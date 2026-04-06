VIB launches subscription-based Max Card

This next-generation credit card adopts a subscription-based model, enabling cardholders to select membership plans and upgrade benefits based on their needs, with cashback of up to VND18 million ($690) per year and zero annual fee (unconditional).

Tuong Nguyen, deputy CEO of VIB, said, “Today’s young consumers know exactly what they want and are willing to pay for what they truly need – from streaming services and travel to dining, entertainment, and daily shopping. Max Card is built on that insight: a credit card that adapts to users, not the other way around. This is a key product in VIB’s Youth Banking strategy for 2026, aiming to build a comprehensive financial ecosystem for young customers – the segment leading consumption and digital finance trends in Vietnam.”

The core differentiation of Max Card lies in its membership plan mechanism. Instead of being locked into a fixed benefits package throughout the card lifecycle, cardholders can select and switch between four flexible membership tiers, adjustable every three months. Whether enhancing travel perks before a long trip or maximising cashback during peak shopping seasons, everything can be done seamlessly without replacing the card or opening a new product.

From essential spenders to frequent shoppers, from food lovers to business travellers, Max Card is a single solution for all spending needs, adapting to every lifestyle.

Young customers with relatively modest spending needs can opt for the Starter plan, which offers compelling benefits, including a combination of zero annual fee and cashback of up to VND6 million ($230) per year – one of the most competitive offers currently available for individuals and families looking to optimise their expenses.

Maximised experience

Max Card optimises cashback across five key spending categories that reflect the real-life habits of young consumers: shopping, dining, travel, entertainment, and online. Depending on the selected membership plan, cardholders can earn up to 10 per cent cashback across all categories. Out-of-category transactions still receive 0.1 per cent cashback, ensuring that every expense is rewarded.

Cardholders who meet the average spending requirement of their selected plan will receive a full membership fee rebate, delivering tangible value for consistent spenders.

Max Card offers zero annual fee (unconditional) and features one of the simplest and most streamlined fee structures currently available, effectively removing the psychological barriers that often discourage young customers from using credit cards.

To maximise benefits across every experience, Max Card integrates payment functionality, allowing users to use funds from their bank account when making payments via QR code or directly with the Max Card.

In addition, Max Card comes with a comprehensive suite of features, including: 360 Offers, which consolidates and manages all promotions on the Max app; Personalisation Suite to flexibly customise spending categories, statement date, minimum payment, and card design based on user preferences; Smart Shopping – enjoy up to 40 per cent discounts at over 100 partners across travel, dining, and retail; zero interest instalments at more than 200 partner merchants; the Super Pay flexible payment funding source setup; and instant Super Cash advance of up to VND1 billion ($38,460) from the credit card limit.

Subscription banking in Vietnam

Subscription banking, with two highly successful representatives in Europe, N26 and Revolut, has transformed the way tens of millions of Europeans use financial services and currently serves more than 50 million users globally.

In Vietnam, the foundational factors for this transformation have gradually come together in recent years: smartphone penetration exceeding 70 per cent of the population and double-digit growth in cashless payments year after year. More importantly, Gen Z – the fastest-growing segment entering the financial market – has become familiar with the subscription mindset through digital platforms such as Netflix and Spotify. For them, paying for exactly what they need is no longer unfamiliar.

By applying the subscription banking model, allowing users to pay for exactly what they need from a credit card, VIB positions Max Card as a personalised financial platform that can be flexibly customised to individual needs. The launch of Max Card marks a shift from the traditional credit card model where users receive a fixed set of benefits, to one where users decide what they want.

With Max Card, VIB is redefining how users approach credit cards, from passively using what is offered to actively choosing what is necessary and suitable for their needs. In the context of an increasingly competitive personal finance market, subscription-based credit cards are expected to become a new trend, opening up greater growth opportunities for both banks and users in the coming years.

This also represents the next step in VIB’s journey to affirm its leadership in card innovation by pioneering solutions to redefine the market.

Currently, Max Card is exclusively distributed via the Max powered by VIB app, allowing customers to apply for a card entirely online – without visiting a branch or submitting physical documents.

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