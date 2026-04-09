VIB approves dividend of nearly 19 per cent

The AGM took place in Ho Chi Minh City on the morning of April 8, 2026.

According to the Board of Directors’ report at the AGM, VIB recorded a compound annual growth rate of 20–30 per cent across key metrics in 2017–2025, outperforming industry averages.

Annual growth reached 21 per cent in total assets (industry: 12 per cent), 23 per cent in retail credit (14 per cent), and 26 per cent in profit (23 per cent), while return on equity averaged 23 per cent, compared with 17 per cent for the sector.

In 2025, VIB focused resources on long-term strength by significantly increasing provisioning, strengthening capital and risk management, and investing heavily in technology, products and services across retail banking, corporate banking, and human capital.

These efforts laid a solid foundation for the next growth phase. Pre-tax profit reached $350.8 million, up 1 per cent on-year. As of December 31, 2025, total assets reached$21.38 billion, up 13 per cent on-year. Total credit outstanding reached $14.69 billion, up 18 per cent on-year. Customer deposits and valuable papers reached $12.69 billion, up 10 per cent on-year.

Retail banking a key growth driver

Retail banking continued to be VIB’s primary growth driver, with total outstanding retail loans reaching nearly $10.5 billion as of December 31, 2025, accounting for approximately 70 per cent of the bank’s total loan portfolio. Over 90 per cent of these loans are secured. In 2025, VIB joined the “million-card club,” with more than 1.1 million cards in circulation and total card spending exceeding $5 billion. Fee income from cards and retail services surpassed $76.9 million, contributing significantly to over $134.6 million in total non-interest income from the retail banking segment.

VIB is building a strong fee-based income foundation, reducing reliance on net interest margin. This strategic shift aligns with expanding into higher-income customer segments, enhancing the service ecosystem, and increasing customer lifetime value.

Retail credit outstanding. Source: AGM 2026

In 2025, VIB’s corporate banking segment shifted from traditional lending to delivering comprehensive financial solutions, including cash management, transaction banking, foreign exchange and capital markets, and trade finance. As a result, corporate lending grew by 58 per cent, CASA increased by 20 per cent, and fee income surged by 280 per cent, while asset quality remained tightly controlled–laying a solid foundation for sustainable long-term growth.

In 2025, 97 per cent of total individual customer transactions were conducted through digital channels. Digital transaction volume increased by 30 per cent on-year to nearly 680 million transactions, while total transaction value rose by 26 per cent to $176.92 billion.

The MyVIB application was recognised by International Finance Awards as the “Most Innovative AI Solution in Digital Banking 2025.”

In 2025, VIB maintained its leading position in Basel III implementation, with a Capital Adequacy Ratio of 12.2 per cent under the Standardised Approach, demonstrating the bank’s strong balance sheet resilience while supporting continued growth.

2026 business plan and strategic directions

The AGM approved the 2026 business plan proposed by the Board of Directors.

Credit growth may be adjusted subject to limits approved by the State Bank of Vietnam. Source: AGM 2026.

Building on the achievements over the 2017–2025 period and the solid foundations established, VIB has defined four strategic priorities for 2026, forming the basis for developing an innovative and intelligent business model and setting new standards for next-generation financial products and services in the VIB 3.0 phase (2027–2036).

VIB targets the full spectrum of individual customers–from Youth, Mass, and Mass Affluent to Affluent–while also expanding strongly into the household business and SME segments. Each segment is delivered deeply personalised financial experiences powered by data and AI.

At the same time, five product pillars are comprehensively upgraded: fully digital end-to-end lending; deposit solutions that optimise personal assets; card products that empower customers to actively choose and personalise their benefits; insurance and investment solutions offering comprehensive 360-degree protection; and payments and transactional banking that accompany customers throughout their spending journeys. VIB aims to become the market leader in cards within the next three years, positioning VIB cards as a mass-market payment tool.

In 2026, VIB will accelerate personalisation beyond the individual level to the broader customer ecosystem, elevate the overall standards of Privilege Banking experiences, and strengthen tailored solutions for business banking. On April 10, VIB will launch its Priority Banking segment, redefining privileges and delivering flexible financial solutions that empower customers.

VIB continues to focus on developing comprehensive solution packages across lending, funding, and transactional banking, standardised by segment. The bank is digitising end-to-end processes for serving corporate clients, while maintaining a prudent and intelligent risk appetite supported by early warning systems and industry-based monitoring.

VIB’s technology roadmap for 2026 is shaped by multiple initiatives aimed at gaining deeper customer insights, enabling more precise personalisation, and supporting real-time decision-making. Key projects include the T24 Core Banking system on AWS, providing a cloud-native infrastructure with enhanced scalability, continuous operations, and data readiness for large-scale real-time AI applications. Agentic AI enables faster credit decisions, real-time fraud detection, and large-scale personalised product recommendations. Salesforce CRM delivers a 360-degree customer view, enabling consistent and seamless customer service across both physical and digital channels.

VIB aims to double productivity for its current workforce of 10,000 employees, equivalent to the output of 20,000 employees, through the HAGT model, where H represents Human Intelligence, A represents Artificial Intelligence, G represents the General Navigation Map (GNM), and T represents Technology Tools.

GNM serves as a coordination system, ensuring that all initiatives–from the Board of Directors to individual employees–are structured under a unified logic of what needs to be done and how to execute it. This enables strategy to be translated into structured, trackable actions at every level. GNM has been developed at VIB over more than nine years as a proprietary framework, applied consistently across the organisation from strategy formulation to execution.