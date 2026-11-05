National Assembly to consider investment plans for three expressway projects

National Assembly to consider approving the investment planning of three expressway projects. Photo: baodautu.vn

The additional plan includes considering and deciding on the investment planning for three expressway construction projects: Bao Ha - Lai Chau Expressway (the Bao Ha - Tan Phong section), Quang Ngai - Kon Tum Expressway, and the Moc Chau - Son La - Dien Bien Expressway section through Son La province.

Previously, on October 25, the government submitted the investment planning for these three projects to the NA for consideration and decision.

According to the Ministry of Construction, the early investment in these three projects aims to realise the Party's policies and directions, as outlined in the action programme implementing the Resolution of the 14th National Party Congress, which identified the investment in three expressways during 2026-2030.

This is covered in Conclusion No.18-KL/TW of the Party Central Committee, which aims to put over 5,000 km of expressways into use by 2030; and Resolution No.27-NQ/TW of the Politburo, which outlines investment in expressways in Hanoi, Phu Tho, Son La, Dien Bien, Bao Ha, Lao Cai, Lai Chau, and other East-West connecting roads.

“The investment in these three projects also meets the increasing transportation needs, given that existing national highways are small in scale, have low technical standards, and are often prone to landslides during the rainy season,” Minister of Construction Tran Hong Minh said on November 2. “Furthermore, these three projects will contribute to removing obstructions and gradually completing the highway network according to the plan; narrow the development gap between regions, and alleviate poverty for ethnic minority communities.”

In late October, the State Appraisal Council approved the pre-feasibility study report of the Bao Ha - Tan Phong section of Bao Ha - Lai Chau Expressway. The feasibility study report is expected to be approved in the second quarter of 2027, to begin construction in the fourth quarter of 2027, be substantially completed by 2030, and open to traffic in 2031.

The investment amount is estimated at nearly $2.04 billion, nearly $1.96 billion of which would come from the central government budget, with local budgets contributing more than $80 million.

Quang Ngai - Kon Tum Expressway is in the process of reviewing a pre-feasibility study. The highway is proposed to have four lanes, with a design speed of 80–100 km per hour. Its preliminary total investment is estimated at $2.08 billion.

Meanwhile, the Moc Chau - Son La - Dien Bien Expressway section through Son La province is expected to span nearly 180 km. The project’s preliminary investment is estimated at more than $2.52 billion, to be funded by the central government budget. Subject to approval by the competent authorities, compensation, support and resettlement work, along with construction, will begin in 2027. The project is targeted for substantial completion in 2030 and is expected to open to traffic from 2031.

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