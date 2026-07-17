DHL survey: AI trust gap widens in APAC e-commerce

HANOI, VIETNAM - Media OutReach Newswire - 16 July 2026 - E-commerce across Asia Pacific is entering a new phase of maturity, as both online shoppers and businesses rapidly adopt modern technologies. Three forces are reshaping the region's digital marketplace: rising demand for AI-driven shopping experiences, growing appetite for subscription models and expanding payment flexibility. This is according to DHL eCommerce's latest global survey conducted among online shoppers and businesses from Australia, China, India, Malaysia and Thailand.

New e-commerce trends revealed by DHL eCommerce Trends Report

"As digital lifestyles continue to evolve across Asia Pacific, innovation in e-commerce will accelerate in ways we cannot fully predict today," said Pablo Ciano, CEO of DHL eCommerce. "What is clear is that shopper expectations will continue to rise. A seamless, intuitive and personalized experience remains fundamental to engaging customers. But the real opportunity lies in bridging any gaps, particularly around trust, convenience and choice for long-term loyalty."



AI adoption surges but gap remains between usage and trust

Across Asia Pacific, AI adoption is already gaining traction among both shoppers and businesses. Around 40% of shoppers have used AI-powered tools such as chatbots and virtual assistants for customer service or to obtain recommendations as part of their online shopping journey. This number is set to rise with another 37% stating that they would like to use AI tools in the future for these purposes, highlighting a strong appetite for more personalized and intuitive experiences.



Businesses show strong adoption, with 80% indicating that they are currently using AI across their e-commerce platforms. In particular, the top two business use cases of AI are to offer personalized and tailored recommendations to their online customers, and to conduct product reviews or image comparison. In fact, digitally fluent customers and advanced commercial ecosystems are underlying determinants of Asia Pacific businesses' strong ability to lead the development of agentic commerce.



Looking ahead, companies overwhelmingly expect AI usage to increase further over the next five years, particularly across forecasting of future trends, virtual try-ons, and fraud detection.



However, a clear gap between trust and usage towards AI is emerging. While shoppers are actively using AI tools today, their willingness to let AI make purchasing decisions remains mixed, with concerns around privacy and accuracy cited by 62% and 50% of respondents, respectively. Their concerns are also mirrored among businesses.



Subscription models gain momentum, especially for delivery and returns

Demand for subscription-based shopping experience is growing across Asia Pacific, with a large majority of respondents indicating that they already hold at least one product subscription. Among them, 35% have three or more product subscriptions. Discounted or preferential pricing as well as loyalty rewards are the top two motivators of product subscriptions.



Additionally, intent is rising sharply particularly for logistics-related subscriptions. Across the region, 61% of shoppers in Australia, 32% in China, 52% in India, 47% in Malaysia, and 42% in Thailand say that they subscribe to at least one delivery and returns program. There is also a likelihood that more will be a "logistics-subscription convert" as one in two reported that they would consider subscribing to one over the next five years.



Correspondingly, 71% of Asia Pacific businesses already offer a subscription-based delivery and returns model, and 21% intend to do so within the next five years. Such models are expected to focus on benefits such as discounted pricing, priority service, greater flexibility and loyalty rewards, aligning closely with shopper motivations.



Payments expand to meet demand for speed, choice and convenience

Payment ecosystems across the Asia-Pacific region are evolving rapidly, with strong alignment between consumer preferences and business offerings. Shoppers across the region continue to transact online using credit/debit cards and digital wallets, while adoption of newer options such as Buy Now Pay Later (BNPL), cryptocurrency and biometric authentication is steadily increasing. This trend is particularly pronounced in markets such as China, India, Malaysia, and Thailand, where mobile-first commerce is driving the growth of digital payment solutions.



Fueled by a mobile-first consumer base, Asia Pacific businesses are already offering a range of payment methods, including digital wallets, BNPL, and biometric checkout, with the aim of reducing checkout friction and improving conversion rates.



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