Vietnam, Laos increase key transport infrastructure connectivity

Vietnamese Minister of Construction Tran Hong Minh on April 7 had a meeting with Laos’ Minister of Public Works and Transport Leklay Sivilay in Hanoi to discuss acceleration of key transportation infrastructure connectivity projects under cooperation between the two countries.

Photo: The Vietnamese Ministry of Construction (MoC)

Leklay Sivilay emphasised the good friendship, solidarity, and cooperation between the two parties, two governments, and people of Laos and Vietnam.

The Lao side expressed its expectation to boost key strategic infrastructure connectivity projects between the two countries: the Hanoi-Vientiane Expressway; the Vung Ang-Vientiane Railway; as well as strengthen the exchange of experts and experience in managing large-scale construction projects.

Laos’ Minister of Public Works and Transport Leklay Sivilay. Photo: The MoC

Minister Minh said that cooperation in the transport sector between the two countries currently focused on three key infrastructure connectivity projects. Among them, the Vung Ang port development investment cooperation initiative is making good progress.

He proposed that the two ministries coordinate with agencies of both countries to implement the project, ensuring investment efficiency and economic viability. He also instructed units of the Ministry of Construction to provide maximum facilitation for Lao goods imported and exported through Vung Ang Port in particular and Vietnamese seaports in general, effectively connecting various modes of transport.

Vietnamese Minister of Construction Tran Hong Minh. Photo: MoC

Regarding the Hanoi-Vientiane Expressway, the Vietnamese side has completed the Hanoi-Vinh section; while the Vinh-Thanh Thuy section received investment approval in November 2025.

The project is assigned to Nghe An province as the investor, with construction expected to begin in May 2026 and targeted for completion in 2027. The two ministries need to coordinate more closely and expedite the scheme's implementation in both Laos and Vietnam to ensure synchronisation and early connection.

Regarding the Vung Ang - Mu Gia - Tha Khek - Vientiane railway, Minister Minh emphasised that it was a long-term strategic project, realising the goal of helping Laos transform from a country without sea into a connected country; and therefore needed to be implemented soon.

However, to ensure the initiative's implementation and operation, the minister requested both sides, especially the Petro Trade Laos - Deo Ca consortium, to propose methods for implementing the public-private partnership, from project consulting and management consulting to dividing the project into components, identifying funding sources, mobilising capital, and technology, standards, and regulations to ensure consistency.

Both sides agreed that they actively exchange views to encourage cooperation in the transportation sector, especially key infrastructure connectivity projects.

They also agreed to study and develop new agreements on road and rail transport between the two countries, creating better conditions for transport, trade, and people-to-people exchanges before the Hanoi-Vientiane expressway and the Vung Ang-Mu Gia-Thakhek-Vientiane railway line become operational.

Vietnam, Laos to develop cooperation strategy for next decade Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc and Lao counterpart Thongloun Sisoulith have worked out major orientations for bilateral cooperation in 2020 during the 42nd meeting of the Viet Nam-Laos Inter-governmental Committee in Ha Noi on Saturday.

Vietnam and Laos step up urban and infrastructure cooperation Vietnam and Laos are expected to strengthen cooperation in urban management, planning, and infrastructure development, reinforcing their long-standing bilateral ties.