SSCorp and DVL launch digital asset auction platform

The platform, launched on June 23, comes as data becomes a strategic asset determining competitiveness in Vietnam's digital economy. Yet in the asset auction sector – a vital link in the market economy – data remains scattered, unstandardised, and poorly connected. Information on auction assets is published across multiple disparate systems, making it difficult for investors and businesses to access and hindering market management and analysis.

Against this backdrop, the establishment of a centralised data platform capable of large-scale digitalisation, standardisation, connectivity, and data analytics is deemed an inevitable requirement to enhance transparency, operational efficiency, and the ability to unlock value from the asset auction market.

According to Pham Vu Hiep, chief system and project architect and representative of SSCorp Vietnam, the goal goes beyond building a technological platform. It aims to develop an open data infrastructure capable of connecting various stakeholders within the ecosystem, including asset auction organisations, enterprises, financial institutions, investors, asset management units, technology partners, and regulatory agencies.

"Data will be the foundation of all modern governance. We believe the Vietnamese asset auction market has an opportunity to transition from traditional operating models to data-driven, digitalised, and smartly connected models. The platform was built with the expectation of contributing to a new data infrastructure for the market, enabling participating stakeholders to access information more fully, transparently, and effectively," Hiep stated.

The platform is developed on an open architecture, ready to integrate emerging technologies such as AI, big data analytics, cloud computing, process automation, and next-generation digital services.

Built on the philosophies of 'data first' and 'digital asset', the taisandaugia.vn platform is designed to serve as the digital data infrastructure for Vietnam's asset and asset auction ecosystem.

The platform focuses on developing five strategic pillars:

First, asset data digitalisation and governance: This helps standardise records, manage asset lifecycles, and form a centralised data repository to support management, utilisation, and decision-making.

Second, public disclosure of information and operational support in the digital environment: This contributes to expanding market access, enhancing transparency, and reducing organising costs.

Third, development of executive reporting systems, data analytics, and AI applications: This assists organisations and enterprises in effectively leveraging the value of data in governance and investment activities.

Fourth, development of an online asset auction environment: Equipped with the ability to trace, monitor, and log the entire operational process, this pillar helps bolster market confidence.

Fifth, acting as a connection hub for 'stakeholders' in asset auctions: It provides fast, comprehensive information and deeply understands the needs and capabilities of each entity. This allows for the most appropriate and optimal 'PROPOSALS' in every 'CASE, TASK, ETC.' related to assets needing auction, participating in purchasing/investing, conducting appraisals, or advising on solutions for executing/handling auction assets according to the Asset Owner's wishes.

SSCorp Vietnam aims to expand the platform into a SaaS platform, multi-tenant platform, API integration platform, and AI and data analytics platform. This will lay the groundwork for data services, analytics services, and new digital asset products to serve the digital economy.

The launch of the Vietnam Auction Asset Digitalisation Platform marks a developmental milestone for a Vietnamese tech enterprise and demonstrates a proactive spirit in mastering data and technology, building a Vietnamese-made digital platform for digital economic and social development.

As data becomes a new national resource for growth, specialised data infrastructure initiatives like this are expected to drive innovation, enhance governance efficiency, and create new growth momentum for the Vietnamese economy in the digital era.

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