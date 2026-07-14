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Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

Investment plan unveiled for key expressway featuring seven mountain tunnels

July 14, 2026 | 10:21
(0) user say
The Bao Ha-Lai Chau Expressway project, with a preliminary investment of approximately $2.62 billion, is poised to become one of the largest proposed road infrastructure projects in Vietnam's northwestern region.

On July 8, Lai Chau People's Committee submitted Proposal No.5699/TTr-UBND (Proposal 5699) to consider and submit to the National Assembly an investment policy for Bao Ha-Lai Chau Expressway, to be built as a fully completed four-lane expressway.

Under the proposal, the expressway will begin at its connection with Noi Bai-Lao Cai Expressway in Bao Ha commune, Lao Cai province, and terminate at Ma Lu Thang International Border Gate in Phong Tho commune, Lai Chau province. The total route length is approximately 162km.

Of the total length, around 49.5km will pass through Lao Cai, while approximately 112.5km will run through Lai Chau.

Investment plan unveiled for key expressway featuring seven mountain tunnels

The selected alignment is designed to connect economic centres, urban areas, tourism destinations and mining zones. It is also expected to drive border-gate economic development while strengthening connectivity between the northwest region, the Hanoi metropolitan area, northern seaports and China’s Yunnan province.

Notably, the preliminary design calls for the construction of 118 bridges with a combined length of approximately 49.4km, along with seven mountain tunnels totalling around 11.5km.

The proposed alignment has been optimised to balance economic and technical considerations, minimise impacts on residential areas and existing infrastructure, while ensuring long-term operational efficiency and investment effectiveness.

The project will be built to full four-lane expressway standards, with design speeds ranging from 80 to 100 km per hour and roadbed widths of between 22m and 24.75m.

Bridge structures will have widths of 24.75m on sections designed for speeds of 100km/h and 22m on sections designed for 80 km/h.

Bridges with spans of 150m or longer, or piers exceeding 50m in height, will not include emergency stopping lanes to reduce construction costs. Each tunnel will consist of two separate bores, each accommodating two traffic lanes with a width of 10.55m.

According to the proposal, the project's preliminary total investment is estimated at $2.62 billion. The project spans Lao Cai and Lai Chau and includes numerous major bridges, long tunnels and extensive land acquisition requirements.

Lai Chau People's Committee expects the National Assembly to approve the investment policy in the fourth quarter (Q4) of 2026.

The feasibility study is scheduled for approval during Q2 and Q3 of 2027, with construction expected to begin in Q4/2027 after completion of investment preparations, land clearance and contractor selection.

The expressway is targeted for completion and operation in 2031.

One of the key points highlighted in Proposal 5699 is Lai Chau People's Committee's strong support for constructing the entire Bao Ha-Lai Chau Expressway in a single phase, rather than adopting a phased investment approach as suggested by several state management bodies.

During the consultation process, the Ministry of Construction and the Ministry of Finance proposed a phased development plan.

Under that approach, the first phase would cover the section from the IC16 interchange to the centre of Lai Chau, while the second phase would extend from the provincial centre to Ma Lu Thang International Border Gate.

According to Lai Chau People's Committee, dividing the project into two phases would significantly reduce its overall effectiveness.

The local authorities argued that if only the section from the IC16 interchange to central Lai Chau were completed, passenger and freight traffic would still have to rely on National Highway No.4D and National Highway No.12 to reach the Ma Lu Thang International Border Gate.

Both highways have limited capacity, challenging operating conditions and are frequently affected by natural disasters.

The committee further stated that an incomplete investment plan would undermine the project's ability to reduce logistics costs, shorten transport times, boost border-gate economic development, expand trade cooperation with China’s Yunnan province, as well as to support the development of logistics hubs and service chains along the economic corridor.

In addition, the province warned that investment attraction for industrial parks, border economic zones, and mineral mining and processing projects would be significantly weakened.

Lai Chau People's Committee urged the PM to allocate sufficient funding to complete the entire Bao Ha-Lai Chau Expressway, rather than implementing a phased investment strategy.

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By Minh Thuy

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TagTag:
Investment plan unveiled Key expressway featuring Preliminary investment of Proposed road infrastructure Largest proposed road Bao HaLai Chau expressway National Assembly investment policy lai chau

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