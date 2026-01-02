Tineco debuts modern living concept and smart cleaners at CES 2026

SEATTLE, Jan. 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Tineco, a global leader in intelligent home appliances, is returning to CES 2026 to showcase a new lineup of floor care solutions engineered for modern living. Over the years, Tineco has built a global community of more than 23 million users and been recognized as the world's No. 1 household wet & dry vacuum cleaner brand. Its latest collection brings together enhanced performance, refined design, and advanced technology to elevate cleaning experience.

This year at CES, Tineco moves beyond the traditional booth format to create a fully immersive, visually rich space designed to reflect how people live and interact with their homes every day. In this immersive environment, Tineco will introduce multiple experiential zones, each crafted around unique product identities and contemporary living concepts. Across a series of distinct zones, visitors will discover how Tineco integrates into the rhythms of everyday life through the following floor washers:

The Innovation Lab

FLOOR ONE S9 Scientist – In a futuristic, cyberpunk-inspired environment illuminated with LED accents and bold lighting, the S9 Scientist highlights Tineco's technical expertise, featuring intelligent mess detection with Tineco's iLoop™ Smart Sensor and a high-temperature deep cleaning for precision removal of tough stains.

The Creative Studio

FLOOR ONE Station S9 Artist — Designed for refined, design-forward living spaces, the Station S9 Artist blends elevated aesthetics with advanced care performance. It delivers a streak-free, barefoot-ready finish with its StreakFree Scraper, while HydroBurst™ technology uses a high-pressure angled water jet to tackle heavy and dried-on stains. Paired with a Smart Refresh Station that automatically replenishes hot water and a FlashDry™ self-cleaning system with steam, the Station S9 Artist ensures powerful, quiet, and effortless maintenance for modern homes.

The Urban Retreat

FLOOR ONE i7 Fold – Designed for compact, upscale urban homes and tailored to fast-paced, space-conscious lifestyles. This floor washer will make its debut at CES this year. It weighs just under 8 lbs. and features a slim, foldable design for easy storage and a 180° foldable base engineered to reach effortlessly beneath low furniture.

The Flagship Residence

FLOOR ONE S9 Master – Setting the standard for modern luxury living, the S9 Master serves as the flagship of the Master series and represents Tineco's highest level of performance, including a purposeful design, a 180° lay-flat profile, wide-angle DustReveal™ lighting, anti-tangle brush technology, and a responsive color-shifting display for real-time cleaning guidance.

"CES has always been a place to introduce what's next, and this year we're rethinking how we show it," said Mr. Leng, CEO of Tineco. "Through our Modern Living concept, we're moving beyond a traditional booth to create design-led environments that bring thoughtful engineering and refined design to life. Introducing the FLOOR ONE Master Series and FLOOR ONE i7 Fold in this setting reflects our commitment to delivering dependable performance and intentional design for modern households."

At CES, attendees can also explore the brand's broader lineup, including the PURE ONE A90S and S70 stick vacuums, and the award-winning CARPET ONE Cruiser (TIME Best Inventions of 2025 winner).

Visit Tineco at the Venetian Expo, Bellini Boardroom, Spaces 2103 & 2104, on January 6–9, 2026, for a home-inspired showcase designed for hands-on demonstrations and in-depth conversations.

For more information, visit au.tineco.com.