FPT exports first chip shipment to Japan

This milestone marks the initial step towards the goal of exporting FPT-designed chips to the Asia-Pacific market over the next three years.

FPT has exported its first commercial chip shipment to a leading Japanese electronics company

It is also the first time a Vietnamese company has successfully introduced commercial semiconductor chips to the Japanese market, one of the world’s most demanding markets in terms of quality and reliability.

FPT is now developing a comprehensive power IC ecosystem, encompassing multiple product lines such as PMICs, LDOs, BUCK converters, LED drivers, and Power MOSFETs, with the goal of delivering stable power supply and low-energy consumption for electronic devices.

Among these, the power chips recently exported to Japan are specifically designed for high-performance multi-function printers (MFPs) used in office and enterprise environments.

Designed by FPT, these chips manage and stabilise internal power supply, protect components from voltage and current fluctuations, and ensure reliable operation under high-load conditions.

This shipment represents a concrete outcome of the strategic cooperation agreement signed between FPT and Restar, on the sidelines of the Vietnam–Japan High-Tech, Green Transformation, and Semiconductor Cooperation Forum, witnessed by leaders of both governments.

Under the agreement, Restar aims to distribute 10 million chips designed and manufactured by FPT across the Asia-Pacific region within three years.

FPT engineers have continuously refined the chip design and optimised parameters to ensure the chips passed stringent global testing processes.

The products underwent comprehensive electrical characterisation, stability, noise and load response evaluations, JEDEC reliability testing, real-device validation for compatibility, as well as safety tests for over-voltage, over-current, and thermal stability in line with Japanese industrial-grade standards.

In addition, the chips comply with environmentally friendly material requirements and manufacturing processes, and chemical substance information is disclosed using the chemSHERPA tool, a standardised chemical substance management and information-sharing tool widely used in Japan, ensuring material transparency and alignment with the green supply chain requirements.

Following this first shipment, FPT and Restar will continue to collaborate on subsequent deliveries with increasing volumes to support Restar’s expanding market demand.

The two companies will also jointly research and develop new semiconductor products tailored to the Japanese market, including next-generation power management chips, controller ICs, and integrated circuits for office equipment, imaging devices, and consumer electronics.

Beyond product development, the partnership includes engineer exchange programmes, joint research and development projects to enhance design capabilities, and the establishment of a coordinated outsourced semiconductor assembly and test service model, covering packaging and testing.

By combining FPT’s chip design expertise with Restar’s supply chain strength and market experience, the collaboration is expected to create strong synergies and enable sustainable, efficient growth in the semiconductor business for both parties.

Following the first shipment, FPT and Restar will continue to collaborate on subsequent chip deliveries to meet the growing demand of Japanese customers

Commenting on this milestone, Tran Dang Hoa, chairman of FPT Semiconductor, FPT Corporation, said, “Exporting our first commercial chip shipment to Japan is not only a significant milestone for FPT, but also a strong affirmation of Vietnamese capabilities in core technologies.

We expect that, starting from this initial shipment, Vietnamese-designed chips will increasingly be used in consumer electronics, office equipment, the Internet of Things devices, and industrial applications.

We believe this achievement will help position Vietnam as an emerging destination on the global semiconductor map and open new opportunities for Vietnamese companies to participate more deeply in the global high-tech value chain.”

This shipment comes at a time when the global power ICs market is projected to reach approximately $59 billion by 2030, while the Japanese market alone is expected to approach $3 billion over the same period.

Demand for power chips continues to grow across multiple sectors, including consumer electronics, industrial equipment, automotive, and high-tech applications.

From a global perspective, recent disruptions in the semiconductor supply chain, most notably regulatory and geopolitical interventions affecting Nexperia’s operations, have underscored the growing need for supply diversification and the search for reliable alternative sources.

In this context, FPT is introducing a range of protection devices such as ESD and Zener diodes, commonly referred to as discrete power devices, with the expectation of serving as a complementary or alternative supply option in the Japanese, Korean, and Taiwanese markets.

