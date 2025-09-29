Corporate

CEO Talk

Biz Link

PR Newswire

Media OutReach Newswire

Investing

M&A

Outbound Investment

Investing in Haiphong

Your Consultant

KPMG

PwC

Indochine Counsel

Vilasia

Green Growth

Energy Efficiency

Rethinking Plastics

BASF

Property

Green Buildings

Industrial Properties

Money

Insurance

Smart Payment Trends

Stock Monitor

Infographics

Timeout

Travel

Hotels & Restaurants

The Insider

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Photos

Society

Swing for the Kids

CSR

World News

ePaper

VIR

Timeout

Special Publications

Coverage

Top News

Highlight

Special Edition

Search

Advertisement

About us

Contact us

Videos

Themes

Tags

Author

Registration

Subscription Form

Not Found

Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

Vietnamese exports playing more expansive role than ever

September 29, 2025 | 12:53
(0) user say
Vietnam represents a big success story in the sense that its manufacturing sector has undergone a quiet yet dramatic transformation since the global financial crisis, with an evident climb up the value chain.

The country’s exports began building critical mass in the early 2000s, when a trade deal with the US provided powerful momentum for outward expansion. The pace of growth quickened further after the country’s World Trade Organization accession (WTO) in 2007.

Vietnamese exports playing more expansive role than ever
Jola Pasku, senior economist, S&P Global

From 2004 to 2024, the value of merchandise exports from Vietnam rose over tenfold to close to over $476 billion, while their share in GDP jumped nearly doubled to 84 per cent. Based on this measure, Vietnam now exceeds Taiwan, Thailand, and even Malaysia in terms of economic openness. Indeed, only major trade hubs Singapore and Hong Kong have higher shares of goods exports to GDP, yet it is worth noting that much of that traffic consists of re-exports, which isn’t the case for Vietnam.

In light of these figures, the importance of exports as a driver of economic change in Vietnam cannot be overstated.

What is even more impressive to note is that changes pertaining to Vietnam’s export and manufacturing profile go far beyond the sheer rate of expansion discussed previously. In the mid-1990s, the country’s exports were heavily dominated by primary commodities such as fisheries, rice, and petroleum. Their share gradually declined, and for several years between the late 1990s through the mid-2000s the split between primary and manufactured products was relatively even.

In the post-WTO period, however, manufactured products became by far the most important export category as foreign investment into the manufacturing sector took off. The current export structure in terms of primary versus manufactured products is the exact opposite of the structure two decades ago, and even more importantly, it seems like the gap between the two is expanding.

Until not long ago, Vietnam’s export mix was dominated by natural resources, and Vietnam was a big player in lower value-added manufacturing (such as footwear and garments). But over time, as richer manufacturing powerhouses in Asia began to offshore some production to lower-cost locations within the region, Vietnam started to attract investment in more complex manufacturing.

Heavy investments from South Korean company Samsung and Taiwan, for instance, have turned telephones and electronics into Vietnam’s largest-growing export categories since 2015. In terms of end use, Vietnam’s exports comprise mainly intermediate goods and final consumption goods, while mixed end-use and capital goods have grown in prominence.

The country’s geographical location bordering China, access to key advanced markets considering the large number of free trade agreements, and a young and inexpensive labour force relative to regional neighbours have been responsible for fuelling a manufacturing boom that was further reignited during the trade war between the US and China in 2018.

There is good evidence that after a rather significant increase in Vietnam’s share of China’s outbound direct investment flow into Asia post-2018, Vietnam remains an attractive reshoring destination even more recently.

Incoming high-frequency data on industrial production and exports in Vietnam remain quite upbeat through Q3, and are bucking softness elsewhere in the region. This persistent robust performance in the context of heightened global trade tensions clearly demonstrates Vietnam’s consolidated manufacturing competitive position both within Asia and globally.

Vietnam is well poised to continue benefiting from the realignment drive in global supply chains as it is currently undergoing a shift from a final assembly hub to a production base with value-chain upgrading in supporting sectors, including electronics, vehicles, and mechanical engineering. This trend will be supported by strong economic fundamentals, including a diversified trade structure and free trade deals, which are spurring reforms.

Once implemented, they will provide expanded trade opportunities for businesses. Additionally, these trade agreements signal the government’s commitment to liberalise the economy, which, together with easing restrictions on foreign ownership of property and corporate shares, should stimulate investment into higher value added manufacturing in the near to medium term.

We expect Vietnam’s economy to remain a bright spot in the region as the chip-led tailwind will support export-oriented manufacturing, though some softness is projected over the near-term considering the high base effect from export front-loading will also come into play in 2026.

By Jola Pasku

What the stars mean:

★ Poor ★ ★ Promising ★★★ Good ★★★★ Very good ★★★★★ Exceptional

TagTag:
vietnamese exports manufacturing sector economic openness global supply chains

Related Contents

Businesses share roadmap to going global

Businesses share roadmap to going global

Cathay United Bank hosts Tax and Investment seminar on tariff impacts and supply chain shifts

Cathay United Bank hosts Tax and Investment seminar on tariff impacts and supply chain shifts

Next-gen factories ready to embrace global supply chains

Next-gen factories ready to embrace global supply chains

Rising supply chain demands tackled amid global headwinds

Rising supply chain demands tackled amid global headwinds

Vietnam’s export resilience tested amid rising US tariff pressure

Vietnam’s export resilience tested amid rising US tariff pressure

Solving cost puzzle vital for enterprises to level up

Solving cost puzzle vital for enterprises to level up

Latest News ⁄ Your Consultant

More News

[Read More]

Latest News

Vietnamese exports playing more expansive role than ever

Vietnamese exports playing more expansive role than ever

Investors outline plans for Danang-Hoi An rail

Investors outline plans for Danang-Hoi An rail

Digital transition powers Ca Mau to sustainability

Digital transition powers Ca Mau to sustainability

FNZ Employee Shareholders Question Chairman Actions Amid US$4.6 Billion Lawsuit

FNZ Employee Shareholders Question Chairman Actions Amid US$4.6 Billion Lawsuit

Vietnam Investment Review under the Ministry of Finance

Editor-in-Chief: Pham Van Hoanh

Deputy Editors-in-Chief: Le Trong Minh, Dinh Hung, Bui Duc Hai, Nguyen Van Hong

Managing Editor: Nguyen Chi Mai

Advertisement  | Contact us

Based on MasterCMS Ultimate Edition 2025 v2.9
Corporate CEO Talk Biz Link PR Newswire Media OutReach Newswire
Investing M&A Outbound Investment Investing in Haiphong
Your Consultant KPMG PwC Indochine Counsel Vilasia
Green Growth Energy Efficiency Rethinking Plastics BASF
Property Green Buildings Industrial Properties
Money Insurance Smart Payment Trends Stock Monitor
Infographics
Timeout Travel Hotels & Restaurants The Insider Entertainment Lifestyle
Sports
Photos
Society Swing for the Kids CSR
World News
virs-publications-vir
timeout-vn
ptbv2020