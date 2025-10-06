Corporate

Sotrans Logistics breaks ground on new chemical warehouse in Dong Nai

October 06, 2025 | 12:02
(0) user say
Sotrans Logistics has started construction on a new state-of-the-art chemical warehouse in Dong Nai province, aiming to expand its capacity and modernise storage facilities in Vietnam.
On October 3, the company broke ground on the Sotrans Ho Nai Chemical Warehouse in Ho Nai Industrial Park. Covering 26,400 square metres, the facility will offer 16,200 sq.m of storage space with a capacity of up to 19,500 pallets, and is expected to be completed by the second quarter of 2026.

With a focus on safety and sustainability, the Sotrans Ho Nai Chemical Warehouse will be built according to stringent international standards, blending modern technologies and environmental protection solutions. The facility boasts a trench system for chemical spill collection and treatment and an automatic fire detection and suppression system. In particular, the automatic fire protection system will be installed with sprinkler systems within the racking area to effectively extinguish fires right at high-risk locations.

In parallel, smart inventory management technology helps strictly control the entire process, minimise risks such as chemical leaks or explosions, and protect both employees and communities.

Research by the Vietnam Industry and Trade Information Centre under the Ministry of Industry and Trade indicates that there is a growing demand for specialised logistics in Vietnam’s chemical sector, especially substances requiring rigorous safety and environmental protocols. The launch of the Sotrans Ho Nai Chemical Warehouse helps businesses to reduce costs and infrastructure investment burdens, as well as ensure full compliance with legal and international standards.

Nguyen Thanh Nam, general director of Sotrans Logistics, said, "This undertaking is more than just about building a modern warehouse; it demonstrates Sotrans Logistics’ commitment to helping businesses grow safely and efficiently while fostering a sustainable environment for the community."

By Thanh Van

