Green transition leaders honoured at Green Future Awards 2026

Six enterprises have been recognised in the Outstanding Industrial Property Developers in Green Transition category at the Green Future Awards 2026, held during the Vietnam Industrial Property Forum 2026.
The awards were presented in Ho Chi Minh City on September 29 at the event co-organised by VIR and the Vietnam Industrial Real Estate Association.
|
|Becamex – Binh Phuoc Infrastructure Development JSC receives the award for its green transition from a traditional industrial park base, with nearly 50 secondary investors, over $1 billion in cumulative investment, a 63,000 cubic metre per day wastewater treatment system, and social housing for workers.
|
|Logoi Group Vietnam receives the award for its network of ready-built warehouses and factories in key industrial hubs, with all new projects designed and operated to LEED standards and incorporating modern logistics infrastructure and energy-efficiency solutions.
|
|KCN Vietnam receives the award for its portfolio of more than 300 hectares of ready-built factories and warehouses across 10 projects in Haiphong, Bac Ninh, Dong Nai, Tay Ninh, and Ho Chi Minh City, with two projects achieving LEED Gold certification.
|
|IMG Phuoc Dong JSC receives the award for Phuoc Dong Port Industrial Park, which stands out for its integrated industrial and inland waterway logistics infrastructure, with an on-site port that reduces emissions and a rooftop solar system supporting production.
|
|Binh Duong Mineral and Construction JSC (KSB) receives the award for the expanded Dat Cuoc Industrial Park, spanning over 520 hectares with an occupancy rate above 80 per cent, as it continues implementing green technology and energy transition initiatives towards a circular model.
|
|ROX iPARK Vietnam Investment Development JSC receives the award for its network of industrial parks, including Dai Dong – Hoan Son Industrial Park, as it upgrades waste and wastewater treatment infrastructure and digitises operations management in line with its ESG roadmap.
|
|Organisers and award recipients in the Outstanding Industrial Property Developers in Green Transition category.
|
|Vietnam Industrial Property Forum 2026: 'Opportunity Amid Uncertainty'
The 6th Vietnam Industrial Property Forum, co-organised by Vietnam Investment Review under the Ministry of Financeand the Vietnam Industrial Real Estate Association, will take place in Ho Chi Minh City at 13pm on September 29 at the Reverie Saigon hotel.
|
|A competitive advantage for next-generation industrial parks
At the third session of the sixth Vietnam Industrial Property Forum, co-organised by Vietnam Investment Review and the Vietnam Industrial Real Estate Association in Ho Chi Minh City on September 29, experts and business representatives discussed how to build competitive advantages for next-generation industrial areas.
By Bich Ngoc - Le Toan