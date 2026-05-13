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Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

Citi entering next phase of AI integration

May 13, 2026 | 18:00
(0) user say
Arc, Citi’s AI agent platform, allows developers to build and scale AI agents that will be used across the firm responsibly.
Citi entering next phase of AI integration

On April 30, Citi introduced Arc, a new platform that will allow the bank to build and scale AI agents across the firm, using the same rigour and discipline Citi applies to all its technology capabilities and within its risk framework.

These agents enhance human judgment by taking on tasks such as research, synthesis, preparation, and execution, reducing manual effort and accelerating how teams operate day to day.

Today, a banker might spend many hours preparing for a client meeting, gathering portfolio data, analysing market trends and modelling scenarios. In the future, a team of AI agents will be able to complete this work proactively and deliver the information exactly when it is needed.

By eliminating hours of manual effort, the banker will be able to spend more of their time building deeper relationships with clients and delivering more personalised, timely service. The role of the banker, therefore, evolves more decisively from coordinator to architect and advisor.

The goal is to remove friction, so the bank employees can apply more of ingenuity and energy to where it matters. That means focusing AI on the repetitive and the manual, while deepening judgment, sector expertise and client insights.

Over the past two years, Citi built a strong foundation. More than 80 per cent of the 180,000 colleagues with access to Citi AI tools use them regularly, and most have completed prompt training to help them get the most out of these tools. Citi has also modernised infrastructure and strengthened data to enhance its AI capabilities.

Arc builds on that foundation. Every agent will be monitored, auditable and governed. Arc will initially be used by Citi’s developers to build agents for specific, well-defined use cases to support businesses and functions. Over time, access to Arc will expand to support specific needs across the firm.

The rollout of Arc keeps Citi at the forefront of AI. The bank’s goal remains to make Citi the most AI-empowered financial institution in the world.

Citi deploys $100m in social trade finance to support Vietnam MSMEs Citi deploys $100m in social trade finance to support Vietnam MSMEs

On April 28, Citi successfully executed a series of first social trade advance transactions for financial institution clients in Vietnam.
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Citi Vietnam on May 7 announced that Citi Vietnam has been awarded "Best Commercial Bank 2026" at The Asset Triple A Sustainable Finance Awards.
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By Thanh Van

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TagTag:
citi AI ARC AI Agents

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