Vietnam's top 500 value-creating enterprises announced

December 27, 2025 | 08:00
(0) user say
Vietnam Investment Review and Viet Research on December 26 announced a series of major national rankings in Hanoi, recognising Vietnam’s leading value-creating enterprises and employers

This marks the fourth consecutive year that Viet Research and VIR have jointly conducted and released two core ranking groups: value-creating enterprises and employers.

The value-creating enterprise rankings comprise the Top 500 Value-Creating Enterprises in Vietnam (VALUE500) and the Top 10 Value-Creating Enterprises by Industry 2025 (VALUE10), while the employer rankings include the Top 500 Employers in Vietnam (VBE500), the Top 50 Most Attractive Employers 2025 (MAE50), and the Top 10 Best Places to Work in Vietnam 2025 across key economic sectors (VBW10). The rankings cover most major sectors of the economy.

Vietnam's top 500 value-creating enterprises announced

VBE500 and VBW10 recognise enterprises with strong performance in building professional and positive working environments, improving employee experience and supporting workforce development. MAE50 honours enterprises that have maintained a position in the VBE500 for three consecutive years, reflecting sustained credibility and appeal to domestic and international talent.

These annual studies aim to recognise enterprises that have made notable contributions to improving human resource governance, organisational culture, employee welfare and workplace experience.

VALUE500 and VALUE10 recognise enterprises that demonstrate leadership in value creation, innovation and sustainable development, generating long-term value for businesses, shareholders, employees and society. As global economic uncertainty persists, supply chains continue to restructure and environmental, social, and governance (ESG) standards become more demanding, value creation is increasingly viewed as a core capability supporting resilience, market expansion, capital mobilisation and talent development.

“2025 continues to record highly commendable efforts by the business community in creating value for both their enterprises and the wider economy,” Le Trong Minh, deputy editor-in-chief of VIR, said at the event. "Despite ongoing global volatility and domestic restructuring, many enterprises have delivered strong results in both the pace and quality of growth, reinforcing their position in domestic and international markets."

Companies in the VALUE500 and VALUE10 are moving away from growth models reliant on traditional resources towards value creation driven by ESG and innovation. More than 90 per cent have improved or developed environmentally friendly products and services, nearly 64 per cent have integrated sustainability principles across operations, and 73 per cent have incorporated environmental and social factors into risk management during the 2022–2025 period.

Tran Thi Ngoc Ha, CEO of Viet Research, said the survey results show a clear shift in development thinking among Vietnamese enterprises.

“Results further highlight the central role of human capital in long-term value creation,” Ha said. “More than 70 per cent of enterprises have digitalised human resource management, while 85 per cent prioritise workers with skills in AI, data and automation, alongside continued investment in welfare, culture and flexible working models.”

Viet Research also introduced its latest report on value-creating enterprises, which outlines key trends shaping Vietnam’s labour market during a period of deep restructuring. The study points to a rapid shift in skills demand, with repetitive roles declining and demand rising for analytical, data, technology, compliance, risk management and ESG-related positions.

Competition for talent is intensifying, the report said, with enterprises placing greater emphasis on purpose, learning opportunities, career pathways, mental wellbeing and employee experience. Organisations with sustainable strategies, transparent governance, advanced technology adoption and a people-centred approach are seen as holding a clear advantage in talent attraction.

Within this context, the rankings serve as benchmarks for enterprises seeking to strengthen governance capacity and contribute to higher-quality economic growth.

As part of the ceremony, a seminar on creating and leading sustainable transformation in finance and human capital was held. Nguyen Viet Long, deputy managing director of Consulting at EY Vietnam, said two major forces will shape the future of finance and accounting towards 2030: AI-driven digital transformation and ESG-led sustainable development.

“AI is already widely applied, improving efficiency, reshaping workflows and allowing professionals to focus on higher-value tasks, while ESG is driving new roles in green finance and the integration of sustainability into traditional positions,” he said.

Dang Thuy Ha, Northern Region director and corporate strategy advisor at Talentnet, also highlighted the growing impact of GenAI on workforce management.

“Technologies, particularly GenAI, are redefining core job functions across most professions,” said Ha. “This shift requires enterprises to redesign their operating models and human resource strategies.”

Top 500 private firms responsible for 18.4 per cent of revenue Top 500 private firms responsible for 18.4 per cent of revenue

Vietnam's top 500 private enterprises (VPE500), were responsible for 18.4 per cent of the nation's domestic private sector revenue between 2019 and 2021, according to an August 30 report from the Institute for Development Strategy and the Department of Industrial and Construction Statistics, under the General Statistics Office.
Vietnam's 500 most profitable firms for 2023 unveiled Vietnam's 500 most profitable firms for 2023 unveiled

The latest PROFIT500 rankings, released on September 8 in partnership with Vietnam Report and Vietnamnet, highlight the 500 most profitable companies in Vietnam for 2023, with industry titans like Vietnam Oil and Gas Group (PetroVietnam) and Samsung Electronics topping the chart.
70 Vietnamese firms among ASEAN's Top 500 70 Vietnamese firms among ASEAN's Top 500

70 Vietnamese businesses have been listed on the first-ever Southeast Asia Fortune 500 list, which operate in various sectors of the economy, most notably banking, energy, services, and production.

By Khanh Linh

What the stars mean:

★ Poor ★ ★ Promising ★★★ Good ★★★★ Very good ★★★★★ Exceptional

TagTag:
ValueCreating Enterprises Top 500 Employers best places to work ESG standards human capital

