Industrial parks need comprehensive ecosystems to retain investors

Nguyen Tuan Anh, general director of Stavian Industrial Park JSC. Photo: Le Toan

Speaking at the Vietnam Industrial Property Forum 2026 in Ho Chi Minh City on September 29, Anh said the event, titled 'Opportunities Amid Uncertainty', was co-organised by VIR and the Vietnam Industrial Real Estate Association.

Drawing on its manufacturing and business operations, Stavian Group has direct experience in investing in, operating, and meeting infrastructure requirements for production activities. This gives Stavian IP a manufacturer's perspective when developing industrial park infrastructure. The corporation currently has more than 30 international branches and exports to markets in Europe, Japan, and the US.

"Thanks to our manufacturing experience, we understand the demands of businesses when investing in an industrial park," he said. "As businesses target demanding markets such as the EU, they look at premises and facilities, while also considering infrastructure quality, energy, environment, and the ability to meet supply chain standards."

Other key considerations for businesses are project progress and timeline predictability. Businesses need clear information on when the land will be handed over, when construction of the factory can begin, and the expected timeframes for subsequent activities.

Alongside speed, the quality of the workforce is another issue highlighted by Anh. In the past, Vietnam’s advantages lied in a young workforce and competitive labour costs. Today, the requirements for human resources have changed as the country pivots towards attracting high-tech manufacturing.

“High-tech manufacturing industries do not rely heavily on low-skilled labour. Instead, they require personnel with the qualifications, skills, and ability to operate advanced technologies,” he said, adding that Vietnam has a workforce capable of handling high-level tasks, but an environment for training and opportunities are needed for this workforce to fully realise its potential.

Regarding investment flows from Europe, Anh believes Vietnam still has ample room to attract more European investors. European investment currently accounts for only around 5–6 per cent of total foreign investment in Vietnam. Still, many European companies have strong manufacturing and technological capabilities but have yet to choose Vietnam as an investment destination.

“Instead of attracting European manufacturers for exports, Vietnam should build a suitable environment for those manufacturers to serve the Vietnamese and regional market,” he said.

CGI rendering of Ninh Tho Industrial Park, developed by Stavian IP in Khanh Hoa. Photo: Stavian IP

In addition, environmental, social, and governance standards are also becoming increasingly important to European businesses. This is why Stavian IP is pursuing the development of several industrial parks under an eco-industrial park model. Infrastructure and services are designed to meet requirements for environmental protection, energy efficiency, and clean production.

Accordingly, Stavian IP aims to develop an integrated infrastructure and support services system. The company also provides energy, water, and infrastructure solutions that meet increasingly stringent requirements for environmental protection and clean production, thereby better addressing the evolving needs of manufacturers.

“We are not simply leasing infrastructure; we aim to build an ecosystem that supports businesses. When companies enter an industrial park, they can access a relatively comprehensive ecosystem rather than having to develop each component themselves,” he said.

A well-organised ecosystem that facilitates the sharing of infrastructure, energy, and services allows enterprises to significantly cut production costs, thereby enhancing their competitiveness.

Today, location and cost advantages alone are no longer sufficient for Vietnam to attract and retain long-term capital. Industrial parks must play a more significant role in providing a comprehensive production environment, encompassing everything from infrastructure, energy, and services to the workforce.

“The key is no longer just getting investors to choose Vietnam. It is ensuring that once they arrive, they stay and expand their operations,” he added.

Stavian IP chief on building sustainable industrial ecosystems Stavian Industrial Park is expanding its network of green, smart, and sustainable industrial parks across Vietnam. General director Nguyen Tuan Anh shared the company's strategy and growth plans with VIR's Thanh Van.

A competitive advantage for next-generation industrial parks At the third session of the sixth Vietnam Industrial Property Forum, co-organised by Vietnam Investment Review and the Vietnam Industrial Real Estate Association in Ho Chi Minh City on September 29, experts and business representatives discussed how to build competitive advantages for next-generation industrial areas.