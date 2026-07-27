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Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

VIB's pre-tax profit reaches over $199 million

July 27, 2026 | 20:22
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On July 27, Vietnam International Bank announced its business results for the first six months of 2026, with pre-tax profit reaching over VND5.18 trillion ($199.23 million), up 3 per cent on-year.

Amid continued competition in interest rates and credit in the financial market, VIB maintained growth on a foundation of financial safety, improved asset quality, and stable operating efficiency.

VIB's pre-tax profit reaches over $199 million

Positive capital mobilisation growth, improved asset quality, safety ratios maintained at optimal levels

As of June 30, 2026, VIB's total assets reached over $22.31 billion, up 4 per cent from the start of the year. Deposit mobilisation reached over $12.19 billion, up 8 per cent, providing a solid foundation for the bank to expand its business and meet customers' credit demands. Notably, low-cost funding sources – including current account savings account deposits and foreign currency deposits – accounted for 19 per cent of total customer deposits, helping to support net interest margin amid ongoing market volatility.

By the end of June 2026, the bank's outstanding credit balance reached over $15.27 billion, up 4 per cent from the beginning of the year. The credit portfolio continued to develop under a diversification strategy, with the retail and small-and-medium enterprise segments remaining the core drivers, accounting for 67 per cent of total outstanding loans. At the same time, corporate customer loans grew 22 per cent and loans to financial institutions grew 11 per cent, reflecting a selective expansion strategy into potential segments while maintaining balance in the credit structure.

One of the notable highlights of the first half was continued improvement in asset quality. The non-performing loan ratio fell to 2.10 per cent, down 6 basis points from the start of the year, demonstrating the effectiveness of risk management, credit control, and debt recovery efforts. Maintaining asset quality amid continued credit expansion is an important foundation for the bank's sustainable development over the medium and long term.

Safety ratios remained at optimal levels: the Capital Adequacy Ratio under Basel II reached nearly 12 per cent (regulatory requirement: above 8 per cent); the Loan-to-Deposit Ratio stood at 79 per cent (regulatory requirement: below 85 per cent); the ratio of short-term funding used for medium- and long-term loans was 28 per cent (regulatory requirement: below 30 per cent); and the Net Stable Funding Ratio under Basel III reached 103 per cent (Basel III standard: above 100 per cent). All four ratios remained within regulatory safety thresholds.

Approved to increase charter capital to over $1.43 billion

On June 24, 2026, VIB received approval from the State Bank of Vietnam for a plan to increase charter capital to over $1.43 billion, strengthening the bank's financial capacity and headroom for business expansion in the coming period. This marks another in a series of consecutive charter capital increases for VIB in recent years, with a compound annual growth rate of over 22 per cent during 2019–2026, significantly expanding the bank's charter capital scale compared to previous years.

This strengthened capital base gives VIB more room to boost credit issuance, invest in technology infrastructure, and expand its business network, while maintaining optimal operational safety ratios as required, even as the bank continues to expand its total assets and credit scale.

VIB's pre-tax profit reaches over $199 million

Positive business performance

In the first six months of 2026, VIB's total operating income (TOI) reached $430 million, up 16 per cent on-year, while pre-tax profit reached over $199.23 million, up 3 per cent on-year.

At the same time, VIB strengthened its provisioning buffer, moving towards safe growth and prudent risk management. Despite continued competitive interest rate conditions, the bank maintained a net interest margin of 3.1 per cent, reflecting effective management of funding costs and optimisation of the earning asset structure.

The revenue structure continued to diversify, with non-interest income accounting for 22 per cent of total operating income, driven by positive contributions from bancassurance, credit cards, and recovery of previously written-off debts. Effective cost control brought the cost-to-income ratio down to 34 per cent. Credit cost was maintained at 1.2 per cent, while return on equity reached 16 per cent.

VIB's financial capacity, governance quality, and transparency continued to be recognised by reputable domestic and international organisations. During the period, Moody's upgraded VIB's credit rating outlook to Stable; IFC honoured VIB as the "Outstanding Issuing Bank in the East Asia and Pacific Region," and the bank also achieved the 2026 Information Disclosure Standard under the IR Awards Programme. These accolades help reinforce VIB's market reputation while strengthening the trust of customers, partners, and investors.

VIB's pre-tax profit reaches over $199 million

Expanding financial solutions towards personalisation

In the credit card segment, VIB continued to maintain a prominent position with nearly 1.2 million cards in force, while total card spending in the first half of 2026 reached over $2.6 billion. Notably, the Max Card recorded nearly 80,000 cards issued in just under four months since launch, an early indication of positive market reception for the membership-package credit card model. The product allows customers to actively select the benefit tier that suits their spending needs, thereby personalising the experience and optimising the value of benefits on a single card.

Building on the membership-package model introduced through Max Card, VIB extended this approach from card spending to customers' entire personal financial journey with VIB Up. The solution is designed with three benefit tiers – Plus, Pro, and Elite – connecting needs around cash flow management, savings accumulation, borrowing, spending, and priority banking services. Through this, VIB is gradually shifting from providing individual products to building needs-based financial solutions, helping to increase multi-product usage and deepen customer engagement.

The first-half 2026 business results show that VIB continues to pursue a development strategy that pairs growth with quality, prioritising risk management, strengthening financial capacity, and continuously innovating the customer experience. With a solid capital foundation, improved asset quality, and an increasingly comprehensive product ecosystem, VIB is well-positioned to enter the second half of the year with new growth momentum, aiming for sustainable growth and continued value creation for customers, shareholders, and the economy.

VIB Up offers an interest rate of up to 2 per cent per annum for monthly deposits VIB Up offers an interest rate of up to 2 per cent per annum for monthly deposits

VIB is offering VIB Up as a package solution to upgrade membership benefits with preferential interest rates for monthly i-1Depo deposits and a wide range of membership privileges.
VIB launches subscription-based Max Card VIB launches subscription-based Max Card

On March 30, Vietnam International Bank (VIB) launched Max Card on the Max app.
VIB approves dividend of nearly 19 per cent VIB approves dividend of nearly 19 per cent

On April 8, VIB held its AGM in Ho Chi Minh City, approving a dividend of nearly 19 per cent, including cash dividends and bonus shares, along with a pre-tax profit target of VND11.55 trillion ($444.23 million) for 2026.

By Thanh Van

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TagTag:
VIB business results profit revenue H1 2026 bank

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