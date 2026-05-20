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Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

HSBC and EFA support Nutifood with VND800bn bridge

May 20, 2026 | 10:06
(0) user say
HSBC Vietnam on May 18 announced a five-year VND800 billion ($31 million) financing facility for Nutifood Nutrition Food JSC to fund construction of a pedestrian bridge across the Saigon River in Ho Chi Minh City, backed by a 90 per cent guarantee from Export Finance Australia (EFA).
HSBC and EFA support Nutifood with VND800bn bridge

Under the transaction, HSBC acted as ECA coordinator, mandated lead arranger, facility agent, security agent and original lender. The facility provides local currency financing aligned to Nutifood’s funding needs while benefiting from EFA cover.

The transaction supports the development of social infrastructure in Ho Chi Minh City and demonstrates how export credit agency-backed structures can help deliver VND financing for projects with clear community benefits. By enabling local-currency funding, the facility helps align financing with project costs and supports more resilient funding outcomes for Vietnamese corporates.

This transaction represents a number of market firsts: it is the first-ever export credit agency-supported VND-denominated financing, the first ever ECA-supported deal booked onshore in HSBC Vietnam, and HSBC’s first EFA-guaranteed financing for a project-related corporate loan under EFA’s untied Indo-Pacific Sustainable Infrastructure mandate.

Tim Evans, CEO and head of Banking, HSBC Vietnam, said, “This facility demonstrates how we can bring together export credit agency support and local-currency financing to meet our clients’ needs while supporting projects with tangible benefits for the community. We’re proud to support Nutifood on a landmark social infrastructure initiative that will enhance connectivity in central Ho Chi Minh City.”

“This transaction sets an important benchmark for the market. Working with Export Finance Australia, we’ve delivered an innovative structure that supports VND financing and demonstrates how ECA partnerships can help unlock sustainable infrastructure outcomes across the region,” he added.

Tran Bao Minh, vice chairman of Nutifood’s Board of Directors, said, “We believe that a sustainable business should not only create economic value, but also contribute meaningful and lasting benefits to society. The partnership and support from reputable international institutions such as HSBC and EFA are a great encouragement to us, and also reaffirm that Nutifood is on the right path in pursuing that vision.”

EFA CEO John Hopkins said, “This project demonstrates how EFA can work with international banking partners to support important infrastructure development, while fostering deeper commercial relationships with local corporates that benefit Australian businesses.”.

Delivering the transaction required close collaboration between EFA and cross-functional teams across HSBC, reflecting a shared commitment to bringing innovative, practical solutions to the Vietnamese market within a tight timeframe.

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By Van Oanh

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TagTag:
hsbc Nutifood Export Finance Australia australia infrastructure bridge

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