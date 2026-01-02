Corporate

Haier partners with Paris Saint Germain for champion fan experiences

January 02, 2026 | 18:59
(0) user say
The appliance brand will collaborate with the football club to develop exclusive products and engagements for fans.

BEIJING, Jan. 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As 2025 came to a close, Haier, the world's leading IoT ecosystem brand, brought the spirit of champions to audiences worldwide through its partnership with Paris Saint-Germain (PSG), one of the world's most successful football clubs. On December 31, 2025, a New Year television commercial created by PSG star players lit up landmark outdoor screens across 13 major cities in markets including France, Poland, Egypt, Saudi Arabia and Japan, delivering more than a festive greeting and reflecting a shared champion mindset rooted in excellence, leadership, and global connection.

Champion Spirit Inspires Innovation and Global User Experiences

The New Year campaign reflects Haier's own pursuit of excellence. From a pioneering Chinese manufacturer to a truly global ecosystem brand, Haier now serves over 1 billion households across more than 200 countries and regions. In 2024, Haier achieved global operating revenue of USD 55.9 billion and led the global major appliance retail market for 16 consecutive years.

Just as PSG relentlessly pushes the limits of performance, Haier applies the same champion spirit to technology and user experience. "We are thrilled to elevate our sports marketing strategy by partnering with Paris Saint-Germain. Great teams win through precision, teamwork and constant improvement. We build products the same way: designed around people, powered by technology, and proven in daily use." said Haishan Liang, Vice Chairman of the Board of Directors and President of Haier Group.

This vision is powered by Haier's "three-in-one" localization strategy, which integrates localized research and development, manufacturing, and marketing to create solutions tailored to local lifestyles. This approach, coupled with a global innovation network, ensures Haier's technology meets the diverse needs of users worldwide.

In Japan, Haier's ultra-slim refrigerators are designed for compact urban homes. In Europe, energy-efficient washing machines meet sustainability expectations and regulatory standards. In the U.S., large-capacity washers cater to family-oriented living.

In Thailand, Haier's "UV Cool Voice Series" air conditioners feature AI-powered voice control in both Thai and English, while in the Middle East and Africa, Haier's air-conditioning solutions are engineered to perform reliably and efficiently under demanding climate conditions.

Toward an Ecosystem Future of Infinite Possibilities

Beyond features and functions, Haier continues to expand its ecosystem, building open, vibrant ecosystems in smart living, industrial internet, and health tech, guided by the vision of creating boundless value alongside users and partners.

Through the COSMOPlat industrial internet platform, which supports global manufacturing innovation, and the Yingkang Life eco-platform focused on health and well-being, Haier's influence as an ecosystem brand continues to grow worldwide.

Guided by a strong sense of responsibility, Haier integrates sustainability and ESG (Environmental, Social and Governance) principles into its global operations, supporting long-term, sustainable development in every market it serves.

Moreover, Haier continues to strengthen its emotional connection with users worldwide. The illuminated landmark screens symbolize a shared celebration rooted in common values.

Haier's Global Fans Festival also remains a vital platform for engagement and community building. Following the successful conclusion of the recent event in Malaysia, the festival will continue to connect users through hundreds of localized events worldwide, fostering deeper interaction, shared experiences, and a growing global community.

As 2026 begins, Haier remains committed to delivering champion experiences through technology, innovation, and shared values—walking alongside users worldwide toward new possibilities.

Please visit https://www.haier.com/global/.

By PR Newswire

Haier Group

What the stars mean:

★ Poor ★ ★ Promising ★★★ Good ★★★★ Very good ★★★★★ Exceptional

TagTag:
haier Champion experiences technology Global user experiences Sports marketing strategy

