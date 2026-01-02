Corporate

CEO Talk

Biz Link

PR Newswire

Media OutReach Newswire

Investing

M&A

Outbound Investment

Investing in Haiphong

Your Consultant

KPMG

PwC

Indochine Counsel

Vilasia

Green Growth

Energy Efficiency

Rethinking Plastics

BASF

Property

Green Buildings

Industrial Properties

Money

Insurance

Smart Payment Trends

Stock Monitor

Infographics

Timeout

Travel

Hotels & Restaurants

The Insider

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Photos

Society

CSR

Swing for the Kids

World News

ePaper

VIR

Timeout

Special Publications

Coverage

Top News

Highlight

Special Edition

Search

Advertisement

About us

Contact us

Videos

Themes

Tags

Author

Registration

Subscription Form

Not Found

Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

Tineco debuts modern living concept and smart cleaners at CES 2026

January 02, 2026 | 17:45
(0) user say
The brand introduced a new home ecosystem vision alongside its latest floor care and cleaning appliances.

SEATTLE, Jan. 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Tineco, a global leader in intelligent home appliances, is returning to CES 2026 to showcase a new lineup of floor care solutions engineered for modern living. Over the years, Tineco has built a global community of more than 23 million users and been recognized as the world's No. 1 household wet & dry vacuum cleaner brand. Its latest collection brings together enhanced performance, refined design, and advanced technology to elevate cleaning experience.

This year at CES, Tineco moves beyond the traditional booth format to create a fully immersive, visually rich space designed to reflect how people live and interact with their homes every day. In this immersive environment, Tineco will introduce multiple experiential zones, each crafted around unique product identities and contemporary living concepts. Across a series of distinct zones, visitors will discover how Tineco integrates into the rhythms of everyday life through the following floor washers:

The Innovation Lab

FLOOR ONE S9 Scientist – In a futuristic, cyberpunk-inspired environment illuminated with LED accents and bold lighting, the S9 Scientist highlights Tineco's technical expertise, featuring intelligent mess detection with Tineco's iLoop™ Smart Sensor and a high-temperature deep cleaning for precision removal of tough stains.

The Creative Studio

FLOOR ONE Station S9 Artist — Designed for refined, design-forward living spaces, the Station S9 Artist blends elevated aesthetics with advanced care performance. It delivers a streak-free, barefoot-ready finish with its StreakFree Scraper, while HydroBurst™ technology uses a high-pressure angled water jet to tackle heavy and dried-on stains. Paired with a Smart Refresh Station that automatically replenishes hot water and a FlashDry™ self-cleaning system with steam, the Station S9 Artist ensures powerful, quiet, and effortless maintenance for modern homes.

The Urban Retreat

FLOOR ONE i7 Fold – Designed for compact, upscale urban homes and tailored to fast-paced, space-conscious lifestyles. This floor washer will make its debut at CES this year. It weighs just under 8 lbs. and features a slim, foldable design for easy storage and a 180° foldable base engineered to reach effortlessly beneath low furniture.

The Flagship Residence

FLOOR ONE S9 Master – Setting the standard for modern luxury living, the S9 Master serves as the flagship of the Master series and represents Tineco's highest level of performance, including a purposeful design, a 180° lay-flat profile, wide-angle DustReveal™ lighting, anti-tangle brush technology, and a responsive color-shifting display for real-time cleaning guidance.

"CES has always been a place to introduce what's next, and this year we're rethinking how we show it," said Mr. Leng, CEO of Tineco. "Through our Modern Living concept, we're moving beyond a traditional booth to create design-led environments that bring thoughtful engineering and refined design to life. Introducing the FLOOR ONE Master Series and FLOOR ONE i7 Fold in this setting reflects our commitment to delivering dependable performance and intentional design for modern households."

At CES, attendees can also explore the brand's broader lineup, including the PURE ONE A90S and S70 stick vacuums, and the award-winning CARPET ONE Cruiser (TIME Best Inventions of 2025 winner).

Visit Tineco at the Venetian Expo, Bellini Boardroom, Spaces 2103 & 2104, on January 6–9, 2026, for a home-inspired showcase designed for hands-on demonstrations and in-depth conversations.

For more information, visit au.tineco.com.

By PR Newswire

Tineco

What the stars mean:

★ Poor ★ ★ Promising ★★★ Good ★★★★ Very good ★★★★★ Exceptional

TagTag:
Tineco smart cleaners Tineco debut modern living smart cleaner CES

Related Contents

Tineco launches Black Friday savings event

Tineco launches Black Friday savings event

Tineco named global leader in fast-growing floor washer category

Tineco named global leader in fast-growing floor washer category

Tineco upgrades S9 series with new Artist steam floor washers

Tineco upgrades S9 series with new Artist steam floor washers

Tineco Recognized as Global Leader in Emerging Floor Washer Category

Tineco Recognized as Global Leader in Emerging Floor Washer Category

Tineco Announces Exclusive Black Friday and Cyber Monday Deals on Advanced Floor Care Solutions

Tineco Announces Exclusive Black Friday and Cyber Monday Deals on Advanced Floor Care Solutions

Latest News ⁄ Corporate ⁄ PR Newswire

Haier partners with Paris Saint Germain for champion fan experiences

Haier partners with Paris Saint Germain for champion fan experiences

Living Phoenix shares 2026 message highlighting POGMENT biomimetic collagen

Living Phoenix shares 2026 message highlighting POGMENT biomimetic collagen

GAC's global ecosystem grows as overseas sales nearly triple

GAC's global ecosystem grows as overseas sales nearly triple

More News

[Read More]

Latest News

Haier partners with Paris Saint Germain for champion fan experiences

Haier partners with Paris Saint Germain for champion fan experiences

Living Phoenix shares 2026 message highlighting POGMENT biomimetic collagen

Living Phoenix shares 2026 message highlighting POGMENT biomimetic collagen

GAC's global ecosystem grows as overseas sales nearly triple

GAC's global ecosystem grows as overseas sales nearly triple

Tineco debuts modern living concept and smart cleaners at CES 2026

Tineco debuts modern living concept and smart cleaners at CES 2026

Vietnam Investment Review under the Ministry of Finance

Editor-in-Chief: Pham Van Hoanh

Deputy Editors-in-Chief: Le Trong Minh, Dinh Hung, Bui Duc Hai, Nguyen Van Hong

Managing Editor: Nguyen Chi Mai

Advertisement  | Contact us

Based on MasterCMS Ultimate Edition 2025 v2.9
Corporate CEO Talk Biz Link PR Newswire Media OutReach Newswire
Investing M&A Outbound Investment Investing in Haiphong
Your Consultant KPMG PwC Indochine Counsel Vilasia
Green Growth Energy Efficiency Rethinking Plastics BASF
Property Green Buildings Industrial Properties
Money Insurance Smart Payment Trends Stock Monitor
Infographics
Timeout Travel Hotels & Restaurants The Insider Entertainment Lifestyle
Sports
Photos
Society CSR Swing for the Kids
World News
virs-publications-vir
timeout-vn
ptbv2020