MEXC Ventures partners with Corelia Academy: Bringing digital asset education closer to Vietnamese students

Through its partnership with Corelia Academy, MEXC Ventures has contributed to connecting digital asset knowledge with practical activities, product development, and entrepreneurial mindsets within the student community.

Image courtesy of MEXC Ventures

From foundational knowledge to practical experience

The development of blockchain and digital assets is opening up new directions for technology, business, and innovation. However, for the younger generation to participate in this field, access to foundational knowledge must go hand in hand with the ability to analyse markets, identify problems, and develop practical solutions.

This was one of the main focuses of the UniHackfest 2026 programme, jointly implemented by Corelia Academy and a network of universities and colleges such as the University of Economics - Finance of Ho Chi Minh City, the Faculty of IT at Van Lang University, the Faculty of Engineering at Hutech University, the BK Fintech Club at Hanoi University of Science and Technology, and the School of Technology and Design at the University of Economics Ho Chi Minh City, among others, with MEXC Ventures accompanying as the strategic educational partner.

Instead of stopping at a standalone technology competition, the programme was designed as a multi-stage journey - ranging from knowledge introduction, training, and mentoring to project deployment, outcome evaluation, and pitching products before a professional council.

Through this, students had the opportunity to approach the digital asset field from an interdisciplinary perspective, combining technology with business, marketing, and user research.

MEXC Ventures participated in the UniHackfest 2026 Final Demo Day as a mentor and judge, contributing professional insights during the evaluation of student projects. Image courtesy of MEXC Ventures

Within the framework, MEXC Ventures accompanied the initiative with a focus on digital asset education, sharing market insights, and supporting the development of practical activities.

This approach also reflects MEXC Ventures' orientation towards contributing to human resource development and expanding connections between the student community and the blockchain and Web3 ecosystem.

According to the UniHackfest 2026 summary report, up to the Final Demo Day on October 10, the programme recorded 15 UniTour events, the participation of 20 universities and colleges, and over 1,500 direct interactions with students.

Beyond on-campus activities, the programme recorded over 500 registrations, the participation of more than 25 mentors, speakers, and judges, 78 mentoring sessions, and 34 qualified projects in the report.

Participating teams went through a process of idea development, project refinement, and pitching before the council, creating a practical environment closely tied to market issues.

On the communications front, UniHackfest achieved over 160,000 views and impressions on social media, alongside more than 7,700 interactions.

These figures reflect the programme's ability to connect with the student community while creating additional space for topics on blockchain, digital assets, and innovation to be discussed within the university environment.

For MEXC Ventures, the value of the programme lies not only in its reach, but also in enabling students to translate knowledge into experience: exploring the market, identifying user needs, building solutions, and honing pitching skills.

A notable highlight of UniHackfest 2026 was the participation of numerous specialised groups and ecosystem partners. Students had the opportunity to interact with mentors, tech experts, and professionals active in the blockchain sector, thereby broadening their perspectives on career development paths and product-building opportunities.

Representatives from MEXC Ventures also participated in the programme as mentors, alongside experts from various organisations across the ecosystem. This connection helped bring practical insights into the learning process, helping students better understand the relationship between technological knowledge, market demand, and the practical application of an idea.

The integration of education, mentorship, and project development competitions also demonstrates the potential of school-business collaboration models.

When students are exposed to real-world problems early on, the university environment can become a nurturing ground not only for professional knowledge but also for product mindset, collaboration skills, and an entrepreneurial spirit.

Developing young human resources

The Final Demo Day on October 10 marked a major milestone for UniHackfest 2026, but it is not necessarily the end of the learning and project development journey.

According to the summary report, the programme is scheduled to continue with the Solana Developer Vietnam Bootcamp in November, with the next season of UniHackfest targeted for December 2026; remaining courses are also planned for rollout throughout 2026.

An overview of the 17 competing teams at the UniHackfest 2026 finals, competing across three tracks for prestigious awards, marking the students' journey of innovation and product development. Image courtesy of MEXC Ventures

For MEXC Ventures, partnering with Corelia Academy is part of its strategic direction to connect the digital asset ecosystem with education and young human resources.

Beyond supporting innovative initiatives, programmes like UniHackfest create additional opportunities for students to understand a fast-growing industry, experiment with ideas, and gradually define their roles within the ecosystem.

In the long run, the growth of blockchain and Web3 relies not only on technology or capital, but also on a workforce equipped with knowledge, adaptability, and problem-solving mindsets.

Investing in education and fostering a practical environment from an early stage is therefore vital for both learners and the sustainable development of the ecosystem.

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