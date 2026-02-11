Corporate

VNPAY and NAPAS deepen cooperation on digital payments

February 11, 2026 | 18:21
(0) user say
VNPAY and NAPAS have agreed to expand cooperation on next-generation payment technologies, aiming to accelerate digital payment adoption and strengthen financial connectivity in Vietnam.
VNPAY and NAPAS deepen cooperation on digital payments

VNPAY and the National Payment Corporation of Vietnam (NAPAS) signed a comprehensive cooperation agreement on February 11 to jointly develop new payment technologies, share operational expertise, and coordinate the rollout of digital payment solutions aligned with evolving market trends.

Under the agreement, both parties will leverage their respective strengths to deliver more secure, flexible, and advanced payment services, supporting trade, tourism, and broader financial integration.

To lay the foundation for long-term cooperation, VNPAY and NAPAS have identified enhancing professional capabilities and developing new technologies as key pillars.

The two sides will strengthen the exchange of experience and coordinate human resource training in the field of electronic payments, aiming to standardise operational capabilities, improve the quality of the workforce, and enhance the ability to adapt to the rapid changes in the technology and financial environment.

Alongside strengthening professional capabilities, the two sides will intensify research and development efforts, as well as the application of emerging technologies, to deploy modern payment solutions.. The goal is to build highly secure, flexibly scalable systems that can respond to evolving market demands, sustainably reinforcing the digital payment infrastructure.

A central component of the partnership is the implementation of cross-border QR payments, designed to facilitate transactions for international visitors to Vietnam and Vietnamese users overseas.

The solution will initially enable tourists from markets such as Thailand, Laos, and Cambodia to use domestic payment applications at VNPAY acceptance points in Vietnam, with plans for further expansion. Vietnamese users will likewise be able to make payments via the VNPAY app at overseas acceptance points within the cooperation network.

Building on their consolidated technological foundations and resources, VNPAY and NAPAS continue to leverage each other's strengths to jointly deliver comprehensive and integrated payment services to the market. The partnership seeks to improve service quality, optimise user experience, and offer payment services at more reasonable and competitive costs for businesses and consumers.

VNPAY and NAPAS deepen cooperation on digital payments
Customers can make safe and convenient payments via VNPAY-QR code.

VNPAY researches and develops technology solutions supporting business digital transformation. Its offerings range from digital payments, e-invoicing, and digital signatures to sales management, operations, and tax declaration solutions, helping businesses implement practical and integrated digitalisation.

VNPAY’s solutions are widely used across sectors including retail and trade, hospitality, transportation, ticketing, e-commerce, and public services, serving nearly 300,000 businesses nationwide.

Meanwhile, NAPAS plays a central role in connecting and operating Vietnam’s payment infrastructure, with extensive experience in developing and managing secure, stable, and highly reliable payment services.

The collaboration between the two parties aims to develop increasingly diverse, convenient, and secure payment solutions for businesses and consumers, contributing to boosting cashless payments in Vietnam.

VNPAY clinches two titles at the 2025 ABF FinTech Awards VNPAY clinches two titles at the 2025 ABF FinTech Awards

VNPAY was honoured with two gongs at the 2025 Asia Banking & Finance (ABF) FinTech Awards, underscoring the company's efforts to drive technological innovation and refine its comprehensive digital ecosystem strategy.
VNPAY chairman named among Top 10 Outstanding Entrepreneurs VNPAY chairman named among Top 10 Outstanding Entrepreneurs

Tran Tri Manh, chairman of the Board of Directors of VNPAY, was honoured as one of the Top 10 Outstanding Vietnamese Entrepreneurs at Vietnam New Economy Forum in Hanoi on October 2.
VNPAY services receive the highest-level PCI DSS international security certificates for six consecutive years VNPAY services receive the highest-level PCI DSS international security certificates for six consecutive years

VNPAY has secured the highest-level Payment Card Industry Data Security Standard (PCI DSS) certification, reinforcing its commitment to global payment security standards.

By Thanh Van

