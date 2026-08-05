TikTok Shop launches Singapore capability-building initiatives

SINGAPORE – Media OutReach Newswire – 4 August 2026 – TikTok Shop has announced a series of new capability-building initiatives designed to strengthen Singapore's discovery commerce ecosystem by equipping sellers and creators with the skills and opportunities needed to succeed in content-led commerce. As part of this commitment, TikTok Shop aims to support and train at least 1,000 local sellers by the end of 2027 and more than 3,000 creators by the end of 2026.



The announcements were made at the inaugural TikTok Shop Singapore Summit, a full-day hybrid event that brought together more than 1,500 sellers, creators, and ecosystem partners to explore how collaboration across the discovery commerce ecosystem can help businesses grow through content and LIVE selling. This comes amid strong growth on the platform, with TikTok Shop Singapore recording 1.7x year-on-year growth in Gross Merchandise Value (GMV) and 1.6x year-on-year growth in monthly buyers over the past year, reflecting the growing opportunities for sellers to scale through content-driven commerce.

Left to right: Candera Chan (Public Policy Lead, TikTok), Alvin Tan (Minister of State, Ministry of Foreign Affairs & Ministry of National Development), Shichen Sun (Country Lead, TikTok Shop Singapore)

Programme Designed for Growth objective GO LIVE Academy New TikTok Shop sellers looking to learn the fundamentals of LIVE selling Learn - Build the skills and confidence to host self-operated LIVE selling sessions Growth Accelerator Programme Growing sellers ready to scale through content and LIVE commerce Scale - Accelerate business growth with personalised incubation and strategic guidance Merchant Self-LIVE Programme Growing sellers looking to strengthen their in-house LIVE selling capabilities Build capability - Develop sustainable self-operated LIVE selling and reduce reliance on external hosts Brand IP Accelerator Programme Growing sellers with an established content presence Build brand - Strengthen founder or brand identity and build a more recognisable presence on TikTok Shop

LIVE Host Academy supports aspiring professional LIVE hosts by building the practical hosting and sales skills needed to succeed in LIVE commerce, while connecting them with sellers seeking LIVE selling talent.

Affiliate Accelerator supports creators looking to build affiliate-led businesses through training in LIVE selling and short-form content, while providing opportunities to connect with sellers and drive product discovery through authentic recommendations.

Short Video Programme supports emerging creators specialising in short-form content by helping them develop product storytelling skills through practical learning resources, creator manager support, and collaboration opportunities with TikTok Shop sellers.

As Singapore's discovery commerce ecosystem continues to grow, TikTok Shop is expanding its capability-building programmes to support sellers at every stage of their growth journey — from learning the fundamentals of LIVE selling to building sustainable, long-term businesses.Together, these programmes create stronger foundations for businesses at every stage of growth, equipping more sellers with the capabilities needed to participate in Singapore's evolving discovery commerce ecosystem."We're seeing a clear shift in how businesses grow on TikTok Shop. Success today is no longer defined simply by having a presence online or treating LIVE selling as another sales channel. The businesses achieving the strongest long-term results are those investing in capabilities — building confidence in content creation, developing in-house LIVE expertise, and working with creators in more strategic ways," said Leon Koh, Fashion Cluster Lead and Head of Seller Management at TikTok Shop Singapore. "That's why we're expanding our support beyond tools and technology to focus on capability building across our entire ecosystem. By investing in both sellers and creators, we're helping businesses of all sizes build the skills, partnerships, and confidence they need to grow sustainably in today's discovery-driven economy."A strong discovery commerce ecosystem also requires a capable creator community. Complementing its investment in seller capabilities, TikTok Shop is also expanding its support for creators through programmes that help them develop specialised skills and unlock new income opportunities through discovery commerce, with the goal of supporting more than 3,000 creators by the end of 2026.Together, these initiatives strengthen Singapore's discovery commerce ecosystem by developing a pipeline of skilled creators while creating more opportunities for sellers and creators to collaborate through authentic, content-driven commerce. With LIVE viewership on TikTok Shop in Singapore increasing by 150% year-on-year, the programmes aim to equip more creators with the skills to meet growing consumer demand for engaging, interactive shopping experiences.The impact of these investments extends beyond the programmes themselves, as local businesses build new capabilities, strengthen customer relationships and unlock new growth through discovery commerce.For Young Hungry Free (@younghungryfree), a Singapore-based fashion brand that celebrates individuality through bold collections and a community built around empowerment, TikTok Shop has become an important growth channel, helping the brand expand its reach through content-led commerce. Today, Young Hungry Free continues to leverage TikTok Shop's ecosystem of tools and resources to scale its LIVE commerce capabilities and grow its online business."TikTok Shop has transformed the way we connect with our customers. Beyond being a sales channel, it has enabled us to build a loyal community through authentic, content-led LIVE commerce experiences," said Winnie Ong, Founder and Creative Director of Young Hungry Free."As our business grew on TikTok Shop, we invested in building a dedicated in-house LIVE commerce team. What started with one full-time employee managing LIVE selling sessions alongside her existing responsibilities has since grown into a team of more than 10 dedicated members. The platform has empowered us to experiment, adapt quickly and reach new customers in ways that traditional e-commerce simply couldn't. As a homegrown Singapore brand, we're excited to continue growing alongside TikTok Shop and exploring new opportunities in discovery commerce."While established brands like Young Hungry Free continue to scale through discovery commerce, TikTok Shop is also helping heritage businesses embrace new ways to connect with customers while staying true to what makes them unique.For Kim's Duet (@kimsduetsg), a Singapore brand by Kim Guan Guan that reimagines traditional local coffee for modern consumers, TikTok Shop has created new opportunities for the second-generation family business to preserve its heritage while reaching a new generation of customers.Nevin Soon, Second-Generation Coffee Manufacturer and Management Associate, said, "As a traditional coffee roastery stepping into the digital space, learning to navigate LIVE commerce was a steep learning curve for us. Through TikTok Shop's onboarding and its Growth Accelerator programme, the TikTok Shop team helped us refine our strategy, experiment with different time slots, and build a real community online. Since then, we've achieved a 42% month-on-month GMV growth in June 2026—a huge milestone for us. It reinforces our belief that, with the right tools, training, and support, traditional local brands can build strong, sustainable momentum online."As content continues to shape how people discover and shop, TikTok Shop remains committed to strengthening Singapore's discovery commerce ecosystem by investing in the sellers, creators and partnerships that drive long-term growth. Through continued capability building and collaboration, TikTok Shop aims to create more opportunities for businesses and creators to succeed together.Whether you're looking to build your LIVE selling capabilities or accelerate your business growth, eligible TikTok Shop sellers can register their interest for the GO LIVE Academy here and the Growth Accelerator Programme here. Individuals interested in becoming professional LIVE hosts or affiliate creators can register their interest for the LIVE Host Academy and Affiliate Accelerator here.

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