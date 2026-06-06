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Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

Bybit pledges support for Vietnam’s digital asset development

June 06, 2026 | 11:20
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Bybit, the world's second-largest cryptocurrency exchange by trading volume, has underlined its commitment to support Vietnam's responsible digital asset development.
Bybit pledges support for Vietnam’s digital asset development

The commitment was made following a high-level meeting between Ben Zhou, co-founder and CEO of Bybit, and Deputy Prime Minister Nguyen Van Thang at the Government Headquarters in Hanoi on June 4.

The meeting marks the second official engagement between Bybit and Vietnamese authorities within the past year, reflecting continued dialogue as Vietnam advances its regulatory framework for digital assets and virtual asset markets.

The discussions followed the government's issuance of Resolution No.05/2025/NQ-CP, which established a pilot framework for the country's crypto-asset market. During the meeting, DPM Thang explained Vietnam's balanced regulatory approach towards digital assets – recognising the sector's innovation and economic potential while underscoring the importance of investor protection, anti-money laundering safeguards, anti-fraud measures, and transparent market supervision aligned with international standards.

He noted, "Vietnam is actively seeking cooperation with reputable international industry participants to support the development of legal frameworks, supervisory systems, transaction monitoring capabilities, technology infrastructure, and talent training necessary for the safe implementation of the pilot programme."

Participation in the pilot market will be subject to stringent requirements covering capital adequacy, operational track record, technological capability, cybersecurity standards, and international compliance experience.

Zhou welcomed Vietnam's progress in establishing a structured legal framework for digital assets and reaffirmed Bybit's long-term commitment to regulatory collaboration and responsible market development.

"Vietnam is taking a forward-looking and measured approach towards digital asset innovation by prioritising transparency, investor protection, and regulatory readiness from the beginning," said Zhou. "At Bybit, we believe the future of the digital asset industry depends on close collaboration with regulators and institutions. We are honoured to continue supporting Vietnam through international best-practice sharing, institutional capacity building, compliance expertise, and talent development as the country builds a secure and globally competitive digital asset ecosystem."

Bybit also reiterated its readiness to collaborate with Vietnamese stakeholders and local partners in areas including market surveillance, operational governance, risk management frameworks, and workforce training.

DPM Thang expressed his expectation that, "Bybit could become a trusted partner to Vietnamese regulatory agencies during the pilot phase, contributing to the development of a healthy, transparent, and efficient crypto-asset market that balances the interests of the state, investors, and the broader public."

The meeting reflects Vietnam's accelerating efforts to establish a controlled and internationally aligned regulatory framework for digital assets as the country positions itself as one of Southeast Asia's emerging digital innovation hubs.

OKX Ventures and HashKey invest in Vietnam crypto exchange CAEX OKX Ventures and HashKey invest in Vietnam crypto exchange CAEX

Vietnam Prosperity Crypto Asset Exchange JSC on April 10 announced that OKX Ventures and HashKey Capital have agreed to invest in the company and become its strategic partners.
'The Allure of Asset Classes’ workshop maps Vietnam’s financial outlook 'The Allure of Asset Classes’ workshop maps Vietnam’s financial outlook

As global headwinds continue to test investor confidence, Vietnam’s financial markets are adapting to shifting capital flows and evolving asset dynamics.
South Korea's Bithumb ties up with SSID to develop virtual asset exchange in Vietnam South Korea's Bithumb ties up with SSID to develop virtual asset exchange in Vietnam

Bithumb, South Korea's second-largest cryptocurrency exchange, has signed a deal with SSID, a subsidiary of SSI Securities, to enter Vietnam's cryptocurrency market.

By Thanh Van

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TagTag:
Bydit cryptocurrency Vietnam digital assets

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