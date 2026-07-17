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Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

Bach Hoa Xanh and BNP Paribas Vietnam sign sustainability-linked trade facility agreement

July 17, 2026 | 16:13
(0) user say
Mobile World Group on July 17 announced that its member company Bach Hoa Xanh Trading JSC has signed a sustainability-linked trade facility agreement with BNP Paribas Vietnam.
Bach Hoa Xanh and BNP Paribas Vietnam sign sustainability-linked trade facility agreement

A sustainability-linked loan links financial terms to the company’s achievement of its committed sustainability performance targets.

This facility will help meet Bach Hoa Xanh’s working capital needs and support its business operations, while also encouraging the company to pursue its sustainability goals through agreed performance indicators.

Vu Dang Linh, general director of Mobile World Group, said, “As we continue to expand our store network and improve Bach Hoa Xanh’s operational efficiency, we remain committed to turning our sustainability commitments into concrete actions."

"The sustainability-linked trade facility from our partner meets our working capital needs, but also links financial terms to the achievement of sustainability indicators agreed by both parties. In the coming period, Bach Hoa Xanh will continue to implement sustainability initiatives to spread value to its stakeholders.”

As sustainability increasingly becomes an essential requirement for the business community, Bach Hoa Xanh continues to integrate environmental, social, and governance objectives into its development strategy, aiming for green growth, enhanced operational efficiency, and long-term value creation for stakeholders.

On June 1, HSBC Bank also provided short-term sustainability-linked trade facilities to Bach Hoa Xanh. The facilities will support Bach Hoa Xanh's working capital needs, network expansion, and sustainability roadmap.

Bach Hoa Xanh, one of Vietnam's leading grocery chains, operates a nationwide network of more than 3,000 stores, providing essential products, differentiated offerings, and convenient shopping experiences. The company has also implemented initiatives to reduce its environmental footprint, including efforts to optimise energy use.

Dien May Xanh's IPO raises over $500 million Dien May Xanh's IPO raises over $500 million

Dien May Xanh has completed a public share sale, raising more than VND13.3 trillion ($500 million) and increasing its charter capital to VND12.68 trillion ($487.7 million).
Masan Group launches $750 million unsecured syndicated loan Masan Group launches $750 million unsecured syndicated loan

Masan Group has launched a $750 million syndicated loan facility, the largest international corporate borrowing of its tenor for a Vietnamese privately owned enterprise.
MWG's Bluetronics to reach triple the size of largest competitor in Cambodia MWG's Bluetronics to reach triple the size of largest competitor in Cambodia

Bluetronics – Mobile World Investment Corporation (MWG)’s household electronic appliance chain in Cambodia, similar to the Dien may Xanh chain in Vietnam – will celebrate its 20th store by the end of September to then start gunning for 50 stores before the year is out.

By Thanh Van

What the stars mean:

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TagTag:
green finance sustainability-linked loan Bach hoa Xanh MWG BNP Paribas Vietnam

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