy said the congress carried strategic importance for Vietnam’s next stage of development, while also playing a key role in personnel arrangements, ensuring continuity in governance, and reinforcing the Party’s ideological foundations and legitimacy.

“Beyond its domestic significance, the congress also has important foreign and regional implications, sending a clear signal about the role Vietnam aspires to play in Southeast Asia over the long term,” he said.

Reflecting on the Communist Party of Vietnam’s leadership, Milos Kosy said the past four decades since the launch of economic reforms in the 1980s represented “a period of profound historical significance” for the country’s development and stability.

He noted that the Party’s most important contribution during this time was its early recognition of the limits of the centrally planned economic model and its pragmatic decision to pursue reforms towards a socialist-oriented market economy. This shift, he said, was reflected in Vietnam’s opening to trade and foreign investment, sharp reductions in poverty, sustained GDP growth, accelerating industrialisation, and rising living standards.

“These achievements demonstrate the Party’s ideological flexibility in adjusting policy to practical development realities,” Kosy said, adding that the maintenance of political stability and continuity in governance had been another critical factor underpinning Vietnam’s progress.

This factor has created new advantages for long-term strategic planning in areas such as infrastructure, education, and industrialisation. The stability and predictability of the system have also helped strengthen the confidence of foreign investors in Vietnam’s investment environment.

Turning to bilateral relations, Kosy noted that Vietnam and the Czech Republic established diplomatic ties in 1950, which were strengthened by solidarity during wartime and have since expanded across areas such as politics, education, and culture.

Relations were elevated to a Strategic Partnership during Vietnamese Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh’s official visit to the Czech Republic last January, marking the first time Vietnam has formed such a partnership with a country in Central and Eastern Europe. Current cooperation focuses on areas including trade, defence, security, and scientific research.

Two-way trade has grown strongly, reaching a record level of more than $4 billion in 2024 and 2025, making the Czech Republic Vietnam’s largest partner in Central and Eastern Europe, while Vietnam has become an important partner of the Czech Republic within ASEAN.

“Under the Party’s leadership, Vietnam will continue to develop and further deepen Czech–Vietnam relations, while steadily strengthening the strategic partnership between the two countries,” said Kosy.

PM chairs meeting of 14th National Party Congress’s sub-committee for socio-economic affairs PM chairs meeting of 14th National Party Congress’s sub-committee for socio-economic affairs

He requested that the draft report must adopt innovative, breakthrough thinking, methodologies, approaches, and practices, in alignment with the global and regional situations as well as the country's development requirements; and that the content must be more up-to-date, proposing new breakthroughs and drivers for development.
Hanoi to display firework to celebrate the 14th National Party Congress Hanoi to display firework to celebrate the 14th National Party Congress

Hanoi will stage a major firework display to mark the 14th National Party Congress, with the event set to take place at My Dinh National Stadium.
Tablets to replace paper at 14th Party Congress Tablets to replace paper at 14th Party Congress

The 14th National Party Congress is set to go paperless, with delegates using tablets instead of printed documents in a move aimed at cutting costs and modernising the organisation of major political events

By Anh Duc

What the stars mean:

★ Poor ★ ★ Promising ★★★ Good ★★★★ Very good ★★★★★ Exceptional

TagTag:
National Party Congress Development Path CzechVietnamese Friendship Strategic Importance Personnel Work

Related Contents

First Government Party Congress for 2025-2030 term to begin

First Government Party Congress for 2025-2030 term to begin

Hardships overcome with diplomacy

Hardships overcome with diplomacy

Determination and action to propel socioeconomic march

Determination and action to propel socioeconomic march

Shaping the next economic decade

Shaping the next economic decade

Results of election of 13th-tenure Party Central Committee announced

Results of election of 13th-tenure Party Central Committee announced

Singaporean, Australian media highlight economic opportunities for Vietnam

Singaporean, Australian media highlight economic opportunities for Vietnam

14th National Party Congress expected to shape Vietnam’s path to 2045

14th National Party Congress expected to shape Vietnam’s path to 2045

Tablets to replace paper at 14th Party Congress

Tablets to replace paper at 14th Party Congress

12th Party Congress: Strengthening building of pure, strong Party (Infographics)

12th Party Congress: Strengthening building of pure, strong Party (Infographics)

WB to continue supporting Vietnam on development path

WB to continue supporting Vietnam on development path

Party leader outlines key tasks for 12th plenum of Party Central Committee

Party leader outlines key tasks for 12th plenum of Party Central Committee

Top leader chairs national cadres conference

Top leader chairs national cadres conference

Latest News ⁄ Society

14th National Party Congress expected to shape Vietnam’s path to 2045

14th National Party Congress expected to shape Vietnam’s path to 2045

More News

[Read More]

Latest News

14th National Party Congress expected to shape Vietnam’s path to 2045

14th National Party Congress expected to shape Vietnam’s path to 2045

ACV begins cargo terminal construction at Danang Airport

ACV begins cargo terminal construction at Danang Airport

EVN secures financing for Quang Trach II LNG power plant

EVN secures financing for Quang Trach II LNG power plant

Livzon subsidiary seeks control of Imexpharm

Livzon subsidiary seeks control of Imexpharm

Vietnam Investment Review under the Ministry of Finance

Editor-in-Chief: Pham Van Hoanh

Deputy Editors-in-Chief: Le Trong Minh, Dinh Hung, Ngo Chi Tung, Nguyen Van Hong

Managing Editor: Nguyen Chi Mai

Advertisement  | Contact us

Based on MasterCMS Ultimate Edition 2026 v2.9
Corporate CEO Talk Biz Link PR Newswire Media OutReach Newswire
Investing M&A Outbound Investment Investing in Haiphong
Your Consultant KPMG PwC Indochine Counsel Vilasia
Green Growth Energy Efficiency Rethinking Plastics BASF
Property Green Buildings Industrial Properties
Money Insurance Smart Payment Trends Stock Monitor
Infographics
Timeout Travel Hotels & Restaurants The Insider Entertainment Lifestyle
Sports
Photos
Society Swing for the Kids CSR
World News
virs-publications-vir
timeout-vn
ptbv2020