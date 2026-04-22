CAEX partners with HashKey to build an international-standard digital asset exchange in Vietnam

CAEX and HashKey are jointly developing a digital asset trading platform that meets international standards and fully aligned with regulations in Vietnam

Under the agreement signed during the Hong Kong Web3 Festival 2026 from April 20 to 23, the two parties will jointly develop a trading platform that meets international standards and is fully aligned with Vietnam’s licensing requirements once the relevant legal framework is finalised and implemented.

This collaboration lays a critical foundation for the development of a safely and transparently operated digital asset market, helping to build long-term trust among investors.

HashKey will serve as CAEX’s core technology partner, granting CAEX exclusive rights to use its institutional-grade exchange technology in Vietnam to support CAEX’s digital asset trading operations. The Asian “blockchain unicorn” will also provide comprehensive support, spanning platform architecture, security, and compliance systems, while leading the development of a customised and localised trading platform tailored specifically to the Vietnamese market.

The selection of HashKey carries strategic significance for CAEX. As one of the leading digital asset brands in Hong Kong and across Asia, HashKey brings extensive experience in building and operating licensed exchanges, along with proven technological and governance capabilities recognised internationally. The combination of HashKey’s technological strengths and CAEX’s strong domestic market position and regulatory compliance capabilities is expected to contribute meaningfully to the growth of Vietnam’s digital asset market.

CAEX has made comprehensive financial, technological, and compliance preparations to capitalise on the growing digital asset opportunities in Vietnam

This partnership further reinforces CAEX’s pioneering position in Vietnam’s crypto asset market which has been attracting significant attention in Vietnam. In recent times, CAEX has taken a series of important steps to strengthen its capital base, expand its network of strategic partners, and enhance its technology platform.

The collaboration with HashKey demonstrates CAEX’s proactive and comprehensive preparation across finance, technology, and compliance, positioning the company to seize upcoming opportunities in Vietnam’s digital asset market.

OKX Ventures and HashKey invest in Vietnam crypto exchange CAEX Vietnam Prosperity Crypto Asset Exchange JSC on April 10 announced that OKX Ventures and HashKey Capital have agreed to invest in the company and become its strategic partners.

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