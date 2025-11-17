MM Mega Market Vietnam opens MM Supercentre Danang

On November 17, MM Mega Market Vietnam (MMVN ) inaugurated the MM Supercentre Danang, the company’s first 'supercentre' in the country. The new centre represents a key milestone in MMVN’s growth strategy, introducing a modern retail concept that integrates technology, economic efficiency, and social responsibility to benefit consumers, communities, and the environment.

MM Supercentre Danang with $20 million investment, located in Hoa Khanh ward, Danang city

Located in Hoa Khanh ward spanning nearly 20,000 square metres, MM Supercentre Danang represents a $20 million investment and is one of the key projects in MMVN’s expansion strategy in Vietnam.

The three-story facility hosts nearly 50 domestic and international brands, including CGV Cinema, Highlands Coffee, Phuc Long, Thai Siam Kitchen, Jollibee, Lotteria, Fahasa Bookstore, Guardian, Oh!Some, Mr. DIY, alongside a Hypermarket, a food court, and an edutainment area spanning thousands of square metres, offering a true ‘all-in-one’ experience for local customers and tourists.

At the event, Nguyen Duc Toan, managing director of MM Mega Market Vietnam, noted that the move marks an important milestone in the company’s more than 20-year journey alongside Vietnam.

The supercentre represents the commitment of MM Mega Market Vietnam to enhance the customer experience

"We are evolving from a wholesale-retail chain into a multifunctional supercentre that combines retail, dining, services, and entertainment," said Toan. "This reflects our long-term vision to enhance the customer experience, boost domestic consumption, and support Danang’s socioeconomic development. MM Supercentre Danang will be a modern, environmentally and consumer-friendly destination that creates sustainable economic value for the region"

"This development is highly significant, not only because it offers Danang residents a new modern retail and service destination, but also because it promotes retail trade, enhances convenience and quality of life, and meets the needs of the city’s people," said Nguyen Thi Anh Thi, vice chairwoman of the municipal People’s Committee. "In particular, it provides fresh momentum for socioeconomic development in Hoa Khanh ward, an area undergoing rapid transformation with several key infrastructure projects."

Situated at the city’s northwest gateway, MM Supercentre Danang is also positioned to serve as MMVN’s key distribution hub in central Vietnam, helping shorten product supply journeys, optimise logistics costs, and strengthen regional supply chain connectivity.

The new centre also embodies MM Mega Market’s commitment to green and digital economic development in Vietnam, as it has been designed to meet EDGE Advanced (Excellence in Design for Greater Efficiencies) Green Building standards, certified by the International Finance Corporation, a member of the World Bank Group.

It pioneers energy-saving, emission-reducing, and operationally efficient solutions, including smart lighting, water-saving equipment, advanced insulation materials, and automated energy management systems – significantly reducing electricity and water consumption and carbon emissions.

At the same time, MMVN has implemented a comprehensive digital transformation at the centre, including cashless payment systems, real-time customer data management, and the MM Click and Get online shopping platform.

These innovations enhance operational efficiency, optimise the user experience, and advance MMVN’s vision of a ‘Greener, Smarter, and More Sustainable’ retail ecosystem.

MM Supercentre Danang underscores MMVN’s deep commitment to the local community and sustainable Vietnamese supply chains. Continuing the principle of ‘Supporting Vietnamese Products for Sustainable Growth’, over 90 per cent of products are of Vietnamese origin, contributing to the promotion of local goods and strengthening the competitiveness of small- and medium-sized enterprises.

In particular, the One Commune, One Product (OCOP) and local speciality area features over 100 products displayed prominently to entice local and international customers. Before the opening, MMVN signed agreements with the People’s Committees of Hoa Khanh and Hai Van wards to integrate OCOP and local speciality products into modern distribution channels.

Beyond boosting retail and service infrastructure, the venture also creates nearly 500 local jobs, providing a new economic boost for central Vietnam’s retail sector, which is experiencing rapid urbanisation and growing consumer demand.

At the grand opening event, MMVN, together with TCC/BJC Group subsidiaries in Vietnam and partner contractors, donated VND425 million ($17,000) to Danang People’s Committee to support communities affected by natural disasters, demonstrating a spirit of community and highlighting MMVN’s commitment to both economic development and social welfare initiatives.

MM Mega Market Vietnam named among Best Companies to Work for in Asia 2021 by HR Asia Thai-backed retailer MM Mega Market Vietnam has carved out a spot in the list of 115 companies in Vietnam to receive the Best Companies to Work for in Asia award by HR Asia, the leading human resources magazine in Asia.

MM Mega Market Vietnam championed for Green Leadership Thai-backed retailer MM Mega Market Vietnam (MM) was honoured as one of the top Asian enterprises to receive the 2022 Asia Responsible Enterprise Award (AREA 2022) for Green Leadership at the virtual awards ceremony held by Enterprise Asia on July 21.