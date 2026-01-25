Corporate

CEO Talk

Biz Link

PR Newswire

Media OutReach Newswire

Investing

M&A

Outbound Investment

Investing in Haiphong

Your Consultant

KPMG

PwC

Indochine Counsel

Vilasia

Green Growth

Energy Efficiency

Rethinking Plastics

BASF

Property

Green Buildings

Industrial Properties

Money

Insurance

Smart Payment Trends

Stock Monitor

Infographics

Timeout

Travel

Hotels & Restaurants

The Insider

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Photos

Society

CSR

Swing for the Kids

World News

ePaper

VIR

Timeout

Special Publications

Coverage

Top News

Highlight

Special Edition

Search

Advertisement

About us

Contact us

Videos

Themes

Tags

Author

Registration

Subscription Form

Not Found

Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

Tet event in Japan celebrates success of 14th National Party Congress

January 25, 2026 | 10:04
(0) user say
The two-day event carries special significance as it coincides with nationwide celebrations of the success of the 14th National Congress of the Communist Party of Vietnam.
Tet event in Japan celebrates success of 14th National Party Congress
A dancing performance at the Vietnamese Tet Osaka 2026 programme (Photo: VNA)

Tokyo – An event themed “Radiant Vietnam” was opened by the Vietnamese Consulate General in Osaka prefecture, Japan, on January 24 to welcome the Lunar New Year (Tet), attracting a large gathering of Vietnamese expatriates and Japanese friends.

The two-day event carries special significance as it coincides with nationwide celebrations of the success of the 14th National Congress of the Communist Party of Vietnam, a milestone reflecting the country’s confidence, determination, and aspirations for development in a new era.

The Vietnamese Tet Osaka 2026 programme is meant to not only celebrate Vietnamese culture but also serve as a bridge for tightening the friendship between the peoples of Vietnam and Japan.

Vietnamese Consul General in Osaka Ngo Trinh Ha highlighted the significance of the event, describing it as a meaningful activity to mark the success of the 14th National Party Congress.

He added that its theme reflects the country’s confidence and aspirations for a new phase of development while also fostering patriotism and solidarity among the Vietnamese community in Japan.

Ha expressed confidence that following the Congress, Vietnam will enter a phase of stronger development, guided by major directions on digital transformation, green transition, and science – technology advancement, thus contributing to the country’s standing and international cooperation, including the Vietnam – Japan relationship.

Mineura Shuhei, representing the Izumisano city’s council in Osaka prefecture, congratulated Vietnam on the 14th National Party Congress. He expressed his hope that Vietnam’s leadership will continue to guide the country successfully for the benefit of its people, toward a society of sustainable development.

He stated that the Izumisano administration will continue its efforts to build an inclusive society, ensuring that Vietnamese people can live in Japan with peace of mind.

The Vietnamese Tet Osaka 2026 event offers a diverse lineup of cultural performances, traditional cuisine, folk games, and Vietnam tourism showcases, helping popularise the country’s dynamic, friendly, and globally engaged image. It is expected to attract around 100,000 visitors.

By VNA

What the stars mean:

★ Poor ★ ★ Promising ★★★ Good ★★★★ Very good ★★★★★ Exceptional

TagTag:
14th National Party Congress Vietnam japan

Related Contents

France supports Vietnam’s growing role in international arena: French Ambassador

France supports Vietnam’s growing role in international arena: French Ambassador

Vietnam enters new development era: Russian scholar

Vietnam enters new development era: Russian scholar

Foreign leaders extend congratulations to Party General Secretary To Lam

Foreign leaders extend congratulations to Party General Secretary To Lam

14th National Party Congress marks new era, expands Vietnam’s global role: Australian scholar

14th National Party Congress marks new era, expands Vietnam’s global role: Australian scholar

14th National Party Congress wraps up with success

14th National Party Congress wraps up with success

Latest News ⁄ Society

More News

[Read More]

Latest News

France supports Vietnam’s growing role in international arena: French Ambassador

France supports Vietnam’s growing role in international arena: French Ambassador

Vietnam enters new development era: Russian scholar

Vietnam enters new development era: Russian scholar

Tet event in Japan celebrates success of 14th National Party Congress

Tet event in Japan celebrates success of 14th National Party Congress

Foreign leaders extend congratulations to Party General Secretary To Lam

Foreign leaders extend congratulations to Party General Secretary To Lam

Vietnam Investment Review under the Ministry of Finance

Editor-in-Chief: Pham Van Hoanh

Deputy Editors-in-Chief: Le Trong Minh, Dinh Hung, Ngo Chi Tung, Nguyen Van Hong

Managing Editor: Nguyen Chi Mai

Advertisement  | Contact us

Based on MasterCMS Ultimate Edition 2026 v2.9
Corporate CEO Talk Biz Link PR Newswire Media OutReach Newswire
Investing M&A Outbound Investment Investing in Haiphong
Your Consultant KPMG PwC Indochine Counsel Vilasia
Green Growth Energy Efficiency Rethinking Plastics BASF
Property Green Buildings Industrial Properties
Money Insurance Smart Payment Trends Stock Monitor
Infographics
Timeout Travel Hotels & Restaurants The Insider Entertainment Lifestyle
Sports
Photos
Society CSR Swing for the Kids
World News
virs-publications-vir
timeout-vn
ptbv2020