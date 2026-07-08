NAPAS and TikTok Shop partner to expand digital payments

Through this partnership, TikTok Shop users can make payments when shopping online using various modern payment methods, including NAPAS cards and payment accounts from 44 banks. The solution delivers a secure, convenient, and seamless payment experience, meeting the growing online shopping demand of Vietnamese consumers.

In recent years, Vietnam’s e-commerce market has witnessed significant changes in shopping behaviour, as consumers increasingly prefer online platforms that offer fast, convenient, highly entertaining, and highly interactive experiences. This trend has driven e-commerce platforms to continuously expand their operation, and enhance service quality.

TikTok Shop has emerged as one of the fastest-growing e-commerce platforms in Vietnam. Leveraging its powerful content ecosystem, ability to reach a large user base, and seamless in-app shopping experience, TikTok Shop is helping shape new consumption trends, particularly among younger customers.

As the operator of Vietnam’s national retail payment infrastructure, NAPAS connects banks, payment intermediaries, and domestic and international partners, providing modern electronic payment services such as NAPAS card payments, NAPAS 24/7 instant transfers, QR code payments, and many other digital payment solutions, meeting the increasingly diverse payment needs of individuals and businesses.

Alongside continuous investment and modernisation of its technical infrastructure, NAPAS has developed its Digital Payment Platform (NAPAS DPP), aiming to create a unified connection platform to support digital payment transactions. Through NAPAS DPP, merchants, e-commerce businesses, and payment service providers can deploy integrations more quickly and conveniently, while ensuring secure, stable, and reliable transaction processing. This solution contributes to standardising online payment infrastructure and boosting the development of Vietnam’s digital payment ecosystem.

By connecting to NAPAS’s DPP platform, TikTok Shop can rapidly integrate into a nationwide payment network, offering users multiple payment options such as NAPAS cards, account-based payments, banking/payment intermediary apps, Apple Pay, along with secure transaction authentication methods. As a result, the payment process becomes faster, more convenient, and seamless, enhancing the overall online shopping experience.

For e-commerce businesses and payment service providers, DPP helps standardise integration, optimise implementation resources, and improve operational efficiency.

Through cooperation with a leading e-commerce platform like TikTok Shop, NAPAS continues its role as the national retail payment infrastructure, accompanying technology and e-commerce enterprises in developing a modern, secure, and convenient digital payment ecosystem.

This partnership enhances the user payment experience on digital platforms but also contributes to sustainable e-commerce development, improving the circulation efficiency of goods and services, and supporting Vietnam’s digital transformation and digital economy growth.

Shopee and TikTok Shop account for 8 per cent of Vietnam’s retail market In 2025, transaction value on Shopee and TikTok Shop exceeded $16.3 billion, equivalent to nearly 8 per cent of Vietnam’s total retail market.

TikTok pours $125 million into Ho Chi Minh City in Q1 TikTok Shop Vietnam Co., Ltd. has invested $125 million into its venture in Ho Chi Minh City in the first quarter of 2026.