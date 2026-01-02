Corporate

GAC's global ecosystem grows as overseas sales nearly triple

January 02, 2026 | 18:49
(0) user say
The Chinese automaker's international sales have surged, reflecting the maturation of its worldwide production and distribution network.

GUANGZHOU, China, Jan. 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- GAC released its 2025 overseas performance report, announcing exports of over 130,000 vehicles, a year‑on‑year increase of 45%. Over the past two years, GAC's international business has achieved leapfrog growth in ecosystem building and sales performance.

In 2023, overseas sales of 45,000 units marked the first breakthrough. In 2024, exports rose to 90,000 units. By the end of 2025, exports exceeded 130,000 units, representing growth of more than 45% year‑on‑year, ranking GAC among the top eight Chinese independent brands by export volume. In two years, GAC's overseas sales have nearly tripled.

Behind this strong momentum lies solid ecosystem‑building capability. As the first state‑owned automaker to go global with its integrated energy ecosystem, GAC has remained committed to "Tech‑Driven GAC, Advancing Global Reach with a Full‑Chain Ecosystem". By leveraging high quality, advanced technology, premium services and a full‑value‑chain ecosystem, GAC is charting a path to global expansion. At the Bangkok International Motor Show in 2025, GAC upgraded its One GAC global strategy to "One GAC 2.0". Centered on one vision, one goal and one brand image, one localized initiative and five key measures, the strategy enables more efficient, precise market deployment and builds a unified global image.

Guided by One GAC 2.0, localized programs such as the "Thailand Action", "Brazil Action" and "Australia Action" have been rolled out. Through five pillars of product, network, service, intelligent manufacturing, energy ecosystem and mobility solutions, GAC builds local market presence and drives sales by being "In Local, For Local, Integrated Locally, Serving Locally, Contributing Locally."

In 2025, GAC launched five new models overseas and entered 16 new markets, including Brazil, Poland, Portugal, Australia and Argentina, expanding to 86 countries and regions. The global network grew by 281 outlets to 630. KD production in Indonesia and Malaysia commenced on schedule, while the Europe KD project is progressing steadily, and five overseas plants are in operation.

Building on this, 2026 will be pivotal for scaling GAC's overseas business in volume and quality. GAC has set an export target of 250,000 units, aiming to create a "second growth curve" following the landmark "Panyu Action" and to become a benchmark for the global expansion of Chinese automotive brands.

By PR Newswire

GAC

GAC Overseas sales performance Global ecosystem growth

