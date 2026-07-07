M-DAQ Global makes strategic move into Vietnam's payments market

Signed on July 7, the integration gives M-DAQ its own regulated payments infrastructure in Vietnam, enabling it to process local collections and payments directly in VND.

This direct access to VND collection and payout rails reduces reliance on third-party partners, giving M-DAQ reliable control of the region’s key cross-border corridors. This enables faster, more efficient flows, reducing friction for businesses operating in and out of the country.

As one of ASEAN’s fastest growing economies, Vietnam represents a critical expansion corridor. METech's technical and regulatory expertise, coupled with its longstanding banking relationships, provides the essential onshore infrastructure needed to connect Vietnam to M-DAQ's broader regional platform. With both organisations serving highly complementary customer segments, the move to combine METech’s local expertise with M-DAQ’s regional scale will unlock strong opportunities for both parties.

M-DAQ's integration of METech marks a further step in its strategy to build a comprehensive, licensed payments footprint across ASEAN's key trade and economic corridors, building on previous expansions through EasyPay in Malaysia and Wallex in Indonesia. With METech now part of its group, M-DAQ holds five regulated licences, including across four key ASEAN markets. Together, METech’s local market expertise and M-DAQ's regional infrastructure create a stronger platform for cross-border payment flows, both within the region and between ASEAN and the rest of the world.

Tan Choon Seng, group CEO of M-DAQ Global, said, “Vietnam is one of ASEAN’s most dynamic growth markets and a key pillar for the region’s digital transformation. We are proud to mark M-DAQ’s first direct presence in the country through this integration, advancing our ASEAN-focused strategy. This positions us well to unlock new opportunities across the region, strengthen connectivity between markets, and drive the next phase of scalable cross-border payments.”

The move comes at a highly opportune time. Vietnam represents a massive business opportunity for cross-border commerce, with its digital economy rapidly accelerating to reach $72.1 billion in 2025. This accounts for over 14 per cent of Vietnam’s national GDP, with the government actively working to increase this volume to 30 per cent by 2030.

Furthermore, the country's domestic e-commerce market reached $31 billion in 2025, placing Vietnam among the top three digital economies in ASEAN, according to data from the Ministry of Industry and Trade of Vietnam. Fueled by this momentum, Vietnam’s cross-border business-to-consumer e-commerce market alone is forecast to grow to $13.39 billion by 2031, leaving vast untapped potential for regional trade corridors.

Le Hoang Gia, founder of METech, added, “We have established a deeply entrenched presence within Vietnam’s financial ecosystem over the past decade, developing substantial expertise by serving the local business community. With this integration with M-DAQ, we are keen to extend our expertise to businesses beyond Vietnam, combining local infrastructure with regional reach to unlock new growth opportunities across ASEAN. Together, we are setting a new standard for how cross-border payments can be executed with speed, reliability, and transparency.”

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