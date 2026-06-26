Launch of Vietnam's Vietnam's first non-physical international debit card

Launched on June 25, the ProfitX card marks the first time in Vietnam that a securities firm and a commercial bank have jointly developed an international card product with deep integration between investment and spending activities. The product is tailored for digital investors who prioritise online financial experiences and real-time asset management.

ProfitX is developed and operated entirely in a digital environment, with no physical card issuance. The product leverages Visa's tokenisation technology combined with biometric authentication to enhance security and minimise transaction risks.

The entire process, from registration and issuance to activation and card management, is conducted online under a unified operational and control framework, ensuring a balance between user experience and information security.

ProfitX comes with a wide range of investment privileges designed by SSI to enhance customers' investment efficiency. Cardholders are eligible for discounts of up to 20 per cent on equity trading fees, complimentary Vietinbank shares upon opening an SSI securities account, and a 0.5 percentage point reduction in margin lending rates compared with standard rates.

On the spending side, VietinBank offers a range of benefits for cardholders, including waived issuance fees and annual fees subject to spending conditions, six per cent cashback on technology and entertainment purchases such as Apple, Netflix, and iTunes, capped at $12 per billing cycle, as well as a foreign currency conversion fee of only one per cent.

In addition, cardholders can access Visa's global ecosystem of promotional offers, spanning shopping, travel, dining, and entertainment. Customers can enjoy discounts on Shopee, travel platforms such as Klook, Trip.com, and Agoda, metro transport incentives, and movie promotions at CGV. The benefits programme is continuously updated to align with evolving consumer trends and customer needs.

Speaking at the launch ceremony, Nguyen Duc Thong, CEO of SSI Securities, said that with ProfitX, SSI continues to strengthen its integrated digital financial ecosystem, where investment, payments, and cash flow management are connected on a single platform under a unified operating and risk management framework.

"The product also marks the beginning of a strategic partnership between SSI, VietinBank, and Visa, with the three institutions jointly designing and delivering an integrated financial solution rather than offering separate services," said Thong.

Through ProfitX, the partners expect to develop additional solutions to meet the increasingly diverse needs of young investors, while continuously expanding financial privileges and utilities to stay ahead of emerging investment trends amid rapidly evolving market dynamics and investor behaviour.

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